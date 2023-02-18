MSC 2023: Finland still 'prefers' to join NATO with Sweden

The second day of the Munich Security Conference is off and running. Various world leaders are in Bavaria for the weekend event, with NATO's Jens Stoltenberg and the EU's Ursula von der Leyen among the earlier speakers.

Welcome to DW's coverage of day 2 of the Munich Security Conference, which starts in earnest at 10 a.m. local time (0900 UTC/GMT) on Saturday.

Who's taking part today?

Major speakers on Saturday include, but are not limited to, the EU's Ursula von der Leyen, NATO's Jens Stoltenberg, NATO applicant Finland's Sanna Marin and Sauli Niinisto, China's top foreign policy official Wang Yi, US Vice President Kamala Harris and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and comparatively new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will also take the stage.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is still expected to dominate the agenda, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appearance on Friday.

However, Wang Yi's presence could indicate that China might also be a topic of discussion.

Finland's Sanna Marin: 'We prefer and want to join' NATO together with Sweden

Saturday's first panel was headlined "The birth of a geopolitical Europe" and featured European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Finland's NATO aspirations, having remained neutral throughout the Cold War, were a key part of the discussion. Marin said "it was obvious the same day when Russia attacked Ukraine" that Finland would seek to join the bloc.

"When Russia, our neighbor, attacked another neighbor, Ukraine, it was obvious that Finland will join NATO. Because that's the line — the only line — that Russia wouldn't cross," Marin said.

All existing NATO members' parliaments must ratify the entry of any new member.

Marin was asked, amid resistance from Turkey in particular but also Hungary, whether her government still wanted to join together with its neighbor Sweden, or whether it could imagine joining separately.

Turkey has resisted both Finland and Sweden's bids, accusing the countries of harboring what it considers terrorists, usually either Kurds or allies of the exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016. But it has doubled down in Sweden's case after a pair of public protests — the first by Kurdish activists and the second by far-right activists — that involved first burning an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and then copies of the Quran.

"We have sent [a] very clear message," Marin said. "We want to join together with Sweden, at the same time. It's not only because we are good neighbors and partners, it's also to do with very concrete security matters." She said it was in both countries' interests, but also in NATO's strategic interests, to usher them in together.

"Of course, we cannot influence and affect how some country would ratify: it's their decision," Marin said. "But our message is that we are willing to join and we prefer and want to join together."

EU's Ursula von der Leyen: Putin throttling gas a 'big strategic mistake'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU wanted to team up with the bloc's defense industry to accelerate and scale up the production of badly needed ammunition for Ukraine and to replenish depleted stocks at home.

She said a similar approach to that used to try to hasten the production and rollout of the COVID vaccine might be helpful.

"We could think of, for example, advanced purchase agreements that give the defense industry the possibility to invest in production lines now to be faster and to increase the amount they deliver."

Von der Leyen was also asked about the knock-on impacts on energy prices globally that result from the bloc finding alternative sources of gas to Russia. But she disputed the premise, saying that any such impacts had been prefaced by another more significant change on the energy market.

"We should not forget how it started, the energy crisis. An overdependency of the European Union on Russian fossil fuels, without any question. But then it was [Russian President Vladimir] Putin who, within eight months, cut 80% of the pipeline gas supplied to the European Union," von der Leyen said, calling this a "big strategic mistake."

"Because he thought he could blackmail us and we'd go down on our knees. The contrary is the case. Because we have now completely diversified away from Russian gas," von der Leyen said.

Missed our coverage from the opening day? Have no fear, DW's Richard Walker's in Munich and sums up the highlights here. Have a look.

