 Latin America: A year of movement

Americas

Latin America: A year of movement

Few issues have affected Latin America more this year than migration. But host countries are reaching their limits, despite a general willingness to take people in.

  • Protests in Venezuela

    Venezuela on the brink

    The last straw

    Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

  • Empty shelves at grocery store

    Venezuela on the brink

    Starvation a growing problem

    Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

  • Colombians gathering medical supplies

    Venezuela on the brink

    Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones'

    In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

  • Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Miraflores)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Venezuela's National Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress

    Venezuela's pro-government constituent National Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

  • Angela Merkel meets Venezuelan opposition lawmakers in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials

    In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

  • Venezuela helds two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Cubillos)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Government victorious in regional elections

    In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

  • Venezuela Opposition Protest 100 Bolivar Geldschein (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Cubillos)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Debt default looms

    Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

  • Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found and killed by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. (Getty Images/AFP/I. Zugasti)

    Venezuela on the brink

    The 'massacre of El Junquito'

    In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

  • Presidential elections scheduled for May 20 (Getty Images/AFP/F. Parra)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Presidential elections scheduled

    The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

  • Venezuela Wahlen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Cubillos)

    Venezuela on the brink

    Maduro wins

    Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair.

    Author: Kathleen Schuster


There is a long history of migration in Latin America. Fear of dictatorships, bloody civil wars, armed conflict and also great poverty have repeatedly led to emigration to other countries.

Venezuela is particularly affected at the moment: Crippled with hyperinflation, banknotes there are used by weight and people dig in the garbage for food. According to the United Nations, more than three million Venezuelans have left the country, the vast majority (2.4 million) remaining in the region. The largest receiving country is Colombia, with over one million immigrants who have arrived from the crisis-stricken country.

Paper sculptures made out of worthless Venezuelan banknotes (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/D. Garzon Herazo)

Venezuela's crippling hyperinflation: Trinkets made out of its banknotes are worth more than the money itself

In spite of civil society's support, tensions flare up time and time again — for example in the Brazilian border town of Pacaraima, where local residents set refugees' tents and huts on fire. But other countries are also finding it increasingly difficult to accommodate migrants and provide them with adequate medical care.

Read more: Mexico, Latin neighbors sign deal to stop emigration rush

In search of the American Dream

In addition, there is a general migration movement from Central America to the United States. Thousands of migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador are prepared to walk up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles), to flee criminal violence in their home countries and seek a better life in the US.

The lives they leave behind are often desperate and under constant threat of violence. In Honduras, 3,300 people were murdered this year; in Guatemala the figure averages 16 people per day. From the beginning of 2018 to the end of October, more than 2,740 people died violently in El Salvador. For many migrants, the journey ends in Tijuana, the Mexican city directly on the border with California.

Read more: 'Migrant caravan was my only chance' for a better life

Watch video 04:40
Now live
04:40 mins.

The desperate escape to Brazil

Resentment rising at the border

Despite the disregard for human suffering from the highest levels in Caracas and the populist rhetoric coming from Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro, what is happening in the rest of Latin America cannot be separated from the politics of Washington. The harsh tone of US President Donald Trump — the man who wants to build a wall on the Mexican border and send in soldiers to prevent single mothers and their children from applying legally for asylum — is also being adopted by people in the southern neighboring country. In Mexico, historically a transit country for those heading north, criticism is being voiced against migrants, despite an initial willingness to help.

Protests were held in the Mexican city of Tijuana after thousands of people became stuck on the border to California. Demonstrators held up signs saying "No more caravans" and "No to the invasion." Now, the issue has effectively forced a US government shutdown, with Trump alleging that Democrats are at fault for not submitting to his blackmail over the proposed wall funding.

Read more: Will AMLO bring a new era of US-Mexico relations?

US plays tit for tat

On the one hand, Trump has threatened to withdraw development aid to Central American countries if they do not get migration under control. On the other hand, the US and Mexico have recently put forward a development plan for Central America, with Washington agreeing to invest about $5.8 billion dollars (about €5.1 billion) in economic growth and institutional reforms in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. But whether it will stop the human exodus — and most importantly, help improve living conditions for millions of people across the region — remains to be seen.

Watch video 04:00
Now live
04:00 mins.

Venezuelan migrants in Colombia take desperate measures

Mexico, Latin neighbors sign deal to stop emigration rush

Mexico's new president has agreed with Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to reduce large-scale emigration. Pressure on the region has intensified after a 6,000-strong migrant caravan made a beeline for the US border. (02.12.2018)  

US-Mexico relations: Will AMLO bring a new era?

Drug-related violence, White House rhetoric and the "migrant caravan" have brought US-Mexican relations to a low point. The new president has a radical socialist vision for Mexico, but enacting it will be another story. (02.12.2018)  

Mexico: Caravan migrants shun Tijuana jobs, hoping to get to the US

With many migrants stranded in Tijuana, local authorities are trying to offer them jobs in the Mexican border town. But most migrants are determined to reach the US. Tobias Käufer reports from Tijuana. (23.11.2018)  

3 million people have fled Venezuela, says UNHCR

People continue to leave the troubled Latin-American country as the economic situation turns increasingly sour. Food shortages have become a part of everyday life. (08.11.2018)  

Can Donald Trump use force against the 'migrant caravan'?

Just ahead of the midterms, the US president deployed thousands of soldiers to the southern border, curtailed asylum law, and threatened the use of military force against an approaching "migrant caravan." Is that legal? (15.11.2018)  

'Migrant caravan was my only chance' for a better life

Maribel Ponce Hernandez joined the migrant caravan trekking through Central America to escape Honduras. The single mom is unflinching in her aim to reach the US, regardless of what President Donald Trump has to say. (13.11.2018)  

Bolsonaro's policies divide Afro-Brazilians in Rio favelas

Many African slaves' descendants live in Brazil's slums, where they face daily violence and racism, often at state hands. Some support new President Jair Bolsonaro, who has promised a crackdown, but others are wary. (31.12.2018)  

Venezuela: ICC asked to probe crimes against humanity

Peru, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Canada have demanded the UN-backed court in The Hague look into Nicolas Maduro's alleged crimes. The unprecedented call came at a crucial moment for global institutions. (26.09.2018)  

Venezuela on the brink

Venezuela is facing collapse amid multiple crises. DW takes a look at what has brought the oil-rich nation to its knees. (22.05.2018)  

Misery for Venezuelans on migrant trail  

Venezuelan migrants in Colombia take desperate measures  

The desperate escape to Brazil  

Mexiko Tijuana Proteste gegen Migranten aus Mittelamerika

Tijuana residents greet migrant caravans with violence 19.11.2018

A few hundred Tijuana residents are protesting the arrival of Central Americans in caravans en route to the United States. Defying US pledges to categorically deny asylum, more migrants are preparing to head north.

BdTD Bild des Tages Deutsch Karawane in Mexiko

Mexico denies migrant deal as Donald Trump says asylum-seekers will be denied entry 25.11.2018

Mexico's incoming government has denied reports of a US deal to keep migrants from crossing the border until their asylum claims are processed. President Donald Trump has said, however, that "all will stay in Mexico."

Maribel Ponce Hernández Mexiko Stadt

'Migrant caravan was my only chance' for a better life 13.11.2018

Maribel Ponce Hernandez joined the migrant caravan trekking through Central America to escape Honduras. The single mom is unflinching in her aim to reach the US, regardless of what President Donald Trump has to say.

