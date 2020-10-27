Lucas Cranach, the Younger (1515-1586), son of Lucas Cranach, the Elder, remained in the shadow of his famous father throughout his career, during which he predominantly created new versions of his father's paintings.

Lucas Cranach, the Younger, mainly focused on portraits and depictions of mythology. He stayed extremely close to the style of his father, in whose workshop he studied, that experts at times find it difficult to distinguish between the two of them. Whereas the elder continues to be showered with praise even centuries after his death, the younger Cranach has enjoyed less attention.