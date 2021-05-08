Sophie Scholl (1921 - 1943) was a German anti-Nazi political activist who was convicted of high treason and executed by guillotine with her brother Hans.

Sophia Magdalena Scholl was born in Forchtenberg, Germany in 1921. The Scholl siblings were initially enthusiastic about National Socialism; her brother Hans quickly made a name for himself in the Hitler Youth program and Sophie joined the girls' wing of the group, too. They however realized that their Christian faith and moral convictions were not in line with the goals of the Nazis. They joined the White Rose ("Weiße Rose"), a pacifist resistance group, which produced and distributed anti-Nazi leaflets. On February 18, 1943, the Scholl siblings tossed hundreds of the pamphlets into the atrium of the University of Munich. It was a daring act of public protest, and it cost them their lives; they were executed soon after at the hands of the German secret police.