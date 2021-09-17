Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes are a US award recognizing excellence in film and television.

The 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) form the jury for the reputed accolade. Broadcast in January each year since 1944, the ceremony ranks as the third most-watched awards show globally, right after the Oscars and the Grammy Awards. It honors mainly US films and TV productions, but also includes a best foreign language film category.

9.9.2021, Bildkombination von 4 Schauspielern: Rege-Jean Page (Chris Chew/UPI Photo/imago), MJ Rodriguez(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for H&M), Michaela Coel )John Phillips/Getty Images), Bowen Yang (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/picture alliance)

The Emmys: Inclusive but not inclusive enough 17.09.2021

The leading television awards are due to be announced this weekend at a grand ceremony in Los Angeles. The big question is: How diverse will the slate of winners be?
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 9, 2019 Golden Globe trophies are set by the stage ahead of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. - Hollywood's biggest party, the Golden Globes, kicks off the showbiz awards season Sunday, with streaming giant Netflix expected to be popping champagne corks through the night. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Opinion: The Golden Globes need to change 12.05.2021

Beset by scandal over corruption and a lack of diversity, the hierarchy governing the Golden Globes must change before it is completely canceled, says DW's Scott Roxborough.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 9, 2019 Golden Globe trophies are set by the stage ahead of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. - Hollywood's biggest party, the Golden Globes, kicks off the showbiz awards season Sunday, with streaming giant Netflix expected to be popping champagne corks through the night. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Golden Globes react to controversy with diversity reforms 07.05.2021

In light of recent scandals, the organizers of the Golden Globes announced reforms in transparency and diversity. Will things finally change?
Chloe Zhao attends the Telluride from Los Angeles drive-in screening of Nomadland on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Chloe Zhao, the Chinese director reinventing US cinema 23.04.2021

The Oscar-nominated director of "Nomadland" has cast the Western and the Road Movie in a new light. She's now revisiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 9, 2019 Golden Globe trophies are set by the stage ahead of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. - Hollywood's biggest party, the Golden Globes, kicks off the showbiz awards season Sunday, with streaming giant Netflix expected to be popping champagne corks through the night. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Pressure grows on Golden Globes association to include Black members 22.04.2021

A racist post shared by a long-time board member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association caused outrage. The diversity advisor has now quit after a month on the job.
Die Regisseurin Chloe Zhao bedankt sich in einer Schalte bei der Verleihung der Golden Globe Awards 2021 für ihre Auszeichnung in der Kategorie Beste Regie für ihren Film Nomadland, während die Laudatorin Bryce Dallas Howard auf der Bühne steht. Die 78. Verleihung der Globe-Trophäen findet wegen der Corona-Pandemie weitgehend virtuell statt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

ICYMI: Feel-good stories from around the world 05.03.2021

The Golden Globes have named an Asian woman as best director for the first time ever. Read on for some more positive stories that you may have missed this week.
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes 01.03.2021

After nearly a year without movie theaters, productions for streaming services dominated the Golden Globes. However, the awards for best drama and best director went to a classic production.
THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY, Andra Day as Billie Holiday, 2021. ph: Takashi Seida / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Diversity grabs spotlight at this year's Golden Globes 01.03.2021

Despite Black actors like Andra Day and the late Chadwick Boseman winning awards for their performances, lack of diversity was a key theme at the awards.
Chloe Zhao accepts the Best Director - Motion Picture award for Nomadland, via video in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in New York, New York State, U.S., February 28, 2021. Peter Kramer/NBC Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Golden Globes: 'Nomadland' wins top awards as Netflix sweeps the board 01.03.2021

Netflix dominated the TV series awards, while Nomadland picked up two gongs at the virtual ceremony. Healthcare workers and first responders were on the guest list instead of the stars, who dialled in from home.
ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung bis zum 17.02.2021 im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über den Film***** Helena Zengel und Tom Hanks in einer Szene aus «News of the World» (dt. Neues aus der Welt, undatierte Filmszene). Die zwölfjährige Deutsche Zengel ist als Nebendarstellerin in dem Western «Neues aus der Welt» für einen Golden Globe nominiert. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Helena Zengel: Germany's 12-year-old Hollywood star 10.02.2021

The Berlin actress now stars alongside Tom Hanks in the film "News of the World," premiering February 10 on Netflix.

This image released by Netflix shows Emma Corrin in a scene from The Crown. Season four premieres on Sunday, Nov. 15. (Des Willie/Netflix via AP) |

Netflix dominates 2021 Golden Globe nominations 03.02.2021

From "The Crown" to "The Trial of the Chicago 7," the streaming giant received 42 nominations, while Sacha Baron Cohen and Frances McDormand got expected best performance nods.

ARCHIV - 07.06.2014, Belgien, Brüssel: Alan Parker, britischer Regisseur («Fame»), ist tot. Er sei nach langer Krankheit im Alter von 76 Jahren gestorben, zitierte die Nachrichtenagentur PA am Freitag eine Sprecherin aus dessen Umfeld. Foto: Stephanie Lecocq/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Alan Parker, director of 'Bugsy Malone' and 'Evita', dies aged 76 31.07.2020

Sir Alan Parker worked on movies such as "Fame" and "Midnight Express" during a glittering career. His films won 19 BAFTA awards, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars between them.
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film, Joker. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) |

'Joker' leads Oscar nominations 13.01.2020

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards have been revealed. "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" were also among the top contenders. Any women represented on the list of best films?
05.01.2020 US film director Quentin Tarantino (C), actors US actor Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio pose with other members of the cast and crew in the press room after winning the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

Netflix was the main loser of the Golden Globes 06.01.2020

It wasn't the films with the most nominations that came out on top but instead, two outliers. Can the 2020 Golden Globes be seen as a commentary on the future of the art of filmmaking?
05.01.2020 77th Golden Globe Awards - Show - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2020 - Sam Mendes accepts the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama, for 1917. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS For editorial use only. Additional clearance required for commercial or promotional use, contact your local office for assistance. Any commercial or promotional use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent. No book publishing without prior approval. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Golden Globe winners 06.01.2020

With the winners selected by about 90 foreign film journalists, the Golden Globe is second only to the Oscar as the most important film award in the US. The nominations — and the winners — included some surprises.
05.01.2020 77th Golden Globe Awards - Show - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2020 - Sam Mendes accepts the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for 1917. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS For editorial use only. Additional clearance required for commercial or promotional use, contact your local office for assistance. Any commercial or promotional use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent. No book publishing without prior approval. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Golden Globes: '1917' wins top film prize 06.01.2020

World War I epic "1917" has taken home the award for best drama at the Golden Globes, beating front-runners "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman." Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" was also honored.
Show more articles