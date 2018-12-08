Jamal Khashoggi's final words were 'I can't breathe': report

Jamal Khashoggi's last words were "I can't breathe," CNN reported Sunday, citing a source who had read the transcript of an audio recording of the murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.



The source told CNN the translated transcript provided by Turkish intelligence made it clear there was "no botched rendition attempt, but the execution of a premeditated plan to murder the journalist" in early October.



In one of the many explanations Saudi officials have provided about the murder, they said The Washington Post contributor had been accidentally choked and killed in a rogue operation. Turkish officials have said a 15-man hit team was sent to Istanbul to kill the journalist.

Read more: Republicans to take on Donald Trump over Saudi Arabia? Don't bet on it

The transcript indicates there was a struggle after someone believed to be Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, a former diplomat and intelligence official close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, tells Khashoggi "You are coming back" to Saudi Arabia.

According to the CNN source, the transcript reveals Khashoggi said he could not breathe three times before there were screams and gasping.

The transcript continues to note noises heard on the tape, including the sounds of a saw and cutting. One of the voices, believed to be Salah Muhammad al-Tubaiqi, the head of forensic medicine at Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry, is heard to give members of the team advice to help them deal with the task: "Put your earphones in, or listen to music like me."

According to the CNN source, the transcript also noted a series of calls made to someone in Riyadh providing updates on the situation. US officials have indicated the calls were likely made to Saud al-Qahtani, a former close aide to the crown prince.

Turkish officials have not said how they obtained the recording from inside the consulate.

Watch video 06:50 Now live 06:50 mins. Share Khashoggi out-shines Yemen Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/398R7 Khashoggi case gets more attention than Saudi war in Yemen

'There's not a smoking gun, there's a smoking saw'

The fresh revelations about the October 2 murder are likely to add further pressure on Prince Mohammed, who the CIA and Turkish intelligence believe was likely involved in the murder.

Despite the intelligence assessments, the Trump administration has sought to shield its Middle East ally even as members of Congress are mulling action against Saudi Arabia over the murder and the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

The CNN source said there is no "smoking gun" in the transcript tying any of the conversations to the crown prince. However, the CIA assessment leaked to US press indicates that intelligence agency analysts believe it would be highly unlikely for an operation against Khashoggi to be carried out without the prince's knowledge.

Read more: US senators have 'zero doubt' Saudi crown prince ordered Khashoggi killing

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who was briefed by CIA chief Gina Haspel, said earlier this week that he agreed with the US intelligence assessment.

"There's not a smoking gun, there's a smoking saw," he told reporters.

Watch video 02:13 Now live 02:13 mins. Share CIA blames Saudi crown prince for murder Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/38Qv7 CIA blames Saudi crown prince for murder

No extradition over murder: Saudi foreign minister

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Sunday said Riyadh would not extradite two former Saudi officials as demanded by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier this week, the Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office asked a court to issue arrest warrants for Saud al-Qahtani and Ahmed al-Assiri, a former deputy chief of the intelligence service, over "strong suspicion" they were among those who planned the murder.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Sunday that his country does not hand over its wanted citizens, Saudi-owned television al-Arabiya reported. "We don't extradite our citizens," he said at a press conference in Riyadh.

Last month, Saudi Arabia said it would seek the death penalty for five out of 11 Saudi nationals indicted in relation to Khashoggi's death.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.