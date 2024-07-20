  1. Skip to content
Germany marks 80th anniversary of attempt to kill Hitler

Lukas Wiehler
July 20, 2024

Germany is paying tribute to Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg, a high-ranking soldier in the Third Reich who came close to assassinating Adolf Hitler. The assassination attempt, which took place exactly 80 years ago, ultimately failed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iWl6
