Montpellier: Culture by the Coast  

History, art and fine dining by the sea - no wonder visitors fall in love with Montpellier. The city in southern France is popular with its resident student population, and visitors from across the globe alike.
Germany's second largest folk festival will also take place in autumn. In Stuttgart, the Cannstatter Volksfest will be celebrated on the Wasen grounds as a giant party for the 200th anniversary.
The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in July fell for the first time in nearly a decade, as European sunseekers returned to cheaper rival sunshine destinations like Turkey and Tunisia.
Chancellor Merkel is headed for Algeria to find ways to boost trade with the Mediterranean nation. But the complicated issue of migration will loom over her talks as Berlin looks for ways to stem irregular migration.
Tomás Saraceno’s fascinating spiderweb-like art on show in Paris. We meet classical music wunderkind Alma Deutscher. And: Volcano photographer Ragnar Sigurdsson.
Many of Poland’s old market halls have remained disused for decades. One of them has now been refurbished in Warsaw. It’s an architectural and culinary gem.
These days, vegetarianism is all the rage. But it is hardly a new lifestyle choice. Did you know that famous Europeans like Albert Einstein and Leonardo da Vinci also opted to live meat-free lives?
Argentinian artist Tomás Saraceno creates installations that often resemble large spiderwebs. Now, Palais de Tokyo in Paris is showcasing a number of his unique works.
