Magdeburg: Mourners gather for Christmas market vigil

Magdeburg: Mourners gather for Christmas market vigilPublished December 21, 2024last updated December 21, 2024
What you need to know
- Five killed, including a child, and at least 200 injured after car plowed into crowd at Magdeburg Christmas market
- Chancellor Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser visited Magdeburg to pay their respects
- The suspect has been taken into custody
- The man is a Saudi citizen with permanent residency status in Germany. He had been in the country since 2006
Attacker used unimpeded emergency access route to enter Christmas market
Authorities in Magdeburg, Germany, said the rescue route exploited by Friday's Christmas market attacker was not protected by barriers.
City official Ronni Krug said Magdeburg's security system had proven itself over the years and was last updated in November. Though there were no barricades along the route — designed to ensure access to rescue services vehicles in the event of an emergency — Krug made clear that it was not unprotected as it had been guarded by police at the time of the attack.
President Steinmeier to attend Saturday evening memorial service
German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will join locals in praying for the victims and their families and friends while attending a memorial prayer service at Magdeburg Cathedral on Saturday evening.
On Friday evening, Steinmeier expressed his shock and sadness over news of Friday night's attack just days before the Christmas holiday.
The 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) service will cap a day that began with a visit from Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Saxony-Anhalt State Premier Reiner Haseloff.
Nine-year-old child among victims of Magdeburg attack
A nine-year-old child was among the five people killed in a car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, prosecutors said.
Authorities are currently investigating the alleged Christmas market attacker on five counts of murder.
According to senior prosecutor Horst Walter Nopens, the charges also include attempted murder in 200 cases in connection with grievous bodily harm.
The motive for the attack remains unclear, but the suspect's dissatisfaction with Germany's treatment of Saudi refugees may have played a role, Nopens said.
Merz urges politicians to act responsibly
Following the deadly attack in Magdeburg, the leader of Germany's opposition center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, called on politicians to act responsibly. The horrific attack does not fit the known pattern, he said.
This obliges "us politicians to pause for a moment and only assess what happened yesterday on the basis of reliable information," Merz wrote on X.
"It remains intolerable that we can only gather with fears and worries and can no longer celebrate carefree. We must stop this. But on this day, compassion, grief and help are more important," Merz said and emphasized. "Our country stands together."
Merz had traveled to Magdeburg today together with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and several ministers.
AfD says Magdeburg attack suspect not party member
According to the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the alleged suspect in the Magdeburg Christmas market attack was not a member of the party.
"We can rule out that the perpetrator from Magdeburg was a member of the AfD," a spokesman for party leader Alice Weidel told the Rheinische Post, adding that there had never been a membership application.
Support for the AfD had been expressed in a post on an X account under the name of the suspect, who was arrested after the attack.
The account describes him as a former Muslim. It is filled with tweets and retweets that focus on anti-Islamic themes and criticism of the religion.
Bundesliga matches to hold minute's silence for Magdeburg victims
A minute's silence will be held at first and second-division football matches across Germany for the victims of the attack in Magdeburg, the German Football League (DFL) said.
"German professional football is shocked by the attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg," the DFL, which runs the Bundesliga, wrote in a statement.
"The DFL recommends wearing a black armband of mourning for this weekend's Bundesliga and second division... and supports a minute of silence in tribute to the victims."
The German handball match between SC Magdeburg and Eisenach, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed.
"Out of respect for those affected and their families, we have decided to request that the match be postponed. In such a difficult time, we would like to show our solidarity and sympathy," SC Magdeburg wrote in a statement.
German states tighten security at Christmas markets
Several German states and cities said they are tightening security at Christmas markets in the wake of the Magdeburg attack that killed 5 people and injured 200 others.
In the capital, Berlin, the state interior minister said police would "increase their presence at the city's Christmas markets" as a precautionary measure.
Other states, including Hesse, Bremen, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate and Schleswig-Holstein said they had also stepped up security measures.
The eastern city of Leipzig said its mountain parade would take place on Saturday alongside the Christmas market, and that additional officers and vehicles have been deployed.
Markus Lewe, President of the German Association of Cities, explained that the cities take "terror warnings from the authorities very seriously and regularly adjust the security measures on site."
"[At the same time] despite the high level of effort, protection can never be absolute," Lewe stressed.
Despite calls from some quarters for Christmas markets to be closed early, Albert Ritter, president of the German Showmen's Association said it would send the "wrong signal."
"The way we celebrate [Christmas with] them is a sign of living democracy and peaceful coexistence," Ritter told the Rheinische Post newspaper.
A minute's silence is planned at all Christmas markets in Germany on Saturday at 7 p.m. local time (0600 UTC/GMT)
Saudi Arabia warned Germany about Magdeburg suspect, reports say
Saudi security sources said Riyadh had previously warned Germany about the suspect behind the Magdeburg Christmas market attack.
The DPA news agency cited the sources as saying that German authorities did not respond.
The sources said the man was a Shiite Muslim from the city of Al-Hofuf in eastern Saudi Arabia.
Shiites are a minority in the country, making up only around 10% in the majority Sunni nation.
There are repeated reports of discrimination against Shia Muslims in Saudi Arabia.
German authorities were alerted about the man about a year ago, according to reports from DPA and Reuters news agencies and Der Spiegel magazine, however, the nature of the warning is currently unknown.
Germany's domestic intelligence agency has so far declined to comment.
Faeser says Christmas market attack suspect was clearly Islamophobic
The Saudi suspect arrested at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg had "Islamophobic" views, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told journalists.
"This was clear to see," Faeser said, declining to elaborate on the man's political affiliations or a potential motive for the crime. "Everything else is a matter for further investigation and we have to wait," she said.
Christmas market attack suspect accused Saudi Arabia of spying on him
Talib A., the alleged perpetrator of the Christmas market attack in Magdeburg, was in contact with DW.
In March 2021, the 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia reached out through Twitter. He accused Saudi Arabia and Saudis in Germany of spying on him. He also accused the German authorities of not taking him seriously and not taking any action.
In a message to DW in October 2023, he wrote: "They refused to even open an investigation! On the grounds that there is no public interest. […] They leave a Saudi refugee exposed to intimidation, surveillance and persecution without even conducting an hour-long investigation to get at least a first impression."
However many of his claims could not be independently verified by DW.
In November and December 2024, he offered to appear on DW and publicly present evidence. After receiving no reply, he broke off contact.
Magdeburg Christmas market declared closed
The Christmas market in Magdeburg has been closed after a suspected attack left several dead and scores injured.
"We are deeply saddened and our hearts and thoughts are with the victims, relatives and helpers," organizers said in announcing the closure.
According to a city spokesperson, the Christmas market was originally scheduled to remain open until December 29.
Scholz decries 'terrible' attack on Christmas market revelers
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has visited Magdeburg, the scene of Friday's Christmas market attack.
Describing the attack as a "terrible" atrocity, Scholz recapped the death toll, which now stands at five, and noted how more than 200 people were injured.
"There is no place more peaceful and joyful than a Christmas market," Scholz said. "What a terrible act it is to injure and kill so many people there with such brutality."
Scholz said more than 40 people were "critically injured" and added that authorities are "very worried for them."
"I, as chancellor, speak for everyone who bears responsibility in this country to express our sympathies," he added.
Scholz then called on the country to unite in the face of hatred.
"We must stand together, and we will stand together in the aftermath," he told a news conference.
The chancellor then paid tribute to the first responders, whom he said had "prevented worse."
He called for the full force of the law to be used to bring the attacker to justice.
Magdeburg mourns Christmas market attack victims
The premier of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff, said five people had died following the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market.
"We have five deaths and over 200 injuries, many of them serious and severe," Haseloff said, noting the toll was worse than initially thought.
He went on to thank emergency services and first responders for their quick action in helping the injured at the market.
What do we know about Magdeburg attack suspect?
The suspect in Friday's car ramming is a 50-year-old Saudi national, who has been in Germany for 18 years.
Officials said the man had permanent residency in Germany and was practicing medicine.
Several German media outlets identified the man and reported that he was a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy and was practicing in Bernburg, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Magdeburg.
Describing himself as a former Muslim, the alleged perpetrator shared dozens of tweets and retweets daily focusing on anti-Islam themes.
He often criticized the religion and congratulated Muslims who left the faith.
He also accused German authorities of failing to do enough to combat what he said was the "Islamism of Europe."
He has also voiced support for the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Der Spiegel magazine reported.
Recently, he repeatedly claimed on social media that German authorities had been targeting Saudi asylum-seekers and sought "to destroy our anti-Islam activism."
Magdeburg death toll rises to 4 — reports
Four people are now known to have been killed in the Magdeburg attack, according to reports in the Bild newspaper, as well as by public broadcasters WDR and NDR, citing the police.
The mass-circulation Bild said 41 were gravely injured in the car ramming, while 86 people were being treated in hospital for serious injuries.
WDR and NDR cited security officials as saying 200 people were injured in Friday night's attack, more than double earlier estimates of about 60 people.
Local officials had said Friday that the initial death toll of two was likely to rise.