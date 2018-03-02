 Leonardo DiCaprio urged to cut support for India river project | News | DW | 26.09.2019

News

Leonardo DiCaprio urged to cut support for India river project

A coalition of Indian environmental groups has urged Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio to withdraw his support for a contentious river rejuvenation program being launched by a globe-trotting mystic.

Leonardo DiCaprio (Getty Images/J. Philips)

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been urged by Indian environmentalists to withdraw his backing for a controversial river rejuvenation program in southern India.   

The Coalition for Environmental Justice in India said DiCaprio's endorsement of the so-called Cauvery Calling tree-planting campaign was "ill-advised." The letter has been endorsed by some 90 environment protection groups and activists.

The Cauvery River (DW/Vasudevan Sridharan)

A plan to plant trees along the Cauvery River has met with resistance

Read more: Restoring India's depleting rivers – an uphill task

The Cauvery Calling campaign was launched by the NGO Isha Foundation, led by the globe-trotting mystic Jaggi Vasudev, who's widely known as Sadhguru.

On Saturday, DiCaprio had shared a link about the campaign on Facebook and written: "India's rivers are severely endangered with many of its smaller rivers vanishing. Join Sadhguru and the Isha Foundation in their fight to preserve the Cauvery River."

Cauvery is a 765-kilometer (475-mile) river providing a lifeline to millions of Indians across the two southern states, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Almost 95% of the river's waters are used for agricultural, domestic or industrial purposes, with the cultivation of water-intensive crops such as sugarcane and rice consuming the lion's share. One of India's most exploited rivers, Cauvery is increasingly endangered.

The Cauvery Calling campaign was launched by the NGO Isha Foundation, led by the globe-trotting mystic Jaggi Vasudev, who's widely known as Sadhguru

Environmental damage?

To revive the river, the Cauvery Calling plan involves planting some 2.4 billion trees in the river basin in exchange for online donations.

In their letter, the coalition told DiCaprio that the campaign did not take into account the river basin's realities and its future well-being. They said the plan "appears to be a program that presents, rather simplistically, that the river can be saved by planting trees on banks of her streams, rivulets, tributaries and the floodplains of the river."

Such a program could result in the drying up of streams and rivulets, upsetting the ecological balance of the region, said Leo F. Saldanha, coordinator of the Environment Support Group.

"Planting trees is welcome, but only when it is done where needed, and by choosing appropriate species. It is a process that is best done consultatively, based on local needs, and sensitive to local ecological dynamics," the letter read.

Isha Foundation, which boasts millions of followers, says it propagates spiritual health through yoga and meditation.

In a statement sent to the AFP news agency on Thursday, the foundation said the concerns expressed in the letter were misplaced. 

"The Cauvery Calling campaign is a comprehensive plan to plant trees on a portion of private farmland in Cauvery basin districts," it said. "Nowhere have we said about planting trees on any public land on the banks of the river."

Watch video 07:47

Indian women bring a river back to life

sri/sms (AFP, Environmental Support Group)

Stark warning on melting Himalayan glaciers

Research has shown a large number of Himalayan glaciers will melt even if "ambitious" Paris Agreement goals are met. The thaw is expected to have a big effect on Asia, disrupting river flows in China and India. (04.02.2019)  

India grants Ganges and Yamuna rivers 'legal person' status

Two of the holiest rivers in India are each to be accorded the same legal status as human beings. A court ruled that the Ganges and Yamuna had a right to protection and that they could be parties to legal disputes. (21.03.2017)  

Cauvery — a thinning river widening the rift between two Indian states

Tensions over Cauvery between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which speak two different languages, date back over 100 years. Despite a recent Supreme Court ruling, the dispute seems set to run on. Vasudevan Sridharan reports. (02.03.2018)  

Restoring India's depleting rivers – an uphill task

India's water crisis has worsened over the past couple of decades, as an increased number of rivers dry up. But several non-governmental organizations are working to restore them. Murali Krishnan reports. (21.02.2018)  

Indien Fluss Kaveri versiegt

Cauvery — a thinning river widening the rift between two Indian states 02.03.2018

Tensions over Cauvery between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which speak two different languages, date back over 100 years. Despite a recent Supreme Court ruling, the dispute seems set to run on. Vasudevan Sridharan reports.

Deutschland Sadhguru auf dem Global Landscapes Forum in Bonn

Sadhguru: 'We shouldn't divide the world into East and West on ecology' 20.12.2017

India's rivers are drying up and much of its valuable fertile land risks turning into desert. Ecologist Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev told DW how he is bringing people together to protect land and water.

India's Gond community tries to revive their language

India struggles to revive endangered languages 02.04.2018

A citizen's initiative to revive an endangered language spoken in six Indian states is paying dividends. The indigenous Gond community will soon have their own dictionary and a standard script. Murali Krishnan reports.

