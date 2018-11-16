 Donald Trump backs Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi murder row | News | DW | 20.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Donald Trump backs Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi murder row

The US president has defended relations with Saudi Arabia, saying he will not punish Riyadh for assassinating a US-based journalist. Citing "America First" policy, he vowed not to touch arms deals worth $110 billion.

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Saudi Arabian complicity in the murder of dissident journalist, and US resident, Jamal Khashoggi would not affect relations between Washington and the Islamic kingdom.

"We may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi. In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Trump said. "The United States intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia."

Read more: Saudi Arabia defends prince from Khashoggi murder claims

Trump has been under pressure to sanction Riyadh as well as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) reportedly concluded was involved in Khashoggi's assassination

"It could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event — maybe he did and maybe he didn't," Trump said.

Arms deals under threat

Senator Diane Feinstein, a Democrat lawmaker representing California, said she was "shocked" by Trump's decision to withhold any punishment. Instead, she vowed to "vote against any future arms sales and appropriation to Saudi Arabia."

"Human rights is more than just a phrase, it has to mean something. And that means standing up and condemning a brazen murder by a foreign government," Feinstein said. "Everyone who played a role in this killing must be held accountable."

In his statement, Trump specifically mentioned he would not undermine Saudi defense contracts for US military hardware worth more than $100 billion (€88 billion). Germany, on the other hand, has suspended all arms deals to Saudi Arabia and is set to impose travel bans on 18 Saudi citizens.

Read more: Germany's armed forces continue to train Saudi military officers

  • A still image taken from CCTV video claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Vanishes into thin air

    October 2: Prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the building, prompting Cengiz, who waited outside, to raise the alarm.

  • Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Confusion over whereabouts

    October 3: Turkish and Saudi officials came up with conflicting reports on Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh said the journalist had left the mission shortly after his work was done. But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the journalist was still in the consulate.

  • In this February 1, 2015, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Murder claims

    October 6: Turkish officials said they believed the journalist was likely killed inside the Saudi consulate. The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi wrote, cited unnamed sources to report that Turkish investigators believe a 15-member team "came from Saudi Arabia" to kill the man.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a business forum during his visit to Budapest, Hungary.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Ankara seeks proof

    October 8: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to prove that Khashoggi left its consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also sought permission to search the mission premises. US President Donald Trump voiced concern about the journalist's disappearance.

  • Virgin Group's Richard Branson stands in front of SpaceShipTwo during the rocket plane's worldwide debut.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Davos in the Desert' hit

    October 12: British billionaire Richard Branson halted talks over a $1 billion Saudi investment in his Virgin group's space ventures, citing Khashoggi's case. He also pulled out of an investment conference in Riyadh dubbed the "Davos in the Desert." His move was followed by Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and a host of other business leaders.

  • Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Search operation

    October 15: Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The search lasted more than eight hours and investigators removed samples from the building, including soil from the consulate garden and a metal door, one official said.

  • A man holds a poster of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Death after fistfight

    October 19: Saudi Arabia finally admitted that Khashoggi died at the consulate. The kingdom's public prosecutor said preliminary investigations showed the journalist was killed in a "fistfight." He added that 18 people had been detained. A Saudi Foreign Ministry official said the country is "investigating the regrettable and painful incident."

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Grave mistake'

    October 21: Saudi Arabia provided yet another account of what happened to Khashoggi. The kingdom's foreign minister admitted the journalist was killed in a "rogue operation," calling it a "huge and grave mistake," but insisted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the murder. Riyadh said it had no idea where Khashoggi's body was.

  • A patrol boat being loaded onto a ship

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Germany halts arms sales

    October 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would put arms exports to Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being, given the unexplained circumstances of Khashoggi's death. Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, Britain and France.

  • default

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Strangled to death, dissolved in acid

    October 31: The Turkish prosecutor concluded that Khashoggi was strangled to death soon after entering the consulate, and was then dismembered. Another Turkish official later claimed the body was dissolved in acid. Turkish President Erdogan said the order to murder the journalist came from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government.

  • Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission President makes a speech at the UN

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Grilled at the UN

    November 5: Saudi Arabia told the United Nations it would prosecute those responsible for Khashoggi's murder. This came as the United States and dozens of other countries raised the journalist's death before the UN Human Rights Council and called for a transparent investigation.

  • Hatice Cengiz

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Fiancee in mourning

    November 8: Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, wrote on Twitter that she was "unable to express her sorrow" upon learning that the journalist's body was dissolved with chemicals. "Are these killers and those behind it human beings?" she tweeted.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


'Free to murder journalists'

Several news outlets and press organizations have condemned Trump's decision, with The Washington Post — Khassoghi's former employer — saying it represents "a betrayal of long-established American values of respect for human rights."

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) executive director Joel Simon said Trump has sent "an appalling message" to Riyadh as well as other countries across the globe.

"If you boil the White House statement down to its essence, President Trump has just asserted that if you do enough business with the US, you are free to murder journalists. That's an appalling message to send to Saudi Arabia and the world," said Simon.

Read more: Support grows for EU-wide arms embargo on Saudi Arabia

Watch video 01:19
Now live
01:19 mins.

Germany imposes sanctions over Kashoggi killing

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Germany issuing travel bans to 18 Saudis over Khashoggi's death

Germany is banning 18 Saudi citizens suspected of being involved in Jamal Khashoggi's death from entering Europe's Schengen zone. The government says it is also halting previously approved arms exports to Saudi Arabia. (19.11.2018)  

CIA thinks Saudi prince ordered Khashoggi killing — reports

According to a US media report, the CIA has high confidence that the order to kill Jamal Khashoggi came from the highest level. The CIA reportedly linked members of the hit squad directly to the prince. (17.11.2018)  

Khashoggi killing: Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty for five suspects

Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor has recommended the death penalty for five of the suspects charged in the murder case of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi. However, he denied Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's involvement. (15.11.2018)  

Germany's armed forces continue to train Saudi military officers

Germany's armed forces will continue a program to train Saudi military officers. This comes despite a rift developing after the killing in Turkey of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and a call to end German arms exports. (04.11.2018)  

Saudi Arabia defends prince from Khashoggi murder claims

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has rejected claims that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as lies. But reports say the CIA is certain he masterminded the killing. (20.11.2018)  

Support grows for EU-wide arms embargo on Saudi Arabia

Austria and the European Parliament have called for a bloc-wide halt on arms exports to Saudi Arabia following Jamal Khashoggi's death. Germany also backed the move, but other key exporters were silent or unconvinced. (26.10.2018)  

Could the Khashoggi case spell the end for Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman?

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman has been accused in the Western press of being an accomplice to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Is there any way the crown prince can save his image both at home and abroad? (16.10.2018)  

US, Saudi Arabia on economic collision course

The United States has pledged to put economic pressure on Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi case, while Riyadh has vowed retaliation in return. What are the measures the two countries can take over the matter? (15.10.2018)  

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

Official Saudi statements on the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have changed several times since he disappeared at the Istanbul consulate on October 2. DW traces the most important events in this intricate case. (22.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany imposes sanctions over Kashoggi killing  

Related content

2 Bahrain Außenminister Adel al-Dschubeir bei einer Sicherheitskonferenz in Manama

Saudi Arabia defends prince from Khashoggi murder claims 20.11.2018

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has rejected claims that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as lies. But reports say the CIA is certain he masterminded the killing.

Jamal Khashoggi

EU demands Saudi 'clarity' on Khashoggi, Trump wavers over top suspect 18.11.2018

The EU has told Saudi Arabia to "shed full clarity" on what it openly calls the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Still wavering is US President Donald Trump, whose ally Riyadh denies orders came from the top.

Türkei Fall Khashoggi - Trauergebete

Germany issuing travel bans to 18 Saudis over Khashoggi's death 19.11.2018

Germany is banning 18 Saudi citizens suspected of being involved in Jamal Khashoggi's death from entering Europe's Schengen zone. The government says it is also halting previously approved arms exports to Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 