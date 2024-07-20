Germany marks 80th anniversary of attempt to kill Hitler

HistoryGermanyGermany marks 80th anniversary of attempt to kill HitlerTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHistoryGermanyLukas Wiehler07/20/2024July 20, 2024Germany is paying tribute to Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg, a high-ranking soldier in the Third Reich who came close to assassinating Adolf Hitler. The assassination attempt, which took place exactly 80 years ago, ultimately failed.https://p.dw.com/p/4iWl6Advertisement