Kate Winslet honored at Munich film festival
Filmfest München is celebrating the work of Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet with the CineMerit Award. Renowned for her strong female roles, she used her acceptance speech to appeal to all women to feel confident.
Be proud and confident, says Winslet
Kate Winslet was honored with the Munich film festival's CineMerit, which recognizes the achievements of international film stars. Upon receiving the award, she shared an empowering message to all women: "Don't waste any more of your precious, precious energy on being ashamed of your body. Don't question what you look like, you are all phenomenal." The actor already has an impressive body of work.
'Lee': A moving biopic on a war photographer
In her latest film, Winslet embodies the American photographer Lee Miller, who went to Europe as a reporter during World War II and documented the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps in horrifying photos. Winslet not only plays the title role, but is also a producer of this powerful portrait of a woman searching for the truth.
Parental concerns in 'I Am Ruth'
In the 2022 TV production "I Am Ruth," Winslet plays a troubled mother. She desperately tries to help her daughter, who is struggling with social media. What makes it special: Mia Threapleton, who plays Ruth's daughter Freya, is also Winslet's daughter in real life. At the BAFTA TV Awards 2023, Winslet won the leading actress award for her role.
Diving record in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
The blockbuster by legendary director James Cameron, released in December 2022, earned more than $2 billion at box offices worldwide. For the shoot, Winslet famously held her breath underwater for 7 minutes and 15 seconds during filming, breaking Tom Cruise's previous record.
Protagonist of TV series 'Mare of Easttown'
In 2021, Kate Winslet received an Emmy Award for best female lead for her performance as police detective Mare Sheehan in the HBO miniseries "Mare of Easttown." The critically-acclaimed series was nominated a total of 16 times at the 2021 Emmy Awards.
Voice of 'Black Beauty'
This remake of the classic film was released in 2020. The story is narrated from the horse's perspective, voiced by Winslet. The film stars Mackenzie Foy as Jo (photo), who befriends the mare. The plot is based on Anna Sewell's 1877 novel "Black Beauty."
Another classic: 'Sense and Sensibility'
Winslet starred alongside Emma Thompson (right) in the 1995 period drama "Sense and Sensibility." Based on British author Jane Austen's classic novel of the same title, the film received numerous awards, including a Golden Bear at the Berlinale in 1996, a Golden Globe for best motion picture drama and an Oscar for best Adapted screenplay.
'The Reader': A film on the 'banality of evil'
For her portrayal of former concentration camp guard Hanna Schmitz in the 2008 drama "The Reader," Winslet received a whole series of awards, including best actress accolades at the Oscars, the BAFTA Awards and the European Film Awards. Bernhard Schlink's novel of the same title has been translated into 50 languages.
Most famous: 'Titanic'
Winslet had her breakthrough as an actress in 1997, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, in one of the most successful films of all time: "Titanic," directed by James Cameron. It grossed over $2 billion and won 11 Oscars. Even today, fans still wonder whether Jack could have survived if he had laid down next to Rose on the wooden door floating in the water.