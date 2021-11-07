Visit the new DW website

Mediterranean Sea

The Mediterranean is a sea bordered to the north by Europe, the east by Asia and the south by Africa. It is linked with the Atlantic Ocean by the Strait of Gilbraltar.

Because of its location between three continents, the Mediterranean played an important historical role in trade, war and cultural exchange in the region. In the 21st century, it has often been a route for African, Middle Eastern and Asian migrants and refugees wanting to reach Europe. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on the Mediterranean.

Flüchtlinge sitzen auf einem überfüllten Boot. Das Seenotrettungsschiff «Sea-Eye 4» der deutschen Hilfsorganisationen Sea-Eye und Mission Lifeline darf mit mehr als 800 Menschen an Bord in Trapani auf Sizilien anlegen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Italy: 800 migrants on board German rescue ship reach Sicilian port 07.11.2021

The Sea-Eye 4 rescued more than 800 people from the central Mediterranean this week — including 200 minors and five pregnant women. The overcrowded ship was stuck at sea for days before getting permission to dock.
Italy - Mediterranean sea - October 18, , 2021 Mediterranean sea / Libya - Italy Sea-Watch 3 rescues 400 people from distress In 7 rescue missions e off the Libyan coast. Migrants rescued by Sea Watch rescue vessel October 18, 2021

Pope Francis urges EU not to send back rescued migrants 24.10.2021

The pontiff has pleaded countries to offer migrants rescued from the Mediterranean safe disembarkation at ports, alternatives to detention, and access to asylum.
In this photo provided by Israel's Antiquities Authority, an ancient sword is seen after it was discovered by an Israeli diver off the country's Mediterranean coast near Haifa, Israel, Oct. 14, 2021. An Israeli scuba diver has salvaged an ancient sword off the country's Mediterranean coast that experts say dates back to the Crusaders. Israel's Antiquities Authority said the man was on a weekend dive in northern Israel last Saturday when he spotted the sword. Fearing his discovery might be buried, the diver took the sword, estimated to be 900 years old, ashore and delivered it to government experts, the authority said. (Israel's Antiquities Authority via AP)

Israeli diver finds 900-year-old Crusader sword 19.10.2021

An amateur diver off the Mediterranean coast has discovered a sword dating back to the Middle Ages. Experts believe the site is home to several archaeological treasures.
A seismograph shows the 4.9-magnitude of the earthquake that occurred Thursday, June 16, 2005, in Yucaipa, Calif. A moderate earthquake shook most of southern California startling people and knocking items off shelves and desks, but there were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Strong earthquake hits the eastern Mediterranean 19.10.2021

Tremors have been felt in Egypt, Turkey and Greece following the magnitude 6.0 quake. There are no immediate reports of casualties.
An aerial picture taken by a drone shows a massive ancient winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years in Yavne, south of Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Israeli archaeologists said the complex includes five wine presses, warehouses, kilns for producing clay storage vessels and tens of thousands of fragments and jars. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israel: Archaeologists unearth ancient winemaking complex 11.10.2021

Archaeologists in Israel say they have excavated the ancient world's largest winemaking complex. The Gazan white wine was exported across the eastern Mediterranean during the Byzantine era.
In this frame taken from video, a fishing boat with migrants is docked at the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, late Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying nearly 700 migrants arrived at an Italian island port amid fresh diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows. (AP Photo/Mauro Buccarello)

Italy: Record number of migrants arrive on Lampedusa 28.09.2021

Numbers of migrant arrivals in Lampedusa have jumped. The arrival of 686 people on one rusty fishing boat is the largest single arrival in 2021.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the 8th MED7 Mediterranean countries summit in Athens, Greece, September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

EU Mediterranean states want 'urgent' action on climate 17.09.2021

The Mediterranean is highly vulnerable to climate change and its response capabilities are "being stretched to the limit" said representatives of nine EU countries at the Athens summit.
A wildfire burns on Sierra Bermeja mountain in Estepona, Spain, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world 14.09.2021

From the Mediterranean to Germany to California and beyond, dramatic pictures of the severe impacts of extreme weather have been dominating the news this summer. Is the climate crisis to blame?
Menschen versuchen Teile ihrer Habe in Sicherheit zu bringen, während ein Waldbrand in einem Waldgebiet nördlich von Athen wütet. Das Feuer nördlich von Athen ist am Donnerstagabend erneut voll aufgeflammt.

Europe's wildfires also driven by rural flight 09.08.2021

It's not just drought and strong winds driving the catastrophic wildfires in southern Europe, fire expert Johann Goldammer says in an interview with DW.
TOPSHOT - Men gather sheeps to take them away from an advancing fire on August 2, 2021 in Mugla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes that have killed eight people. - Turkey's struggles against its deadliest wildfires in decades come as a blistering heatwave grips southeastern Europe creating tinderbox conditions that Greek officials blame squarely on climate change. The fires tearing through Turkey since July 28 have destroyed huge swathes of pristine forest and forced the evacuation of panicked tourists from seaside hotels. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

Europe is burning: Four explanations 06.08.2021

Barely halfway through summer, the area burned by wildfires raging through the Balkans, Italy and the southeastern Mediterranean has already eclipsed yearly averages.
A firefighter extinguishes a forest fire near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Turkey: Death toll rises as wildfires rage along coastal resorts 01.08.2021

Wildfires on Turkey's southern coast have killed eight people and forced residents and tourists to flee. Italy and Greece are also seeing blazes amid high temperatures across the Mediterranean.
29.07.2021 Türkei | Waldbrände in Bodrum

Turkey wildfires: Death toll rises as blazes rage on 30.07.2021

Firefighters are tackling blazes for a third day in Turkey's Mediterranean and southern Aegean region. It's not known how the devastating fires started, but one official says he can't rule out "sabotage."
TOPSHOT - An African migrant coming from Ivory Coast rests at Libya's Karareem detention centre near Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli, on September 25, 2016. Around 230 migrants, among them 15 women, mostly coming from sub-Saharan countries including Nigeria, Senegal, Chad, Mali, Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia and also Egypt and Bangladesh are detained in the centre. Some of the migrants arrived in Libya to look for a job, others to find a way to reach Europe. / AFP PHOTO / Fabio Bucciarelli (Photo credit should read FABIO BUCCIARELLI/AFP/Getty Images)

Amnesty condemns 'complicity' of European states in Libya migrant 'horror' 15.07.2021

Amnesty said it found new evidence of "harrowing violations, including sexual violence, against men, women and children" living in Libyan detention camps after being returned from the Mediterranean.
Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is seen in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Experts have boarded Ever Given container ship that had blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week before it was dislodged. A canal pilot says engineers are inspecting the Ever Given for damage and trying to determine why it ran aground. (AP Photo/Mohamed Elshahed)

Suez Canal officials release Ever Given ship after settlement 07.07.2021

The Panama-flagged Ever Given is sailing in the Mediterranean. Egypt had held the container ship until authorities reached a compensation agreement with its owners.
Die am 04. Februar 2020 von SOS Mediterranee herausgegebene undatierte Aufnahme zeigt einen Mitarbeiter des Seenotrettungsschiffs «Ocean Viking», der einen geretteten Migranten an Bord des Rettungsschiffs versorgt. Das private Hilfsschiff «Ocean Viking» hat am Donnerstag im internationalen Gewässer vor Libyen rund 130 Bootsmigranten aus Seenot gerettet. Das teilte die Betreiberorganisation SOS Mediterranee mit. Die Crew habe per Fernglas das überbesetzte Schlauchboot gesichtet. Das Team holte bei Tagesanbruch 121 Menschen an Bord, wie es hieß. Darunter seien 19 Frauen und 2 kleine Kinder gewesen. Mehrere Menschen, die über Bord gegangen seien, konnten danach auf die «Ocean Viking» gebracht werden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ocean Viking ship rescues more than 500 migrants in the Mediterranean 05.07.2021

The aid agency SOS Mediterranee says it has saved a total of 572 people in the Mediterranean Sea in recent days. Those rescued include more than 100 children, the vast majority of them unaccompanied.
30.06.2021 An overcrowded migrant boat, right, tries to escape from the Libyan Coast Guard in the Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A non-profit sea rescue group is denouncing the Libyan Coast Guard and the European Union after it witnessed and filmed the Libyan maritime authorities chasing a crowded migrant boat and shooting in its direction as it tried to stop it from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. The video was filmed Wednesday by members of Sea-Watch as they flew over the Central Mediterranean during an observation mission and caught the incident on camera from their plane. (Sea-Watch.org via AP)

NGO accuses Libyan coast guard of shooting at migrant boat 01.07.2021

A German NGO has said it has footage of a Libyan coast guard vessel firing at a migrant boat trying to cross to Europe. More than 800 people have died this year making the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing.
