Sophie Scholl

Sophie Scholl (1921 - 1943) was a German anti-Nazi political activist who was convicted of high treason and executed by guillotine with her brother Hans.

Sophia Magdalena Scholl was born in Forchtenberg, Germany in 1921. The Scholl siblings were initially enthusiastic about National Socialism; her brother Hans quickly made a name for himself in the Hitler Youth program and Sophie joined the girls' wing of the group, too. They however realized that their Christian faith and moral convictions were not in line with the goals of the Nazis. They joined the White Rose ("Weiße Rose"), a pacifist resistance group, which produced and distributed anti-Nazi leaflets. On February 18, 1943, the Scholl siblings tossed hundreds of the pamphlets into the atrium of the University of Munich. It was a daring act of public protest, and it cost them their lives; they were executed soon after at the hands of the German secret police.

Sophie Scholl, who was in the German Resistance, was beheaded after the assassination attempt against Hitler on July 20th, 1944 Germany - WarSecond World War

The story of Nazi resistance fighter Sophie Scholl 08.05.2021

The Nazi regime was sure it had all young Germans on its side. But Sophie Scholl, born 100 years ago on this day, did not want to yield to the regime.
Demonstrators hold placards in front of police officers during a protest against the government's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, near the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, November, 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Coronavirus: How German protesters are trivializing Nazi-era persecution 28.11.2020

Fresh protests have broken out in Germany against measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The rallies have provided a backdrop for demonstrators to compare themselves to victims of Nazi persecution.
dpatopbilder - 07.11.2020, Sachsen, Leipzig: Eine Teilnehmerin der Demonstration der Stuttgarter Initiative „Querdenken“ steht mit einem selbst gebastelten Baum, an dem Nase-Mundschutzmasken hängen, auf dem Augustusplatz. Zu der Kundgebung gegen die von Bund und Ländern beschlossenen Anti-Corona-Maßnahmen werden 20.000 Menschen erwartet. Foto: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Nazi resistance fighters, Holocaust victims and the nonsense of COVID-19 denial 23.11.2020

When coronavirus deniers pose as victims of alleged Nazi methods to justify their actions, it's all about the prerogative of interpretation. We have to stand up to such nonsense, says Martin Muno.
21.11.2020, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Zahlreiche Teilnehmer einer Demonstration der Initiative «Querdenken» gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen stehen auf dem Opernplatz. Hunderte Menschen haben in der Innenstadt gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen demonstriert, auch zahlreiche Gegendemonstranten waren vor Ort. Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus: German foreign minister slams COVID protester's Nazi resistance comparison 22.11.2020

A young anti-lockdown protester has gone viral for comparing herself to famous Nazi resistance fighter Sophie Scholl. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas criticized the comments for trivializing the Holocaust.
ARCHIV - Datum unbekannt, Ort unbekannt: Sophie Scholl, Mitglied der Widerstandsgruppe Weiße Rose. Die Mitglieder der Widerstandsgruppe «Weiße Rose» an der Münchner Universität wurden nach einer Flugblattaktion gegen die Herrschaft des NS-Regimes verhaftet und vom Volksgerichtshof zum Tode verurteilt. (zu dpa-Themenpaket zum 75. Todestag der Geschwister Scholl vom 21.02.2018) Foto: -/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany to honor anti-Nazi hero Sophie Scholl with coin 12.08.2020

The Nazi Party executed student Sophie Scholl in 1943 for her role in the White Rose resistance group. The German government is set to release a special coin next year, marking her 100th birthday.
ARCHIV - Der türkische Journalist Ahmet Altan sitzt am 08.10.2009 in einer Pressekonferenz zur Verleihung des Leipziger Medienpreises. Foto: Jan Woitas dpa (zu dpa «Ahmet Altan» vom 23.09.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Jailed Turkish writer Ahmet Altan wins Scholl literary prize 25.11.2019

Despite his imprisonment, Turkish author and journalist Ahmet Altan continues to speak his mind. His tireless critiques of Turkey's Kurdish policy and the Armenian Genocide have earned him the Geschwister-Scholl Prize.
Göring, Bormann visit Wolf's Lair after the bomb attack of July 20, 1944 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler 19.07.2019

They were few, but they existed: People who risked their lives to fight the Nazis. The German Resistance Memorial Center in Berlin pays tribute to them.
BERLIN - APRIL 27: Artur Brauner attends the jubilee brunch to celebrate the 35th jubilee of Ziegler Film at Restaurant Hugo's on April 27, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Miriam May/Getty Images)

German film producer, Holocaust survivor Artur Brauner, dies at age 100 07.07.2019

After fleeing and surviving the Holocaust, Brauner returned to Germany to produce some of the most famous anti-fascist films. He is credited on over 300 films.
Undatierte Porträtaufnahmen der Geschwister Hans und Sophie Scholl. Die beiden Widerstandskämpfer gegen das Naziregime gehörten der von Hans Scholl gegründeten Organisation Weiße Rose an. Beide wurden bei einer Flugblattaktion am 18.02.1943 verhaftet, vier Tage später vom Volksgerichtshof zum Tode verurteilt und hingerichtet. |

Hans Scholl: Fighting for freedom until death 21.09.2018

He fought Hitler with slogans and leaflets; that cost him his life. On September 22, the founder of the White Rose movement Hans Scholl would have turned 100. A look back at the famous resistance group against Hitler.
Propaganda posters with a 2017 makeover (Copyright: Project Scholl) Schlagwörter: Sophie Scholl, White Rose, World War Two, resistance, Donald Trump, US, art

German resistance hero inspires anti-Trump street art 18.09.2017

The vintage-style propaganda posters in Washington, DC take aim at white supremacism, racism – and Donald Trump. A daring act of resistance, or an insulting slur on the US President?

Hans Scholl *1918-1943+ Medizinstudent, D Mitglied der Widerstandsgruppe 'Weiße Rose' - v. l.: Hans Scholl, Sophie Scholl, Christoph Probst am Münchener Verladebahnhof. Das Foto entstand unmittelbar vor dem Abtransport der Studentenkompanie an die Ostfront. - 22.07.1942

Sophie, Hans Scholl remain symbols of resistance 18.02.2013

Students Hans and Sophie Scholl were arrested and executed 70 years ago. The students and their friends had distributed leaflets calling on people to resist the Nazi regime. Today, they remain symbols of moral courage.
** ARCHIV ** Undatiertes Foto von Hans Scholl, links, Sophie Scholl, Mitte, und Christoph Probst, die als Mitglieder der Muenchner Wiederstandsbewegung Weisse Rose mit anderen Mitgliedern dieses Ringes vom NS-Regime hingerichtet wurden. Die Mitglieder der Weissen Rose hatten den Mut, Flugblaetter gegen das NS-Regime zu verteilen. Deswegen wurden sie vor 60 Jahren, im Februar 1943, festgenommen und wenig spaeter hingerichtet. (AP Photo) ** NUR S/W ** ** zu unserem KORR. APD6963 **

Exhibition honors courage of White Rose anti-Hitler movement 22.02.2011

February 22 marks the anniversary of the execution of Hans and Sophie Scholl, key members of the anti-Nazi resistance group, White Rose. Though their lives were tragically short, their influence spanned across Germany.
Hans und Sophie Scholl, Gründer bzw. Mitglied der Widerstandsgruppe Weiße Rose an der Münchner Universität, wurden nach einer Flugblattaktion gegen die Herrschaft des NS-Regimes am 18.2.1943 verhaftet, vom Volksgerichtshof zum Tode verurteilt und am 22.2.1943 in Berlin-Plötzensee hingerichtet. (Photo für Kalenderblatt) dpa

EU's Online Video Portal to Archive WWII Resistance Fighters 10.05.2007

The EU has launched the first online history project that collects videotaped personal stories of resistance fighters: men and women who stood up against Nazism and Fascism during World War II.
Sophie Scholl - Die letzten Tage | Sophie Scholl - The Final Days DEU, 2004 Regie: Marc Rothemund

German Film Nominated for an Oscar 31.01.2006

"Sophie Scholl -- The Last Days," a story of a young anti-Nazi resistance fighter which has won numerous European accolades, has been nominated for an Oscar.
Sitzreihen im Kino

Europe's Box Office Decline in 2005 Blamed on Poor Local Films 31.12.2005

The decline in box office revenue across Europe has been attributed to poor local films, coupled with weak output from Hollywood. While most markets could pick up in 2006, Germany faces slower expected gains.
Die Schauspielerin Julia Jentsch posiert zu Beginn einer Pressekonferenz zum Film Sophie Scholl - Die letzten Tage auf der Berlinale in Berlin am Sonntag, 13. Februar 2005. 21 Filme beteiligen sich an dem Wettbewerb des 55. Internationalen Filmfestivals um die Goldenen und Silbernen Baeren vom 10. bis 20. Februar 2005. (AP Photo/ Jan Bauer) --- German actress Julia Jentsch poses at a press conference about movie Sophie Scholl - Die letzten Tage (Sophie Scholl - The last Days) at the 55th International Berlinale Filmfestival in Berlin on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2005. 21 movies will take part in competition for the Golden and Silver Bear awards from Feb. 10 till Feb. 20, 2005. (AP Photo/ Jan Bauer)

Film Festival Pushes Homegrown Talent 19.02.2005

The Berlinale is not just as a launch-pad for new films, but also for the "undiscovered" talent behind them. This year's festival is no exception, having provided breakthrough moments for several new homegrown stars.
