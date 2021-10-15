Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Adolf Hitler was the Nazi dictator who ruled Germany from 1933 to 1945. He initialled World War II and was the central figure responsible for the Holocaust.
Hitler (20 April 1889 – 30 April 1945) was Born in Linz, Austria. He led the Nazi Party, NSDAP, and came to power as Chancellor in1933. Under Hitler's leadership and his anti-semitic ideology, Nazi Germany embarked on the genocide of around six million Jews and millions of other victims. Here you find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Hitler.
