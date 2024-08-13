Why is the far-right AfD so powerful in eastern Germany?

PoliticsGermanyWhy is the far-right AfD so powerful in eastern Germany? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermanyHans Pfeifer08/13/2024August 13, 2024The far-right Alternative for Germany is heading for electoral success in eastern Germany. If current polls hold true, the AfD will take the most votes in two eastern states on September 1. Why is the AfD so attractive in the east?https://p.dw.com/p/4jPtmAdvertisement