Sommelier

Selectors of the right wine

Sommeliers are wine experts who make wine recommendations in gourmet restaurants. Some sommeliers have expanded their repertoire to include beer, whiskey, coffee and cheese.

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** via Timothy Rooks Sharon Fenchak, Biltmore Winery. Rechte: Racahel McIntosh/Biltmore Winery

The woman in charge of wine at Biltmore 05.11.2021

Running a big winery has traditionally been the job of men, but in North Carolina Sharon Fenchak is tasked with turning the best grapes into the best wine. For her it is the perfect mix of science and food.
Impression vom Weihnachtsmarkt am Kölner Dom auf dem Roncalliplatz. Köln, 01.12.2019

German Christmas markets to reopen 05.11.2021

Last holiday season, Christmas markets were canceled to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they're back on, though lovers of mulled wine and gingerbread will have to heed a patchwork of safety rules.
12.12.2007 CHATEAUNEUF-DU-PAPE, FRANCE - DECEMBER 12: A bottle and glass of wine are displayed in the cellar of prize-winning French winegrower Paul-Vincent Avril on December 12, 2007 in Chateaneuf-Du-Pape, France. The Clos des Papes 2005, produced by Avril was named ''Wine of the year by US Magazine Wine Spectator. The area surrounding the village of Chateauneuf du Pape is a renowned wine-growing area and hosted four other wines which were placed in the top 20 list. (Photo by Pascal Parrot/Getty Images)

Global wine production 'historically low' in 2021, says trade body 04.11.2021

Bad winemaking weather in Europe is being blamed for taking down the global production to its third below-average year in a row. Frostbitten France saw one of its worst years in decades.

An aerial picture taken by a drone shows a massive ancient winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years in Yavne, south of Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Israeli archaeologists said the complex includes five wine presses, warehouses, kilns for producing clay storage vessels and tens of thousands of fragments and jars. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israel: Archaeologists unearth ancient winemaking complex 11.10.2021

Archaeologists in Israel say they have excavated the ancient world's largest winemaking complex. The Gazan white wine was exported across the eastern Mediterranean during the Byzantine era.
Weinausschank auf dem Rotweinwanderweg über Altenahr | Verwendung weltweit

'Good Samaritans' come to the rescue of Ahr valley's winegrowers 20.08.2021

The vineyards in Germany's Ahr valley are struggling to survive after devastating floods hit the region. The winegrowers are in desperate need of help. But some are answering the call.
07/07/2021 ©ALLILI MOURAD/MAXPPP - Photo illustration bouteilles de champagne dans une grande surface *** Local Caption ***

France forecasts historic fall in wine production 06.08.2021

The world's second-largest wine-producing country is expecting "historically weak" output this year after spring frosts and summer downpours hit vineyards.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 05.08.2021 05.08.2021

Devastating wildfires in Turkey turn up the heat on the government and fuel unrest - Drama at the Olympics and a suspected murder put the spotlight on Belarus - Will the US open up to European travellers? - A new French wine that ages...under water - And it's about meat in an episode of On The Green Fence

DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 02.08.2021

Powering Up - Hamburg Bid - Champagne Crop
Frankreich, Elsass, departement Haut-Rhin, Kaysersberg, Blick vom Schloss auf die Weinberge, 21.8.2011 France, Alsatia, Upper Rhine region, Kaysersberg, view from the castel onto the vineyards Europa, Europe, Alsace, Reise, travel, Tourismus, tourism, Urlaub, reisen, Ferien, Ferienregion, Reiseziel, franzoesisch, Geschichte, history, Sehenswuerdigkeit, Panorama, panoramic, Weinrebe, Weinbau, Weinberg

Champagne harvest threatened by rain and mildew 02.08.2021

Heavy rains and subsequent mildew investations are threatening Champagne harvests in France. Vinters are now dipping into reserves to make it through the year.

Flutwein Bilder aus Marienthal, das auch vom Hochwasser der Ahr überschwemmt wurde.

German 'flood wine' sold to combat fallout of flood disaster 31.07.2021

Following the devastating floods in western Germany, many winery owners in the Ahr Valley are facing financial disaster. Now special wine bottles soiled with mud are being sold to stave off ruin.

Ancient wine-making complex discovered in Israel 24.07.2021

Archaeologists have discovered an old wine-making complex in Yavneh, Israel. The finding joins a series of notable archaeological discoveries made in 2021.

Begrünung der Reibzeilen Moselprojekt am Brauneberg

Winemakers seek climate protection and biodiversity 19.07.2021

Back to nature! In the fight against climate change and its devastating effects, ever more vintners are relying on sustainability in the vineyard — and in the cellar.
*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** Disgusting Food Museum, Exponat Habushu

Snake wine, bull penis and more: Berlin's Disgusting Food Museum 08.07.2021

A Berlin museum presents more than 90 unusual foods and drinks from around the world — and visitors can even have a taste of some of them. Whether something is a delicacy or disgusting is a matter of culture and habit.

Sour grapes: France outraged over Russian champagne law 06.07.2021

Russia has passed a law forcing imported French champagne to be described as sparkling wine. France's champagne industry is outraged, even calling for exports to Russia to be halted.
Knallender Korken einer Champagnerflasche, Sektflasche | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

French in a fizz over Russian champagne law 06.07.2021

Top champagne maker Moet Hennessey says it has temporarily halted deliveries to Russia over legislation that bans foreign wine producers from using the name "champagne."
