 Nazi-looted Cranach artworks to remain in California museum | News | DW | 31.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Nazi-looted Cranach artworks to remain in California museum

A US museum has won a legal dispute over the ownership of two Renaissance masterpieces that were looted by the Nazis. The life-size paintings by Lucas Cranach the Elder were once in the possession of Hermann Göring.

Lucas Cranach the Elder (1472–1553) Adam and Eve (Gemeinfrei)

A US appeals court has awarded a museum in California the right to keep two 16th century paintings by German artist Lucas Cranach the Elder that were stolen by the Nazis during World War II.

According to court documents, the life-size panels depicting Adam and Eve belonged to Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker. After he fled the Netherlands in 1940, the paintings were taken by Nazi Reich Marshall Hermann Göring in a forced sale.

Read moreReunited in Moscow, Cranach paintings tell tale of Soviet-looted art

  • Painting of Martin Luther (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The Warhol of the Renaissance: Lucas Cranach, the Elder

    Serving the Reformation

    Working during the Renaissance, Lucas Cranach, the Elder, spread the ideas of the Reformation across Germany. In his many portraits of Martin Luther, he created the image of a modest man who achieved significance for his beliefs. The portraits quickly spread, shaping the public image of the reformer. Cranach and Luther met in Wittenberg, where Cranach worked as a painter at Frederick III's court.

  • Painting on wood, Cranach exhibition (bpk/Museum der bildenden Künste, Leipzig)

    The Warhol of the Renaissance: Lucas Cranach, the Elder

    Luther's public image

    In 1521, Elector Frederick the Wise ordered Luther to come to the Wartburg castle in the vicinity of Eisenach in an attempt to protect him from attacks. Disguised as the squire Jörg, he grew a beard. In hiding, Luther translated the New Testament into German. Witnessing the different phases of the project, Cranach helped shape Luther's public image.

  • Adam and Eve painting, 1502 (DW/S. Oelze)

    The Warhol of the Renaissance: Lucas Cranach, the Elder

    Paradise lost

    The fall of man in paradise: Adam and Eve are depicted standing naked in the Garden of Eden. Cranach painted the moment in which Adam was seduced by a snake winding down from a tree in an attempt to persuade Eve to pass on the apple of knowledge to Adam. The painting dates back to 1531.

  • Painting of a young girl pulling on a man's beard (DW/S. Oelze)

    The Warhol of the Renaissance: Lucas Cranach, the Elder

    An unequal couple

    Is he ridiculing her? Is he trying to instruct her? Lucas Cranach, the Elder, loved to portray unequal couples. At times, a youthful beauty is caressing the beard of an old geezer, or a toothless aged woman is smiling at her young lover. Some of Cranach's humorous, or even cynical, paintings resemble a farce.

  • Painting of a woman with children, standing next to dead lion (DW/S. Oelze)

    The Warhol of the Renaissance: Lucas Cranach, the Elder

    The power of women

    In addition to portraits, Cranach also produced numerous nudes that were in high demand, making him rich and famous. There's Venus with or without Amor, a disgraced and suicidal Lucretia, nude nymphs cuddling up to muscular gigolos in fountains, and naive visions of women trying to assuage angry hunters.

  • Katharina von Bora, Martin Luther's wife (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The Warhol of the Renaissance: Lucas Cranach, the Elder

    The discovery of mankind

    In an attempt to display people as they really were, Lucas Cranach, the Elder, distanced himself from idealized templates as propagated in church paintings. He scrutinized his models very thoroughly in order to depict their characteristics. The artist portrayed scholars and bourgeois women alike.

  • Lucas Cranach the Elder painting of Saint Jerome, 1502 (DW/S. Oelze)

    The Warhol of the Renaissance: Lucas Cranach, the Elder

    A Cranach or a copy?

    As Lucas Cranach produced entire series of his chosen subjects, he created templates that could be copied in his studio. He also worked with schematized models, enabling him to produce a particular model in various sizes, including the one shown here representing Saint Jerome. This procedure proved to be highly efficient and greatly helped the distribution of his paintings.

  • Madonna with child painting (DW/S. Oelze)

    The Warhol of the Renaissance: Lucas Cranach, the Elder

    The Virgin Mary

    For the first time ever, the painting "Madonna with Child" (1510) is now being shown in Germany. For a long time, the famous work was believed to have been lost, but it turned out that during World War II, a priest in what is now Wrocław, Poland, had substituted the original with a copy in an attempt to protect it from potential war damage. The original resurfaced in 2012.

  • Andy Warhol's Portraits of a woman (after Cranach), 1985 (DW/S. Oelze)

    The Warhol of the Renaissance: Lucas Cranach, the Elder

    Warhol and Cranach

    As unlikely as it may sound, Andy Warhol was deeply impressed by Lucas Cranach's portraits of women. And indeed, some parallels are discernible between Cranach's mass production in his Wittenberg-based studio, and Andy Warhol's modern "factory." What counted for Cranach was not to produce unique works, but rather to produce them - or copies - in an efficient manner, and on time.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (ad)


The Dutch government subsequently sold the works to the Stroganoffs, a Russian family, who then sold them in 1971 to the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, which has owned them ever since.

Goudstikker's daughter-in-law, Marei von Saher, has been locked in an 11-year legal battle with the museum to get the paintings back. Her lawyer, Lawrence Kaye, said he was "obviously disappointed" by the court's ruling and would review the decision with his client.

The museum said in a statement it was pleased with the outcome, adding that the "decision should finally put this matter to rest."

Read moreHow Lucas Cranach, the Elder, became a Renaissance entrepreneur

Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena

The Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena will be allowed to keep displaying its Cranach panels

The judge's reasoning

Several prominent works of art stolen by the Nazis have been the subject of lawsuits in recent years. The case of the two 1.9-meter (6.25-foot) Cranach panels — valued at an estimated $24 million (€20 million) — hinged largely on whether the string of past sales could be seen as lawful.

Read moreIrina Antonova: Looted art is 'the price paid for remembering'

Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown upheld a 2016 court decision acknowledging that, under Dutch law,  the Cranachs had been "enemy property" belonging to Göring. After the war that property was transferred to the Dutch government, which had the right to sell them in 1966 to George Stroganhoff-Scherbatoff, a descendant of the Russian aristocracy.

  • Cranach 2015 Papst als Wilder Mann

    Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal

    Two Cranachs, one purpose

    On the 500th anniversary of his birth, Lucas Cranach the Younger is finally stepping out of the shadow of his father, known as the Elder. These two major painters of the 16th century worked in the courts of the rulers of Saxony and were especially famous for their portraits. They also befriended church reformer Martin Luther and documented the Reformation in their work.

  • Gemälde von Lucas Cranach der Jüngere

    Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal

    Painters of the Reformation

    The Cranachs' atelier was one of the most prolific in Europe. The rulers and intellectuals of the period were their guests - including the leaders of the Reformation movement, Martin Luther and Philipp Melanchthon. Pictured is a portion of a larger-than-life portrait of Melanchton. Even during their lifetimes, the Cranachs were among the most famous painters of the German Renaissance.

  • Cranach 2015 Pressebilder EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal

    Taking the apple

    Born on the cusp of the modern era, the Cranachs not only took the Reformation as their motive, but also depicted core scenes and lessons from the Bible. Pictured here is the temptation of Adam and Eve, painted in 1549. Miniaturization, light-filled landscapes, a low horizon are all characteristic of the younger Cranach's work.

  • Cranach 2015 Pressebilder EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal

    Spotlight on people

    The talented Lucas the Younger learned quickly from his father, becoming his right hand in the atelier. Lucas the son also developed his own perspective, focusing more on people than his father did. Here, his depiction of Jesus' baptism in the Jordan River transcends time: Jesus is surrounded by the family of Martin Luther's fellow reformer, Johannes Bugenhagen.

  • Cranach 2015 Pressebilder EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal

    Time is irrelevant in eternity

    In this work from 1554, Cranach the Younger depicts the resurrection of Christ. The cross and the scarlet sky represent the Messiah's victory over death. Leipzig's mayor, Leonard Badehorn, commissioned the painting in memory of his deceased wife - so Cranach painted the sponsor's family into the scene.

  • Cranach 2015 Lucas Cranach der Jüngere Reformatoren und Papisten im Weinberg des Herrn

    Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal

    Promoting Protestantism

    As the Reformation took its course, the world the Cranachs lived in was divided into Catholic and Protestant camps. But the two painters accepted commissions from both denominations. Nevertheless, Cranach the Younger revealed his support for the newly established Protestantism in his work, as seen here in "Reformers and Papists in the Vineyard of the Lord" (1573-1574).

  • Cranach 2015 Philipp von Pommern

    Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal

    Effective techniques

    Lucas Cranach the Younger had as many as 36 apprentices under his watchful eye. They worked in part with stencils to outline the basic physiology of their subjects, like Philipp I, Duke of Pomerania, pictured here.

  • Cranach 2015 Pressebilder EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal

    Practice makes perfect

    Portraits of nobility were often commissioned as gifts or painted posthumously, which made it impossible for the subject to pose. It was therefore useful for the atelier to maintain a collection of stencils and sketches of various important individuals. When a new painting was commissioned, sketches of heads and hands were practiced and then later implemented in the final work.

  • Cranach 2015 Pressebilder EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal

    Reformers at the Last Supper

    While Cranach the Elder tended to paint individual portraits associated with the Reformation, his son tended to paint the Reformers into biblical scenes, for example portraying them as Jesus' disciples, like in this nearly five-square-meter painting of the Last Supper.

  • Cranach 2015 St Johannis Abendmahl Cranach der Jüngere NEUER ZUSCHNITT

    Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal

    Painter in the painting

    The Last Supper painting contains a suprise: It shows not only the most important players in the Reformation and various members of the Principality of Anhalt, but also the younger Cranach himself. He can be found in the lower right corner in the role of a cupbearer. It's the only known self-portrait of the younger Cranach.

  • Cranach 2015 Pressebilder EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal

    Pivotal shift

    In addition to his countless church motives, Lucas Cranach the Younger also sold plenty of portraits and genre paintings. He continued his father's tradition of depicting humanistic motives, which represents a historic shift away from purely religious works. The naiad, a mythical creature, is just one example.

  • Cranach-Signatur

    Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal

    The trade mark

    More than 5,000 works of art were created in the Cranachs' atelier. Their trade mark was this specially designed image of a crowned, winged snake with a ring in its mouth. This year, marking 500 years since the birth of Lucas Cranach the Younger in 1515, simultaneous exhibitions are taking place in Wittenberg, Dessau and Wörlitz.

    Author: Klaus Krämer / kbm


McKeown said that the "act of state" doctrine validated the sale of the paintings by the Dutch government to Stroganoff.

She added that "the Nazi plunder of artwork was a moral atrocity that compels an appropriate governmental response," but said ruling in von Saher's favor would have required nullifying three "official" Dutch government actions: the 1966 sale to Stroganoff; a 1999 decision not to restore von Saher's rights; and a 2006 decision that her claim had been "settled."

Watch video 42:37
Now live
42:37 mins.

The Cranachs and Medieval Modern Art

nm/kms (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Irina Antonova: Looted art is 'the price paid for remembering'

As a historical Cranach exhibition takes place at the Pushkin Museum in Moscow, the museum's former director Irina Antonova tells DW what it's like to work with looted art hidden in the basement. (08.03.2016)  

How Lucas Cranach, the Elder, became a Renaissance entrepreneur

He was more than just the major painter of the Reformation. He was also a good entrepreneur who knew how to sell his art. Works by Lucas Cranach, the Elder, can now be admired in a major exhibition in Dusseldorf. (10.04.2017)  

Reunited in Moscow, Cranach paintings tell tale of Soviet-looted art

The Pushkin Museum is bringing together Cranach paintings, including many from Germany that had been confiscated by the Soviets after World War II. Years of conflict lie behind the joint Russian-German exhibition. (03.03.2016)  

The Warhol of the Renaissance: Lucas Cranach, the Elder

One of the most productive artists of the Renaissance, Lucas Cranach, the Elder, is featured in a new exhibition in Dusseldorf that explores his oeuvre and his influence on art in the 20th and 21st centuries. (07.04.2017)  

Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal

Half a millennium after his birth, several exhibitions are celebrating Lucas Cranach the Younger this year. Why is the painter still so important in the art world? (25.06.2015)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's online newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

The Cranachs and Medieval Modern Art  

Related content

Lucas Cranach d.Ä. - Adam und Eva (Gemäldepaar)

Judge says California museum can keep Nazi-looted art 23.08.2016

The Norton Simon Museum in California will be able to keep two paintings originally stolen by the Nazis. The court's decision is a departure from previous rulings concerning looted art from the period.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 