 ′Joker′ leads Oscar nominations | Film | DW | 13.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

'Joker' leads Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were revealed on Monday. "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" were also among the top contenders. Any women on the list of best films?

Kinostart Film Joker (picture-alliance/dpa//Warner Bros. Entertainment/N. Tavernise)

Among the various categories selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, nine films were selected for best picture, including James Mangold's sports action film Ford v Ferrari, Martin Scorsese's gangster testament The Irishman, Taika Waititi's Hitler comedy Jojo Rabbit, Noah Baumbach's intimate divorce drama Marriage Story and Todd Phillips' dark comic thriller Joker.

Also nominated for best picture are Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age story Little Women, based on Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, Sam Mendes' World War I odyssey 1917, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, and Bong Joon Ho's Palme d'Or-winning film Parasite.

Joker leads the award nominations race with 11 nods. The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood follow with 10 nominations each.

Read more: Oscars: The winning factors to land among the best films

Watch video 00:51

How to get an Oscar nomination

Scarlett Johansson, a double Oscars nominee this year

Renee Zellweger was nominated for her portrayal of showbiz legend Judy Garland in Judy — for which she also already received a Golden Globe at the beginning of January. Also selected in the best actress category are Cynthia Arivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

The best actor contenders are Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Margot Robbie (Bombshell) and Florence Pugh (Little Women) were selected for best supporting actress.

Best supporting actors nominees are Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman) and Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood).

'Parasite,' not only in the international feature film category

Five works were selected in the category formerly known as best foreign film — renamed this year "international feature film": Corpus Christi (Jan Komasa, Poland), Honeyland (Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov, North Macedonia), Les Miserables (Ladj Ly, France), Pain and Glory (Pedro Almodovar, Spain) and Parasite (Bong Joon Ho, South Korea).

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite is the first Korean film ever nominated for an Oscar — and it picked up nods in a variety of prestigious categories including best picture, best director and best original screenplay.

Germany's pick, System Crasher, wasn't among the works selected on the Academy's long list.

Filmstill - Parasite von Bong Joon-ho (picture-alliance/dpa/Koch Film)

A top contender, for the first time from South Korea: Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite'

Gerwig only woman in the top category

Ever since the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite went viral in 2015, followed by the #MeToo movement initiated in 2017, Oscar nominations have faced controversy for selecting exceptionally few women and minorities in the top categories. The academy has nominated only men for best director in all but five years, and 2020 is no exception.

Little Women is the only film directed by a woman among the best picture contenders. Greta Gerwig had already received two Academy Award nominations for her 2017 film, Lady Bird, including best director — she however didn't get a nod in that category this time around.

Two critically-acclaimed films directed by women, Lorene Scafaria's black comedy Hustlers and Lulu Wang's The Farewell, are among the most notable snubs.

Oscar predictions had pointed out to performances by Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name, Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, Awkwafina for The Farewell and Lupita Nyong'o in Us, but only one non-white actor was among the Academy's picks: British star Cynthia Erivo, who plays US anti-slavery icon Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

Greta Gerwig (picture-alliance/Zumapress/S. Yuqi)

A rare woman in the race: Greta Gerwig

Last week, the British Film Academy was criticized for its nominations' lack of diversity; all best picture contenders were directed by men and not a single person of color was among the nominated actors. Following the results of this year's selection, the UK academy announced it would be reviewing its voting process.  

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on February 9 in Los Angeles.

eg/als (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Oscars: The winning factors to land among the best films

What are the tastes of Academy Award voters? DW took a look at the tropes shared by Best Picture nominees to find out. Dramas based on a true story are popular — but alcoholics are quite successful, too. (21.02.2019)  

Germany's surprising pick for the 2020 Oscars: 'System Crasher'

A courageous decision for a courageous film: Nora Fingscheidt's debut film "System Crasher" has been selected to represent Germany at the 2020 Academy Awards. Here's why it's an unusual choice. (22.08.2019)  

Tarantino's back with 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino's latest masterpiece is bound to be a crowd-pleaser. The cult director takes audiences back to Hollywood in 1969, culminating in a famous bloodbath — but with a twist. (26.07.2019)  

Martin Scorsese's new gangster film "The Irishman" premieres in New York

World premiere in New York, film festivals around the world, limited release in movie theaters in the US and a Netflix debut in late November: Scorsese's film starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino is a media event. (27.09.2019)  

Leonardo DiCaprio urged to cut support for India river project

A coalition of Indian environmental groups has urged Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio to withdraw his support for a contentious river rejuvenation program being launched by a globe-trotting mystic. (26.09.2019)  

Filmmaker Caroline Link on directing 'When Hitler Stole the Pink Rabbit'

The Oscar-winning director has just released "When Hitler Stole the Pink Rabbit," based on the novel by Judith Kerr. She told DW about the challenges of turning the autobiographical Nazi Germany escape story into a film. (09.12.2019)  

'Joker' film sparks outrage for using song by convicted pedophile Gary Glitter

The use of the song, Rock n' Roll Part 2, has set off an ample amount of concern and criticism as many think it means that Glitter will be collecting royalties. (14.10.2019)  

Cannes Palme d'Or goes to Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite'

The South Korean director dives deep into the widening gulf between rich and poor with his enthralling film "Parasite." Other Cannes winners included French director Mati Diop and British actress Emily Beecham. (25.05.2019)  

Netflix was the main loser of the Golden Globes

It wasn't the films with the most nominations that came out on top but instead, two outliers. Can the 2020 Golden Globes be seen as a commentary on the future of the art of filmmaking? (06.01.2020)  

Golden Globes: '1917' wins top film prize

World War I epic "1917" has taken home the award for best drama at the Golden Globes, beating front-runners "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman." Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" was also honored. (06.01.2020)  

What a history-making Oscar nomination reveals about gender equality in Hollywood

It's about time: Rachel Morrison is the first woman to be nominated for an Oscar for cinematography. Hollywood is still far from gender equality, but just how pronounced is the imbalance? (02.03.2018)  

Brad Pitt opens up about alcohol dependency and split with Angelina

In an interview with GQ Style, the celebrity revealed details about his problems with alcohol, the end of "Brangelina," and his newfound love of therapy. He also added that acting is not important to him. (04.05.2017)  

'The Favourite' snatches Best Film at European Film Awards

A comedy set in 18th century England, "The Favourite" was awarded Best Film at the prestigious European Film Awards. The movie's lead actress, Olivia Coleman, previously won an Oscar for her performance. (07.12.2019)  

Nazi satire 'Jojo Rabbit' wins top prize at Toronto Film Festival

New Zealand director Taika Waititi took home the Toronto Film Festival's audience award for his coming-of-age comedy set in Nazi Germany. The prize is seen as one of the best predictors for Oscar winners. (16.09.2019)  

'Joker' wins best film at Venice Film Festival

The dark drama that details the transformation of one of Batman's most notorious villains got the top nod in Venice. Roman Polanski's "J'accuse" came in second, as organizers faced criticism for its inclusion. (07.09.2019)  

At 75, Martin Scorsese is still cinema's master storyteller

The American filmmaker has been one of the most influential directors for over half a century, delivering some of film's greatest masterpieces. His next movie is due out in 2019. DW takes a look back at his career. (17.11.2017)  

Revisiting the legacy of Oscar-winning acting legend Maximilian Schell

A Frankfurt exhibition is dedicated to the Austrian-Swiss actor and director Maximilian Schell, who was at home around the world. Originally cast in Nazi roles, the Oscar-winning star quickly broadened his repertoire. (10.12.2019)  

'Ford v Ferrari' and other legendary racing films

Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, the film "Ford v Ferrari" looks back at a legendary era in racing sports. Here is a selection of famous movies that feature steel on wheels in the lead role. (14.11.2019)  

Golden Globe winners

With the winners selected by about 90 foreign film journalists, the Golden Globe is second only to the Oscar as the most important film award in the US. The nominations — and the winners — included some surprises. (06.01.2020)  

How Maximilian Schell became a world star

The Austrian-born Swiss actor won an Oscar for his role in the 1961 US film "Judgment at Nuremberg." An exhibition in Frankfurt now explores the legacy of Maximilian Schell. A look back at an outstanding career. (10.12.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

How to get an Oscar nomination  

Oscar-winning Director Caroline Link  

Related content

USA 77. Golden Globes | Sam Mendes

Golden Globes: '1917' wins top film prize 06.01.2020

World War I epic "1917" has taken home the award for best drama at the Golden Globes, beating front-runners "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman." Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" was also honored.

Deutschland Ausstellung l DFF Deutsches Filminstitut Filmmuseum - Maximilian Schell

Revisiting the legacy of Oscar-winning acting legend Maximilian Schell 10.12.2019

A Frankfurt exhibition is dedicated to the Austrian-Swiss actor and director Maximilian Schell, who was at home around the world. Originally cast in Nazi roles, the Oscar-winning star quickly broadened his repertoire.

Kirk Douglas - Boxer

Now 103: Kirk Douglas has lived the American Dream 09.12.2019

Kirk Douglas' life is quite literally a rags to riches tale. The headstrong actor has sparred with Hollywood and survived a stroke — and is now turning 103.

Advertisement

Film

Kinostart Film Joker (picture-alliance/dpa//Warner Bros. Entertainment/N. Tavernise)

'Joker' leads Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were revealed on Monday. "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" were also among the top contenders. Any women on the list of best films?  

Books

John Le Carre (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S.Tan)

UK author John le Carré wins $100,000 human rights prize

More than a bestselling spy novelist: John le Carré has been named the recipient of Sweden's annual Olof Palme Prize for his "extraordinary contribution to the necessary fight for freedom, democracy and social justice."  

Music

Rod Stewart singing in Amsterdam in 2016 (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Bergen)

Forever Young: Rod Stewart at 75

With countless hits — including "Sailing" — Rod Stewart has navigated the stormy waters of rock music for over half a century. The best-selling UK rock star is still making headlines as he turns 75.  

Arts

John Baldessari (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Wabitsch)

US conceptual artist John Baldessari dies

The influential contemporary artist was one of the leading figures of the Conceptualism movement. John Baldessari, who humorously defied established definitions of art, has died at the age of 88.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  

Lifestyle

UK Monarchie l Prinz Harry und Herzogin Meghan l Baby Sussex (picture alliance/AP Photo/F. Arrizabalaga)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce that they'll be leaving their royal position, here's a look back at how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got together and their ensuing relationship.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  