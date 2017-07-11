Kosovo to apply for EU membership by the end of 2022

Kosovo will make an official application to join the European Union at the end of the year, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Friday at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is visiting Western Balkans.

"We still aspire to the status of EU candidate and we plan to apply at the end of this year," Kurti said after meeting Scholz. "Europe is our destiny. Europe is our future."

Kosovo, which has been an independent country since 2008, currently only has the status of a potential candidate in the EU. Formerly a province of Serbia, the population of Kosovo is now majority Albanian.

Serbia continues to claim Kosovo as its own territory and five EU members — Spain, Greece, Romania, Slovakia, and Cyprus — have not recognized Kosovo as an independent state.

Russia and China also do not recognize Kosovo, effectively blocking Pristina from a seat at the United Nations.

Scholz calls on Kosovo and Serbia to negotiate

EU-brokered talks between Kosovo and Serbia, launched over a decade ago, have so far failed to achieve normalization of their ties.

Scholz called for progress in negotiations between the former foes. Kosovo and Serbia must "find a political solution with a comprehensive, sustainable agreement that also contributes to regional stability", Scholz said after his talks with Kurti.

The German chancellor also stressed the importance of fending off Russian influence in the region, praising Kosovo for its stance on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Through their support of all measures and sanctions, Albin Kurti and the government of Kosovo have shown that Kosovo, as a reliable partner, stands closely by our side, and by the side of the European and international community," Scholz added.

Scholz is on a two-day tour of five of the Balkan states. The Kosovar capital of Pristina is the first stop. Scholz will also visit Belgrade and Thessaloniki Friday, followed by trips to North Macedonia and Bulgaria the next day.

