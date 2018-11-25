 Nazi-looted art: Germany failing ′moral obligation′ to return stolen objects | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 25.11.2018

Germany

Nazi-looted art: Germany failing 'moral obligation' to return stolen objects

Despite recent restitutions, Germany is stalling on the return of Nazi-looted art. Ahead of a Berlin conference 20 years after an agreement to track proper ownership, African countries are now also claiming restitution.

American soldiers carrying Nazi-looted art in 1945 (Getty Images)

Pablo Picasso's "Seated Nude drying her feet" was stolen during the Nazi era. Returned after the war, it can be admired today in Museum Berggruen in Berlin. Hamburg's Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe is preparing to return an Afghan wall panel that is also regarded as looted art. Hermanus Koekoek's painting "Seesturm," from persecuted Jewish art collector Max Stern's collection, was returned a few days ago, shortly before it was put up for sale in Düsseldorf.

These represent three recent cases of restitution — two of which were expropriations by the Nazis. But according to Ronald Lauder, president of the Jewish World Congress, Germany is still reluctant when it comes to returning stolen works of art. Lauder is set to speak Monday at a conference in Berlin marking the 20th anniversary of the Washington Principles. In 1998, 44 signatory countries made a commitment to track down stolen art in public museums and find settlements for the heirs of the Nazi victims. However, this commitment does not apply to privately owned art. In the last 20 years, Germany has "done far too little," Lauder told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag earlier in November.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Jewish World Congress President Ronald Lauder (picture-alliance/dpa/B.v. Jutrczenka)

JWC President Ronald Lauder, seen here in October with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at Berlin's first Orthodox rabbinical ordination since the Holocaust, says Germany has a "done far too little" about the Nazis' theft of cultural heritage

Hartmut Ebbing, the cultural policy spokesperson for the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) party, told DW that he "fully agrees" with Lauder that the issue of restitution is still being "neglected" in Germany. As the country where the Holocaust took place, Germany has a "moral obligation" in the matter, he said.

Read more: What Nazis stole from synagogues during Kristallnacht

Cultural heritage legitimacy is 'up to us'

But that may be changing in the wake of increased public consciousness: The origin of paintings is now even the subject of several exhibitions, including a current show in Berlin. "The Lives of Images. Provenances in Museum Berggruen. Picasso-Klee-Braque-Matisse," shows the partly twisted and sometimes criminal paths in the histories of the exhibited works. From 2015 to 2018, experts examined whether 135 pre-1945 works from Jewish art collector Heinz Berggruen's former private collection were Nazi looted art. The works are now owned by the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation.

Watch video 03:52
Now live
03:52 mins.

Looted artworks returned to Poland

Hermann Parzinger, the foundation's president, believes that his institution has done a thorough job. The foundation systematically checked the origin of its collections and, in recent years, has returned more than 350 pictures. For a long time, public museums only responded to requests from potential heirs in individual cases, instead of initiating action. Parzinger told DW that he was guided by a simple idea: "Ultimately, all cultural assets in public institutions that found their way there after 1933 are per se suspicious. And it is up to us to demonstrate the acquisition's legitimacy if the previous owners were Jewish fellow citizens."

Read more: Nazi-looted art from Gurlitt collection identified

Calls for a digital museum

The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation may be exemplary in terms of provenance research. Ronald Lauder, however, accuses German museums of blocking digital lists of their holdings and thus preventing possible returns. Hartmut Ebbing is demanding that public museums "must register, archive and digitize the art objects that are in the depots, that we don't even know about yet, in order to give potential restitution beneficiaries a chance to find out whether a painting is in a museum." In his opinion, the federal government does too little and hides behind financial arguments. These funds would have to be provided by the state, "so that the excuse can no longer be made that 'We have no money, we have no staff.'"

Ebbing considers the current Limbach Commission, which can be called upon to deal with questions relating to the restitution of looted art, to be unsatisfactory. He says that this is because it only becomes involved if both sides are active. Museums often say that the art is not looted, Ebbing says, "in which case procedures are not even initiated by the Commission." He says it's important that either side can call on the Commission. Lauder welcomes the fact that Monika Grütters, Minister of State for Cultural Affairs, wants to reform the Limbach Commission a second time. But this time, says the Jewish World Congress' Lauder, all controversial questions must be solved.

Cultural heritage expert Parzinger admits that it naturally hurts every museum to lose an art object, but "We don't want stolen things in our collections, no matter how painful it is with an important work of art." In the case of returns, it is often possible "to agree with the heirs that it will remain with us as a permanent loan or that we can repurchase it."

Read more: Nazi-looted Cranach artworks to remain in California museum

  • Max Beckmann, Zandvoort Beach Cafe (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Max Beckmann, Zandvoort Beach Cafe, 1934

    The watercolor by the Jewish painter Max Beckmann entered Gurlitt's collection only in 1945. Held by the allied occupation forces at the Central Collecting Point in Wiesbaden from 1945-1950, it was returned to Hildebrand Gurlitt in 1950. Before working for the Nazi regime, Gurlitt had collected and exhibited modern art, curating Beckmann's last exhibition in 1936 before the artist fled Germany.

  • Otto Griebel, Veiled Woman, 1926 (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Otto Griebel, Veiled Woman, 1926

    This work was owned by lawyer and art collector Fritz Salo Glaser. Artists of Dresden's avant-garde scene were his guests in the 1920s — as was the young Hildebrand Gurlitt. It is not known how Gurlitt came to possess the painting. It was confiscated in 1945 and later returned. Of Jewish heritage, Glaser only narrowly avoided deportation to the Theresienstadt concentration camp in 1945.

  • Claude Monet - Waterloo Bridge (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Claude Monet, Waterloo Bridge, 1903

    This painting by the famous impressionist is not suspected to have been looted. The artist sold it to the Durand Ruel Gallery in 1907. The Jewish art merchant and publisher Paul Cassirer is said to have given it to Marie Gurlitt as a present, and she left it to her son Hildebrand Gurlitt in 1923.

  • Thomas Couture, Portrait of a Seated Young Woman (picture alliance/dpa/Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle GmbH/M. Vincenz)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Thomas Couture, Portrait of a Seated Young Woman, 1850

    This work by the French painter was only recently identified as a looted work of art. A short handwritten note was the clue for the provenance researchers. The picture was quite likely in the collection of the Jewish politician Georges Mandel, whose family stakes a claim to the work. It is not known how it came into Gurlitt's possession.

  • Auguste Rodin, Crouching Woman (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Auguste Rodin, Crouching Woman, approx. 1882

    Hildebrand Gurlitt must have acquired this work by the French sculptor between 1940 and 1945. Previously belonging to the Frenchman Eugene Rudier, it entered circulation in 1919 at an auction by Octave Henri Marie Mirbeau, who is said to have received it as a present from the artist.

  • Historic photo of Gurlitt's apartment (privat/Nachlass Cornelius Gurlitt)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    In Gurlitt's apartment

    Cornelius Gurlitt hoarded the sculpture along with many other artworks for decades in his Munich apartment. Before his death in 2014, he consented to have his stocks researched and — should they include articles of stolen art — have them returned to their rightful owners in accordance with the Washington Principles on Nazi-looted art.

  • Albrecht Dürer, Knight, Death and Devil (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Albrecht Dürer, Knight, Death and Devil, 1513

    This copper engraving by Albrecht Dürer once belonged to the Falkeisen-Huber Gallery in Basel. It is not known how it got there or how long it was there however. In 2012 the engraving turned up in Cornelius Gurlitt's collection. "Old masters" like Dürer were very important to the National Socialists' view of art and were often exploited for propaganda.

  • Edvard Munch, Ashes II, 1899 (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH/Foto: Mick Vincenz)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Edvard Munch, Ashes II, 1899

    The provenance of this drawing is completely unknown. It is certain, however, that Hitler considered Norwegian artist Edvard Munch's work "degenerate art." Some 82 pieces by Munch were confiscated in German museums in 1937.

  • François Boucher, Male Nude (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH / Foto: David Ertl)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Francois Boucher, Male Nude, undated

    Hitler venerated 18th century French painting. He secured exceptional paintings for his own collection by targeting the collection of the Rothschild Family after the annexation of Austria. Hildebrand Gurlitt supplemented them with drawings by renowned French painters. He acquired this work by Boucher from a Parisian art merchant in 1942.

  • Carl Spitzweg: Alpine Valley with Dairymaid, 1871 (DW/J. Hitz)

    Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

    Carl Spitzweg: Alpine Valley with Dairymaid, 1871

    This painting was probably Hitler's personal property from 1934 onward. Not a part of the Gurlitt collection, it has been on loan from the Federal Republic of Germany since 1973 and shown in Dusseldorf's Kunstpalast Museum. The image reflects Hitler's taste in art, and he wished to have such works at the "Führer Museum."


African looted art

In the case of Nazi looted art, the discussion has at least been going on for quite some time, as the Washington Principles show. However, such discussions are still at very early stages in Germany and Europe, regarding art that came to Europe from colonies in Africa and Asia. Today, many of the former colonies are demanding the works of art be returned. In France, none other than President Emmanuel Macron has committed to this. It highly controversial in his country, and he has also put Germany under pressure.

In Germany, there are two particular events next year that will put the topic on the agenda. In 1919, exactly 100 years ago, Germany lost its colonies in Africa, Asia and the Pacific under the Treaty of Versailles. And in 2019, the new Humboldt Forum will also open its doors and exhibit valuable cultural objects from different parts of the world. Grütters has said that, for far too long, the German colonial period has been "an almost blind spot" in the German culture of remembrance.

  • Degenerate art exhibition in Munich with Adolf Hitler in attendance (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Degenerate art

    Modern art works whose style, artist or subject did not meet with the approval of Adolf Hitler and the National Socialists were labeled "degenerate art." From 1937, the Nazis confiscated such works from German museums. In a traveling exhibition, "degenerate art" was held up for public ridicule. Here we see Reich Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels and Hitler at the original exhibition in Munich.

  • Hitler and Göring examine a painting (Photo: picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Actual Films)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Hitler's art

    Hitler had an affinity for Romanticism and 19th century painting and preferred peaceful country scenes. His private collection included works by Cranach, Tintoretto and Bordone. Like his role models Ludwig I. of Bavaria and Frederick the Great, Hitler wanted to manage his own art exhibition at retirement, to be shown in the city of Linz on the River Danube in the "Führer Museum."

  • List of the Nazis' degenerate art inventory (Photo: Victoria & Alber Museum)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    The confiscations

    The National Socialists were not the first to persecute avant-garde artists, but they took it a step further by banning their works from museums. In 1937, the authorities had over 20,000 art works removed from 101 state-owned German museums. Anything that the Nazis didn't consider edifying to the German people was carted off.

  • Hitler und Göring in the House of German Art in 1937 (Photo: Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-C10110/CC-BY-SA)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Hitler's national style

    Abstract art had no place in Hitler's "national style," as grew clear when the "Great German Art Exhibition" put traditional landscape, historical and nude paintings by artists including Fritz Erler, Hermann Gradl and Franz Xaver Stahl on display in Munich on July 18, 1937. The closer the depicted subject to the actual model was, the more beautiful it was in the eyes of the Führer.

  • Munich Degenerate Art Exhibition (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    What was considered degenerate

    Even those in Hitler's inner circle were highly unsure which artists he approved of. The 1937 "Great German Art Exhibition" and the simultaneous "Degerate Art" exhibition in Munich's Court Garden Arcades brought some clarity. Unwelcome were creative artists of the modern period including Max Beckmann, Otto Dix, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and Max Pechstein.

  • Building house a Degerate Art exhibition in Salzburg (cc-by-sa/Bundesarchiv)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Degenerate art on tour

    In the "Degerate Art" exhibition, 650 confiscated artworks from 32 German museums were on display, the exhibits equated with sketches by mentally handicapped persons and shown together with photos of crippled persons. The intention: to provoke revulsion and aversion among visitors. Over two million visitors saw the exhibition on its tour of various cities.

  • Scanned image of the Degenerate Artworks Confiscation Law, 1938 (Photo: CC by Österreichische Nationalbibliothek )

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Legal foundation

    The "Degenerate Artworks Confiscation Law" of May 31, 1938 retroactively legalized their unremunerated acquisition by the state. The law remained valid in the postwar years, the allies determining that it had simply been a redistribution of state property. Unlike stolen artworks, pieces that the Nazis labled "degenerate" and had removed from museums can be freely traded today.

  • Photo of three men, one of them Hildebrand Gurlitt (Photo: picture-alliance/Stadtarchiv Düsseldorf/W. Margulies)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    The "degenerate art" trade

    The confiscated art was taken to storage facilities in Berlin and at Schönhausen Palace. Many works were sold by Hitler's four art merchants: Bernhard A. Böhmer, Karl Buchholz, Hildebrand Gurlitt and Ferdinand Möller. On March 20, 1939 the Berlin fire department burned approximately 5,000 unsold artifacts, calling it an "exercise."

  • Exterior of the Bern Art Museum (picture alliance/dpa)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Art hub Switzerland

    125 works were earmarked for an auction in Switzerland. A commission charged by Hermann Göring and others with liquefying the "degenerate" art products estimated the minimum bidding prices and commissioned the Fischer Gallery in Lucerne to carry out the auction. Taking place on June 30, 1939, it met with eager interest worldwide.

  • Historic photo of a room in Cornelius Gurlitt's house in Salzburg (Photo: privat/Nachlass Cornelius Gurlitt)

    How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

    Much "degenerate art" in the Gurlitt collection

    Over 21,000 works of "degenerate art" were confiscated. Estimates on the number subsequently sold differ; sources estimate 6,000 to 10,000. Others were destroyed or disappeared. Hundreds of artworks believed lost turned up in Cornelius Gurlitt's collection — and reignited the discussion.

    Author: Julia Hitz (rf)


Nazi-looted Cezanne painting to be shared between Swiss, French museums

Cezanne's "La Montagne Sainte-Victoire" was found in the trove of notorious "art hermit" Cornelius Gurlitt in 2014. How the work came to be in the hands of the Nazis remains a mystery. (03.07.2018)  

French art dealers angry after report urges African treasures be returned

African museum directors have welcomed an expert report advising the French government to return thousands of cultural artifacts and artworks. The move could put pressure on other former colonizers, Germany included. (23.11.2018)  

Germany dragging heels over Nazi looted art: World Jewish Congress

Twenty years after signing a global agreement to return art looted by the Nazis, Germany is accused of doing "far too little." The Berlin government recently tripled its funding for the ownership analysis of paintings. (18.11.2018)  

What the Nazis stole from synagogues during the November 1938 pogrom

While Nazi troops stormed and burned synagogues during the Kristallnacht pogrom on November 9, 1938, German museum directors were waiting in the wings, eager to acquire Jewish cultural artifacts for their collections. (09.11.2018)  

Nazi-looted art: 4 further works from Gurlitt collection identified

Authorities have identified four additional works from the Gurlitt collection as having been looted from a Jewish family during World War II. The drawings will be returned to descendants of the original owners. (10.09.2018)  

The Gurlitt find: 'Degenerate' and Nazi-stolen art exhibitions in Bern and Bonn

While the Bern exhibition focuses on "degenerate art," the Bonn show includes mainly Nazi-looted artworks or those of questionable provenance. The works from Cornelius Gurlitt's estate have caused ownership constroversy. (02.11.2017)  

Nazi-looted Cranach artworks to remain in California museum

A US museum has won a legal dispute over the ownership of two Renaissance masterpieces that were looted by the Nazis. The life-size paintings by Lucas Cranach the Elder were once in the possession of Hermann Göring. (31.07.2018)  

New initiatives to deal with Germany's colonial heritage

How should Germany deal with the cultural goods acquired through colonial rule? German museums now focus more on the origin of their collections, among them the Hamburg-based Museum of Anthropology. (29.01.2018)  

Where did the Gurlitt collection artwork come from?

Long-anticipated, the works of art found in the Gurlitt collection are now being shown in Bonn, Germany, and Bern, Switzerland. Are they Nazi-looted art? Much remains unclear. A brief journey through the provenances. (03.11.2017)  

How Hitler and the Nazis defamed art

Before he was a dictator, Adolf Hitler was a painter. The "Führer" categorized works of art according to his personal taste. Works he hated were branded "degenerate art" and removed from museums. (02.11.2017)  

Looted artworks returned to Poland  

Ausstellung Bestandsaufnahme Gurlitt, Bundeskunsthalle Bonn

Germany dragging heels over Nazi looted art: World Jewish Congress 18.11.2018

Twenty years after signing a global agreement to return art looted by the Nazis, Germany is accused of doing "far too little." The Berlin government recently tripled its funding for the ownership analysis of paintings.

Konzentrationslager Mauthausen

Ex-Nazi death camp guard faces charges in Berlin over murders 23.11.2018

German prosecutors have charged a 95-year-old with being an accessory to the murder of more than 36,000 people at the Mauthausen concentration camp. The man allegedly served as a guard toward the end of the war.

Nürnberg - Austellung HITLER.MACHT.OPER Reichsparteitag als Bühne: Adolf Hitler im Lichtdom, 1936.

New Hitler biography looks into dictator's personality 21.11.2018

A new biography of Adolf Hitler by Volker Ullrich shows how easily a democracy can be destroyed, and portrays the Führer behind the atrocities of World War II and the Holocaust as a master of seduction.

