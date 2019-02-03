Stark warning on melting Himalayan glaciers

Research has shown a large number of Himalayan glaciers will melt even if "ambitious" Paris Agreement goals are met. The thaw is expected to have a big effect on Asia, disrupting river flows in China and India.
Scientists have warned that two-thirds of the world’s "Third Pole" will disappear by the year 2100 if governments fail to rein in greenhouse gas emissions.
A five-year study by the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) reported that according to the current trajectory,emissions will lead to five degrees of global warming by the turn of the century.
This will have a drastic effect on the ecosystems in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region. The mountain area, which spans eight countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan, is home to Mount Everest and K2, the two highest peaks in the world.
It is also home to some 250 million people and either directly or indirectly affects 1.65 billion others living in the areas below.
Read more: Landslides and less snow. Climate change is altering the Bavarian Alps
THE ICIMOD’s Philippus Wester, who led the report, said global warming will transform the area to "bare rocks."
"This is the climate crisis you haven’t heard of," he said. "Global warming is on track to transform the frigid, glacier-covered mountain peaks of the KHK cutting across eight countries to bare rocks in a little less than a century."
Even if governments take "ambitious" steps under the 2015 Paris agreement, one-third of the ice will melt, according to the study.
The glaciers feed into 10 of the world’s most important river systems. Thawing would have an impact on food and energy production as well as pollution.
The report estimates the region will need billions of euros per year in order to adapt to climate change.
nn/ng (AFP, Reuters)
Germany's Alps are already contending with climate change and locals are feeling the effects. Jennifer Collins reports from the country's highest peak on disappearing glaciers, less snowfall and increased landslides. (06.11.2018)
Global temperatures could rise by 3 degrees Celsius or more by 2100. A study released at the COP24 climate conference blamed rampant use of coal and oil for the increase beyond the limits set by the Paris agreement. (06.12.2018)
Negotiators are meeting in Bangkok to carry forward implementation of the global climate accord. This weekend, thousands worldwide will take to the streets to put pressure on governments. Time for real climate action? (06.09.2018)