Middle East updates: Israel, Hezbollah launch major strikes

Middle East updates: Israel, Hezbollah launch major strikesAugust 25, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel has said its forces are striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
- Hezbollah said it had launched large-scale drone and rocket strikes against Israel
- Israel has announced a 48-hour state of emergency
Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war and news from the wider Middle East region on August 25:
Hezbollah says it has begun retaliatory strike over death of top commander
Hezbollah said that, in response to the killing of its top commander in a Beirut suburb last month, it had launched an attack on Israel with a large number of drones and rockets.
The Lebanon-based group said it targeted an identified "special military target as well as Israel's Iron Dome platforms and other sites but that the full response would take "some time."
"The number of Katyusha rockets launched until now is more than 320 ... towards enemy positions," a Hezbollah statement said.
The group added that it had targeted 11 Israeli bases and barracks.
Iran-backed Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries.
Ben Gurion International Airport diverts incoming flights
Following Israeli air strikes in Lebanon, Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv began diverting incoming flights and delaying others scheduled to take off on Sunday.
Flight-tracking data showed at least two El Al flights diverting after the announcement.
There will also be no take-offs for the next few hours, the Times of Israel reported, citing the Israeli airport authority.
Incoming aircraft would be diverted to other airports in the area. The authority advised travelers to contact the airlines to find out about the flight schedule changes.
Israeli military says jets striking in Lebanon
The Israeli military said early Sunday it was striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after identifying the group as "preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory."
"In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the [Israeli military] is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians," Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.
The Israeli military also issued a warning for people close to Hezbollah areas to leave.
"Anyone who is near areas where Hezbollah operates should leave immediately to protect themselves and their families," it said in Arabic.
The military also warned Israelis to expect incoming missiles and drones launched by Iranian-backed militia from across the border. Shortly after the warning, sirens sounded in northern Israel.
Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported strikes in the south of the country, without immediately giving further details.
The Israeli attacks and warnings come amid fears that Iran and its allies have been preparing a retaliatory move after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, for which Iran blamed Israel.
