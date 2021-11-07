Mediterranean Sea

The Mediterranean is a sea bordered to the north by Europe, the east by Asia and the south by Africa. It is linked with the Atlantic Ocean by the Strait of Gilbraltar.

Because of its location between three continents, the Mediterranean played an important historical role in trade, war and cultural exchange in the region. In the 21st century, it has often been a route for African, Middle Eastern and Asian migrants and refugees wanting to reach Europe.