Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes are a US award recognizing excellence in film and television.

The 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) form the jury for the reputed accolade. Broadcast in January each year since 1944, the ceremony ranks as the third most-watched awards show globally, right after the Oscars and the Grammy Awards. It honors mainly US films and TV productions, but also includes a best foreign language film category.