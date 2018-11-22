 French art dealers angry after report urges African treasures be returned | Arts | DW | 23.11.2018

Arts

French art dealers angry after report urges African treasures be returned

African museum directors have welcomed an expert report advising the French government to return thousands of cultural artifacts and artworks. The move could put pressure on other former colonizers, Germany included.

  • Three totems from modern-day Benin, in the Quai Branly museum (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Glaubitz)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    Colonial theft in the Kingdom of Dahomey

    These three totems, half human, half animal, are kept in the collection at the Parisian Quai Branly Museum for non-European art. They come from the West African Kingdom of Dahomey, which is now the Republic of Benin. The former French colony has classified the objects as looted art and in 2016 demanded their return. France refused the request.

  • The masks of the Dogon are also in the Quai Branly’s collection. (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    The masks of the Dogon

    These masks of the Dogon people are also in the Quai Branly’s collection. They originate from Mali and were brought to France after an expedition in the early 1930s. Their forms have influenced the works of famous artists, including Picasso and Baselitz. Reports from expedition members indicate the ruthless methods used to remove cultural objects.

  • Power figure from the Congo, covered in nails (Imago/ZUMA Press)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    Power figures from the Congo Basin

    The eyes are wide open, the body full of nails. The Mangaaka, a power figure from the Congo Basin was, in 1880, supposed to protect an African village from colonial invaders. Only 17 figures exist worldwide, one of them in the Ethnological Museum of Berlin. It's estimated that some 90 percent of Africa's cultural heritage is in Europe.

  • The cult God Gu, from the palace of King Behanzin of Dahomey, stands with two sabres in his hands (Imago/UIG/W. Forman)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    The cult God, Gu, from King Béhanzin's palace

    The French General Alfred Amédée Dodds took a leading role in the colonization of West Africa. In 1892 his men plundered the palace of King Béhanzin, in Abomey, the capital city of the Kindom of Dahomey. This brass statue of the cult god Gu, who was supposed to have the power of life and death, is believed to have been among the objects taken in that raid.

  • Statue of King Gézo (Imago/United Archives International)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    King Ghezo of Dahomey

    This statue of Ghezo, a 19th century king of Dahomey, as well as thrones and doors with bas-reliefs were also among the objects which General Dodds handed over to the World Exhibition at Paris's Trocadero Palace in 1878. Since 2016, Benin has campaigned for the return of these items.

  • Head-dresses 'Tyiwara' from Ségou (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    Mali's stolen headpieces

    The French General Louis Archinard conquered Ségou, in what is now Mali, in 1890. The cultural objects which the French army looted included jewelry, weapons, and manuscripts. The objects are now on display in Paris and Le Havre. Since 1994, the descendants of El Hadj Umar Tall have demanded the restitution of the objects.

  • Wooden burial objects, plundered from a grave in Alaska (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    German museum sets precedent

    The acquisitive lust of European colonizers wasn’t limited to Africa. In 1880, the Ethnological Museum of Berlin commissioned Norwegian seafarer Johan Adrian Jacobsen to acquire objects from the indigenous cultures of North America. In 2018, these plundered burial objects from Alaska were returned. It was the Foundation of Prussian Cultural Heritage's first restitution to the original owners.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (crh)


A new report has recommended that France's laws be changed, to allow African cultural treasures removed during France's colonial period to be returned to their countries of origin.

When French president Emmanuel Macron commissioned the report last year, it signaled a radical policy shift. Currently, the country's law strictly forbids the government from ceding state property, even in well-documented cases of pillaging.

In a speech in Burkina Faso in November 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron raised hopes that he would put change in motion.

 "Africa's heritage cannot just be in European private collections and museums," he said at the time.

Read more: Emmanuel Macron's mission in Africa: A new approach?

He tasked French art historian Benedicte Savoy and Senegalese writer Felwine Sarr to draw up the conditions, and they are presenting their report to Macron on Friday.

They have recommended changing French law to allow the restitution of cultural works if bilateral accords are struck between France and African states.

The change would apply in particular to works held in museums which were "transferred from their original territory during the French colonial period," the report said.

Former colonizers slow to ratify UNESCO convention

Some of the works were bought, bartered or sometimes simply stolen, by soldiers, explorers and others during the colonial era. Of the estimated 90,000 African artworks in French museums, around 70,000 are at Paris' Quai Branly museum, created by former president Jacques Chirac, who was a keen admirer of African and Asian art.

The ownership controversy is nothing new. A UNESCO convention against the export of illicit cultural goods, adopted in 1970, called for the return of cultural property taken from a country but it did not address historic cases, including from the colonial era.

With museums fearing they could be forced to return artifacts, former colonial powers have been slow to ratify the convention: France only did so 1997, Britain in 2002, Germany in 2007 and Belgium in 2009.

The issue was again thrust into the spotlight in 2016 when President Patrice Talon of Benin asked France to return items including carvings, scepters and sacred doors from the Palaces of Abomey, formerly the capital of the kingdom of Dahomey.

France refused, citing its law that museums are forbidden from permanently parting with any piece in their collections. President Macron proved to be a president more sympathetic to the cause.

French President Macron Addresses Students in Ouagado (picture-alliance/dpa/Ahmed Ouoba)

President Macron, November 2017, telling students in Ouagadougou that African cultural heritage should be repatriated

With the release of this report, Marie-Cecile Zinsou, a daughter of Benin's former prime minister and president of the Zinsou Art Foundation in Cotonou, said, "Today it feels as if we're just a step away from recovering our history and being finally able to share it on the continent."

Prospect of restitution angers European art dealers, collectors and curators

But restitution won't happen automatically. In order to begin any restitution process, African countries must lodge a request with French authorities, based on inventory lists.

Meanwhile, the prospect has angered some curators and art dealers who say it would eventually empty museums and galleries in Western countries. They point to the fact that many objects came from kingdoms which no longer exist, and that in many cases the owners can claim they were obtained legitimately.

Critics also say the move could prompt private French collectors to move their works out of France for fear of seizure. Some have also raised practical concerns, such as the danger of artifacts being stolen or poorly handled by inexperienced museums in politically unstable countries.

African artifacts on display in Paris's Quai Branly museum for non-European art (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Julien)

African artifacts on display in Paris's Quai Branly museum for non-European art

But, as African nations applaud the report, and the wheels of French bureaucracy lumber towards changing the law, other European countries are examining their own collections of African cultural artifacts.

Germany is also considering what to do with the items stolen from its colonial-era African empire, which ran from 1884 to the end of the First World War, in countries including Cameroon and Namibia.

Read more: After Namibia, could other former German colonies demand reparations?

In September 2017, minister of culture Monika Grütters suggested a model similar to that used by the German Center for Lost Cultural Property. The center seeks out owners of art plundered by Nazis in order to return the items.

The debate could ignite again in 2019 when a major new ethnological museum, the Humboldt Forum, opens its doors. Its collection includes artifacts taken from former German colonies.

crh/eg (AFP, Reuters)

