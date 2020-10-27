Visit the new DW website

Lucas Cranach, the Elder

Lucas Cranach, the Elder (1472-1553), was a German painter of the Renaissance era who produced altarpieces, woodcuts and engravings. Even during his lifetime, he was considered the most outstanding artist of his time.

Lucas Cranach, the Elder, enjoyed high social Standing and was commissioned by the court of Saxony and other German nobility . He was particularly renowned for the impressive realism with which he meticulously depicted animals and still life, as well as mythological and religious symbols. He first created works in the Catholic, and later on in the Lutheran tradition, as he became an ardent supporter of Martin Luther, the leader of the Protestant Reformation.

Ukraine seeks to bring home Renaissance artwork sold under false pretenses 27.10.2020

It was found in Kyiv and ended up in California — here's how a painting by Renaissance master Lucas Cranach the Elder stolen and resold by the Soviets may be coming home.

Nazi-looted Cranach artworks to remain in California museum 31.07.2018

A US museum has won a legal dispute over the ownership of two Renaissance masterpieces that were looted by the Nazis. The life-size paintings by Lucas Cranach the Elder were once in the possession of Hermann Göring.
#DailyDrone: Cranach Houses, Wittenberg 30.05.2017

The #DailyDrone heads to the Cranach Houses: Here is where the artwork and illustrations for the first printed Bible and Martin Luther's writings were created.

How Lucas Cranach, the Elder, became a Renaissance entrepreneur 10.04.2017

He was more than just the major painter of the Reformation. He was also a good entrepreneur who knew how to sell his art. Works by Lucas Cranach, the Elder, can now be admired in a major exhibition in Dusseldorf.

The Warhol of the Renaissance: Lucas Cranach, the Elder 07.04.2017

One of the most productive artists of the Renaissance, Lucas Cranach, the Elder, is featured in a new exhibition in Dusseldorf that explores his oeuvre and his influence on art in the 20th and 21st centuries.

Puschkin-Museum Präsidentin Irina Antonova. Copyright: DW

Irina Antonova: Looted art is 'the price paid for remembering' 08.03.2016

As a historical Cranach exhibition takes place at the Pushkin Museum in Moscow, the museum's former director Irina Antonova tells DW what it's like to work with looted art hidden in the basement.
Verpackung der Cranach-Bilder auf dem Weg nach Moskau. Copyright: SSFG via Anastassia Boutsko, DW Russisch

The Cranachs in Moscow 07.03.2016

The Second World War resulted in parts of Gotha’s world-renowned Cranach collection ending up in Moscow. After years of dispute between Germany and Russia, the paintings are now once again on display together.
Christus und Maria Cranach d.+ä. Stiftung Schloss Friedenstein Gotha (c) Stiftung Schloss Friedenstein, Gotha *** Zur Ausstellung: „Bild und Botschaft –Cranach im Dienst von Hof und Reformation“ Schloss Friedenstein, Gotha ***

Reunited in Moscow, Cranach paintings tell tale of Soviet-looted art 03.03.2016

The Pushkin Museum is bringing together Cranach paintings, including many from Germany that had been confiscated by the Soviets after World War II. Years of conflict lie behind the joint Russian-German exhibition.
July 6, 2015 - London, UK - London, UK. A visitor looks at Lucas Cranach the Elder's ''Boccal della Verit, the Mouth of Truth'' (est. 6m to 8m) at the preview of Old Masters, British Paintings and Masterworks from the collection of Castle Howard at Sotheby's ahead of the auction on July 8

Rare Cranach painting smashes auction record 09.07.2015

A rare painting by German renaissance master Lucas Cranach, the Elder has fetched more than $14 million at auction in London overnight, overturning the painter's previous record.
Cranach 2015 Papst als Wilder Mann

Why Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach is still a big deal 25.06.2015

Half a millennium after his birth, several exhibitions are celebrating Lucas Cranach the Younger this year. Why is the painter still so important in the art world?
In der Ausstellung Bild und Botschaft. Cranach im Dienst von Hof und Reformation betrachten zwei junge Frauen am 26.03.2015 im Herzoglichen Museum in Gotha (Thüringen) das Gemälde Gesetz und Gnade von Lucas Cranach d.Ä., gemalt 1529. Die Schau wird am 28. März eröffnet und rückt erstmals die Propaganda bei Cranach in den Mittelpunkt. Bis zum 19. Juli werden rund 200 Exponate präsentiert. Foto: Martin Schutt/dpa

Gotha opens series of important Cranach exhibitions 26.03.2015

The year 2015 will see three major exhibitions in Thüringen dedicated to the Renaissance painter Lucas Cranach. The first, "Picture and Message: Cranach in the Service of Court and Reformation," opens this weekend.
Balloons which were part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) are released in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. A part of the inner city of Berlin is being temporarily divided from November 7 to 9, with a light installation featuring 8000 luminous white balloons, following the 9.5-mile (15.3 kmilometre) path the Berlin Wall once occupied, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Wall. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY)

Destination Germany: Why you should come in 2015 06.01.2015

Germany is becoming increasingly popular with tourists from abroad, with art and music events topping their reasons to come. Here's why you should also consider a trip to Germany in 2015.
ARCHIV - Das Denkmal für den deutschen Reformator, Martin Luther (1483-1546) in Wittenberg (Sachsen-Anhalt), aufgenommen am 31.10.2012. Brandenburg ehrt im Jahr 2017 den Kirchenmann. Foto: Jens Wolf/dpa (zu Korr.-Bericht lbn vom 24.06.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Following in Luther’s Footsteps - Eisleben, Wittenberg & Eisenach 03.12.2013

Join us on a journey following Martin Luther's footsteps taking us to the most important stations of his life. We begin in Wittenberg.
Thüringen, Deutschland-Portal, Deutschland-Fakten, D-Portal, Michael Hüter, Karikatur, Grafik

Paradise for a home-grown glassblower 18.11.2009

Glassblower Wolfgang Meusel was born in Thuringia, and has lived there all his life. He embodies many native attributes: love of culture, technology and homeland, and a curious attachment to dumplings.
Der Maler und Kupferstecher Lucas Cranach der Ältere in einer zeitgenössischen Darstellung. Er gehört neben Dürer und Grünewald zu den bedeutensten Künstlern des 16. Jahrhunderts. Lucas Cranach d.Ä. wurde 1472 (die Angaben differieren bis 1480) in Kronach in Oberfranken geboren und verstarb am 16. Oktober 1553 in Weimar.

Naked "Venus" Gets Free Ride in London 18.02.2008

Venus has gone nude for more than 450 years. And prudish public officials could not convince her to cover up on the London Underground.
In der Dresdner Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister hängen am Donnerstag (01.06.2006) die Restauratoren Adam Kalinowski (r) und Michael Schweiger (l) das Bild Auferweckung des Lazarus von Lucas Cranach d. Ä. (1472-1553) aus dem Jahr 1535 auf. Ab Samstag (03.06.2006 zeigen die Staatlichen Kunstsammlungen Dresden alle 65 Bilder der Cranach-Familie aus ihrem Bestand. Die Schau geht bis 07.01.2007. Foto: Matthias Hiekel dpa/lsn (zu lsn 4064 vom 01.06.2006) +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Video: Lucas Cranach Exhibit Opens in Frankfurt 22.11.2007

Works by Lucas Cranach, the Elder, are now on display at the Städel Museum in Frankfurt. Click on the video below for a peak at the exhibit.
