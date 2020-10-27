Lucas Cranach, the Elder (1472-1553), was a German painter of the Renaissance era who produced altarpieces, woodcuts and engravings. Even during his lifetime, he was considered the most outstanding artist of his time.

Lucas Cranach, the Elder, enjoyed high social Standing and was commissioned by the court of Saxony and other German nobility . He was particularly renowned for the impressive realism with which he meticulously depicted animals and still life, as well as mythological and religious symbols. He first created works in the Catholic, and later on in the Lutheran tradition, as he became an ardent supporter of Martin Luther, the leader of the Protestant Reformation.