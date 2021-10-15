Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Adolf Hitler

Adolf Hitler was the Nazi dictator who ruled Germany from 1933 to 1945. He initialled World War II and was the central figure responsible for the Holocaust.

Hitler (20 April 1889 – 30 April 1945) was Born in Linz, Austria. He led the Nazi Party, NSDAP, and came to power as Chancellor in1933. Under Hitler's leadership and his anti-semitic ideology, Nazi Germany embarked on the genocide of around six million Jews and millions of other victims. Here you find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Hitler.

Der Flügel des Literaturnobelpreisträgers Thomas Mann. https://fridomann.de/thomas-manns-fluegel-im-weissen-haus-des-exils/

Igor Levit plays in memory of Thomas Mann 15.10.2021

Pianist Igor Levit is inaugurating the grand piano of the Nobel literature laureate Thomas Mann in the United States. It is a symbol of good trans-Atlantic relations.

Veröffentlichung des Buches „The Dressmakers of Auschwitz“ von Lucy Adlington. Marta Fuchs - the clever 'kapo' of the salon and member of the Auschwitz underground resistance

Historian brings to light story of the dressmakers of Auschwitz 14.09.2021

When she read about a 'tailoring studio' in Auschwitz, historian Lucy Adlington set out to find more about the death camp inmates employed as dressmakers.

epa03031568 A magazine cover depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel with the phrase 'Poker Face' looms over a news stand in central Beijing, China, 12 December 2011. China's role in helping the European Union stabilise remains a hotly debated topic both in China and elsewhere. EPA/ADRIAN BRADSHAW ++ +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

'Cover Girl' chancellor: Angela Merkel in the press 01.09.2021

On magazine cover pages she has been compared to Hitler, a dominatrix — but also Mother Theresa. Here's a selection of covers from the international press.
Hubertus Heil (SPD), Bundesarbeitsminister, spricht beim Gedenken an die Ermordeten des Widerstands gegen die nationalsozialistische Gewaltherrschaft in der Gedenkstätte Plötzensee. Vor 77 Jahren, am 20. Juli 1944, hatten Wehrmachtsoffiziere um Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg vergeblich versucht, Hitler mit einer Bombe zu töten und den Krieg zu beenden. Stauffenberg und drei Mitverschwörer wurden noch am Abend des Attentats im Bendlerblock erschossen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany observes anniversary of Hitler's assassination attempt 20.07.2021

Political figures remembered the failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler by a German army officer. Officials warned of concerning modern parallels with the anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown movements at the ceremony.
Barbed wire fence is seen at the former Nazi Death Camp Stutthof, in Sztutowo, July 21, 2020. - The pyres of burning bodies in the forests around Nazi Germany's Stutthof concentration camp still haunt 93-year-old Marek Dunin-Wasowicz, a crucial witness in the trial of former SS guard Bruno Dey which is expected to close on July 23, 2020. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

German court to try 96-year-old over time at Nazi concentration camp 16.07.2021

The elderly woman, once a secretary at Hitler's Stutthof camp, is accused of being an accessory to the murder of over 11,000 people. She will be tried in a juvenile court as she was 18 at the time.
ARCHIV - US-Regisseur und Schauspieler Mel Brooks präsentiert am 21.03.2006 seinen Film The Producers in Madrid (Spanien). Mel Brooks feiert am 28.06.2016 seinen 90. Geburtstag. Foto: epa/Juanjo Martin (zu dpa «Hitler, Vampire und Cowboys zum Lachen - Mel Brooks wird 90» vom 22.06.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | picture alliance/dpa/J. Martin

Hitler satirist and comedian Mel Brooks turns 95 28.06.2021

His parody of Hitler in the landmark 1968 movie "The Producers" was just the beginning for American actor Mel Brooks. The 95-year-old actor is still on a roll.
Bildnummer: 54338379 Datum: 14.04.1991 Copyright: imago/United Archives KPA56742.jpg DAS LEBEN STINKT! / Life Stinks USA/FRA 1991 / Mel Brooks Szene mit MEL BROOKS (Goddard Bolt). Box People Entertainment quer Film Fernsehen Komödie Bildnummer 54338379 Date 14 04 1991 Copyright Imago United Archives KPA56742 JPG the Life sucks Life stinks USA FRA 1991 Mel Brooks Scene with Mel Brooks Goddard Bolt Box Celebrities Entertainment horizontal Film Television Comedy Copyright: Imago

US comedian Mel Brooks' films 28.06.2021

The American comedian with Jewish roots broke with a taboo in the 1960s with his parody on Adolf Hitler. That made him world famous and parodies became his trademark.
'Nazi plunder' refers to art theft and other items stolen as a result of the organized looting of European countries during the time of the Third Reich by agents acting on behalf of the ruling Nazi Party of Germany. Plundering occurred from 1933 until the end of World War II, although most plunder was acquired during the war. In addition to gold, silver and currency, cultural items of great significance were stolen, including paintings, ceramics, books, and religious treasures. Although most of these items were recovered by agents of the Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives program (MFAA), affectionately referred to as the Monuments Men, on behalf of the Allies immediately following the war, many are still missing.

Nazi-looted art: Germany struggles with restitution 21.06.2021

A German museum has returned a painting by Expressionist Erich Heckel to the heirs of the previous Jewish owner. Does Germany need a restitution law?
18.06.2021 Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier besucht anlässlich des 80. Jahrestags des Überfalls Deutschlands auf die Sowjetunion die Ausstellung Dimensionen des Verbrechens im Deutsch-Russischen Museum Berlin-Karlshorst.

Opinion: World War II reconciliation gesture still needed in Eastern Europe 19.06.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has recognized the millions of Soviet soldiers who died after Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union. But a gesture of reconciliation is still necessary, says Christian F. Trippe.
NUR ZUR AKTUELLEN BERICHTERSTATTUNG: https://www.jmberlin.de/bildmaterial-ausstellung-yael-bartana-redemption-now

The search for redemption: Yael Bartana at the Jewish Museum 10.06.2021

Israeli artist Yael Bartana lets an androgynous messiah figure roam through a utopian Berlin in the exhibition "Redemption Now" at the Jewish Museum.
A picture taken on June 2, 2021 in Paris, shows the new French edition of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf, Historicising Evil, A Critical Edition of Mein Kampf, published today with the text reflecting the abominably badly written original, according to its translator. - One of the world's most notorious books, first published in two tomes in 1924 and 1925, it laid out the ideological foundations for National Socialism including its embrace of violence and anti-Semitism. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

New French translation of Hitler's Mein Kampf hits bookstores 02.06.2021

The new translation, complete with scholarly commentary, has hit bookstores in France. The country's chief rabbi, Haim Korsia, said the book offered a lesson on how not to turn away when confronted with evil.
Sophie Scholl, who was in the German Resistance, was beheaded after the assassination attempt against Hitler on July 20th, 1944 Germany - WarSecond World War

The story of Nazi resistance fighter Sophie Scholl 08.05.2021

The Nazi regime was sure it had all young Germans on its side. But Sophie Scholl, born 100 years ago on this day, did not want to yield to the regime.
MUMBAI, INDIA OCTOBER 11: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 72 birthday with fans and media in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group).. *** Local Caption *** Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan honored with international film archive prize 19.03.2021

Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has been honored with the FIAF award for his contribution to preserving international film heritage.

Hitler Rede Heldenplatz Wien 15.3.1838 'Anschluss' Oesterreichs an das Deutsche Reich: Hitler in Wien (14./15.3.1938). - Kundgebung auf dem Heldenplatz in Wien, 15. Maerz 1938: Hitler waehrend sei- ner Rede. - Foto. E: Hitler / Heldenplatz / Vienna /15.3.1938 Austrian Anschluss (annexation) with the German Reich, Hitler in Vienna (14th/15th.3.1938). - Meeting on the Heldenplatz in Vienna, 15th March 1938: Hitler during his speech. - Photo.

Should the 'Hitler balcony' in Vienna be open to the public? 17.03.2021

The House of Austrian History wants to open a balcony on Vienna's Hofburg palace to museum visitors. A very different person once stepped onto it: Adolf Hitler.
Alois Hitler, father of Adolf Hitler. Alois Hitler (1837-1903), an Austrian customs officer, married Klara Pölzl in 1885. Their first three children died in infancy before the fourth, Adolf, was born on 20 April 1889. A print from Wie die Oftmark ihre Befreiung erlebte (The Way towards the Liberation), Berlin, 1940. (The Print Collector / Heritage Images)

Letters from Adolf Hitler's father give rare glimpse into dictator's upbringing 23.02.2021

Like father, like son — Adolf Hitler's father was also self-taught, smug and greatly overestimated himself, writes veteran Austrian historian Roman Sandgruber in a new book.
Blick über die demonstrierende Menschenmenge im bayerischen Landsberg am 07.01.1951. Zum ersten Mal fand am Sonntag (07.01.1951) im bayerischen Landsberg eine öffentliche deutsche Protestveranstaltung gegen die Vollstreckung der Todesurteile an verurteilten Kriegsverbrechern statt. Es nahmen nach polizeilicher Schätzung etwa 3.000 Menschen teil. Im Verlauf der Kundgebung kam es zu Tumulten mit etwa 300 jüdischen, meist verschleppten Personen, die in Omnibussen nach Landsberg gekommen waren und vor der Versammlung zugesagt hatten, nicht zu stören. Als einer der Redner wandte sich der Bundestagsabgeordnete Dr. Gebhard Seelos gegen die von den Nationalsozialisten an fünf Millionen Juden begangenen Verbrechen und gegen das unmenschliche Hinhalten der zum Tode verurteilten Nazis. Foto: dpa +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany, 1951: Solidarity with Nazi mass murderers 06.01.2021

Seventy years ago, thousands of Germans gathered in the Bavarian town of Landsberg to demonstrate against the death penalty for Nazi war criminals. The event shows how little awareness of guilt there was among Germans.
Show more articles