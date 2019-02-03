 Stark warning on melting Himalayan glaciers | News | DW | 04.02.2019

News

Stark warning on melting Himalayan glaciers

Research has shown a large number of Himalayan glaciers will melt even if "ambitious" Paris Agreement goals are met. The thaw is expected to have a big effect on Asia, disrupting river flows in China and India.

Nepal Mount Everest Khumbu glacier (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Sherpa)

Scientists have warned that two-thirds of the world’s "Third Pole" will disappear by the year 2100 if governments fail to rein in greenhouse gas emissions.

A five-year study by the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) reported that according to the current trajectory,emissions will lead to five degrees of global warming by the turn of the century.

This will have a drastic effect on the ecosystems in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region. The mountain area, which spans eight countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan, is home to Mount Everest and K2, the two highest peaks in the world.

Mount Everest Base Camp (Getty Images/AFP/Courtesy of Pemba Dorje Sherpa)

The glaciers around some of the tallest mountains in the world will disappear, the report says.

It is also home to some 250 million people and either directly or indirectly affects 1.65 billion others living in the areas below.

Read more: Landslides and less snow. Climate change is altering the Bavarian Alps

THE ICIMOD’s Philippus Wester, who led the report, said global warming will transform the area to "bare rocks."

"This is the climate crisis you haven’t heard of," he said. "Global warming is on track to transform the frigid, glacier-covered mountain peaks of the KHK cutting across eight countries to bare rocks in a little less than a century."

Even if governments take "ambitious" steps under the 2015 Paris agreement, one-third of the ice will melt, according to the study.

The glaciers feed into 10 of the world’s most important river systems. Thawing would have an impact on food and energy production as well as pollution.

The report estimates the region will need billions of euros per year in order to adapt to climate change.

nn/ng (AFP, Reuters)

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Time is running out

    The protesters' symbol was a clock to signal to those meeting at the United Nations climate change conference (COP24) that time is running out if the world is to limit global warming to within 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Negotiations at the COP have been tough, with disagreements on financing for developing countries and on how states should report their emissions cuts.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Sending up Bolsonaro

    Some marchers made giant puppets, including of Brazil's president elect, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, to protest the leader's climate policies. Bolsonaro has threatened to follow US President Donald Trump and withdraw his country from the Paris climate agreement. Bolsonaro has also talked about loosening protections for the Amazon rainforest — the Earth's green lungs.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Air pollution woes

    About seven million people worldwide die prematurely due to air pollution every year. Poland's air quality is particularly bad because of the country's dependence on coal for electricity and heating. Some protesters decorated pollution masks to make a statement about Poland's coal policy. During the COP, the country's president said there was no intention to phase out coal.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    'Don't nuke the climate'

    Some groups, like the International Atomic Energy Agency, are promoting nuclear energy as an alternative to fossil fuels. It would provide a stable and greenhouse gas-emission-free energy source, says the IAEA. A number of protesters turned up to advocate against nuclear, because there is no good way to deal with the radioactive waste it produces and because it is potentially unsafe, they say.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    A sustainable Christmas

    Sustaina Claus arrived at the climate march with his Christmas elves to preach the message of sustainability. The environmental activist says we need to stop overconsumption if we are to stop climate change and protect the planet's resources. Instead of buying mountains of gifts for your loved ones at Christmas, "you should give the gift of you."

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Activists held at the border

    NGOs said a number of environmental campaigners were refused entry at the Polish border or deported from the country, having been deemed a "threat" to national security. Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of climate groups, called the actions worrying. A spokeswoman for Poland's border guards said she could not say whether the refusals were connected to the COP, according to Reuters.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Cycling for the climate

    Climate activist Lander Wantens cycled over 1,000 kilometers from Belgium to Katowice for the protest and to deliver a message to delegates to do more to combat climate change. He hopes that if the negotiators see "four guys from Belgium are crazy enough to bike to the climate summit in Poland in winter, maybe that's a signal that they have to work on an ambitious climate agreement."

    Author: Jennifer Collins, Louise Osborne


