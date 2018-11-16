 Saudi Arabia defends prince from Khashoggi murder claims | News | DW | 20.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Saudi Arabia defends prince from Khashoggi murder claims

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has rejected claims that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as lies. But reports say the CIA is certain he masterminded the killing.

Adel al-Jubeir

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Tuesday that any allegations implicating Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have "no basis in truth."

Jubeir told the Saudi-owned Al Sharq Al Awsat newspaper in an interview that the kingdom "categorically" rejects such charges as they are not backed up by "conclusive evidence." 

"The leadership of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the king and the crown prince, is a red line, and we will not permit attempts to harm or undermine them," he added.

The foreign minister's comments came after the US Central Intelligence Agency reportedly concluded over the weekend that the crown prince gave the order to kill Khashoggi. The agency was expected to brief US Donald Trump on its findings later Tuesday.

Watch video 02:13
Now live
02:13 mins.

CIA blames Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman for murder

Close allies

Trump has thus far avoided pointing the finger at Prince Mohammad, although Washington has imposed sanctions on 17 Saudis allegedly involved in the murder plot, including two of the prince's aides.

Khashoggi — a Washington Post contributor who often wrote critical columns about the kingdom's leadership — was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Saudi Arabia has offered several contradictory versions of the journalist's demise. After initially insisting he had left the consulate alive, officials later claimed he had died in a fistfight, before saying a hit-squad carried out the killing as part of a rogue mission.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claims the orders for the killing came from "the highest levels" of the Saudi government

Watch video 06:12
Now live
06:12 mins.

Saudis face growing pressure over Khashoggi killing

France, Germany take action

The Saudi public prosecutor last week exonerated Crown Prince Mohammed and announced the arrest of 21 suspects. He said 11 people had been charged in connection with Khashoggi's killing, including five who could face the death penalty.

Germany announced on Monday that it would slap an entry ban on 18 Saudis with alleged links to the murder. Hours later France followed suit, saying it too was planning sanctions against the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia — one of the French defense industry's most important customers  bought €1.38 billion ($1.58 billion) worth of weapons from France last year.

  • A still image taken from CCTV video claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Vanishes into thin air

    October 2: Prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the building, prompting Cengiz, who waited outside, to raise the alarm.

  • Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Confusion over whereabouts

    October 3: Turkish and Saudi officials came up with conflicting reports on Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh said the journalist had left the mission shortly after his work was done. But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the journalist was still in the consulate.

  • In this February 1, 2015, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Murder claims

    October 6: Turkish officials said they believed the journalist was likely killed inside the Saudi consulate. The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi wrote, cited unnamed sources to report that Turkish investigators believe a 15-member team "came from Saudi Arabia" to kill the man.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a business forum during his visit to Budapest, Hungary.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Ankara seeks proof

    October 8: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to prove that Khashoggi left its consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also sought permission to search the mission premises. US President Donald Trump voiced concern about the journalist's disappearance.

  • Virgin Group's Richard Branson stands in front of SpaceShipTwo during the rocket plane's worldwide debut.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Davos in the Desert' hit

    October 12: British billionaire Richard Branson halted talks over a $1 billion Saudi investment in his Virgin group's space ventures, citing Khashoggi's case. He also pulled out of an investment conference in Riyadh dubbed the "Davos in the Desert." His move was followed by Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and a host of other business leaders.

  • Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Search operation

    October 15: Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The search lasted more than eight hours and investigators removed samples from the building, including soil from the consulate garden and a metal door, one official said.

  • A man holds a poster of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Death after fistfight

    October 19: Saudi Arabia finally admitted that Khashoggi died at the consulate. The kingdom's public prosecutor said preliminary investigations showed the journalist was killed in a "fistfight." He added that 18 people had been detained. A Saudi Foreign Ministry official said the country is "investigating the regrettable and painful incident."

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Grave mistake'

    October 21: Saudi Arabia provided yet another account of what happened to Khashoggi. The kingdom's foreign minister admitted the journalist was killed in a "rogue operation," calling it a "huge and grave mistake," but insisted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the murder. Riyadh said it had no idea where Khashoggi's body was.

  • A patrol boat being loaded onto a ship

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Germany halts arms sales

    October 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would put arms exports to Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being, given the unexplained circumstances of Khashoggi's death. Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, Britain and France.

  • default

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Strangled to death, dissolved in acid

    October 31: The Turkish prosecutor concluded that Khashoggi was strangled to death soon after entering the consulate, and was then dismembered. Another Turkish official later claimed the body was dissolved in acid. Turkish President Erdogan said the order to murder the journalist came from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government.

  • Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission President makes a speech at the UN

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Grilled at the UN

    November 5: Saudi Arabia told the United Nations it would prosecute those responsible for Khashoggi's murder. This came as the United States and dozens of other countries raised the journalist's death before the UN Human Rights Council and called for a transparent investigation.

  • Hatice Cengiz

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Fiancee in mourning

    November 8: Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, wrote on Twitter that she was "unable to express her sorrow" upon learning that the journalist's body was dissolved with chemicals. "Are these killers and those behind it human beings?" she tweeted.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


nm/rt (Reuters, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany issuing travel bans to 18 Saudis over Khashoggi's death

Germany is banning 18 Saudi citizens suspected of being involved in Jamal Khashoggi's death from entering Europe's Schengen zone. The government says it is also halting previously approved arms exports to Saudi Arabia. (19.11.2018)  

CIA thinks Saudi prince ordered Khashoggi killing — reports

According to a US media report, the CIA has high confidence that the order to kill Jamal Khashoggi came from the highest level. The CIA reportedly linked members of the hit squad directly to the prince. (17.11.2018)  

Khashoggi: Erdogan says top levels of Saudi government behind journalist's killing

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says senior Saudi officials ordered the killing that caused global outrage. One of his senior advisers believes Jamal Khashoggi's body may have been dissolved in acid. (03.11.2018)  

Saudi Arabia tells UN Khashoggi killers will face justice

Saudi Arabia has committed to prosecuting those responsible for the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. UN countries have questioned a Saudi delegation about the killing, and other human rights concerns. (05.11.2018)  

Khashoggi killing: Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty for five suspects

Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor has recommended the death penalty for five of the suspects charged in the murder case of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi. However, he denied Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's involvement. (15.11.2018)  

EU demands Saudi 'clarity' on Khashoggi, Trump wavers over top suspect

The EU has told Saudi Arabia to "shed full clarity" on what it openly calls the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Still wavering is US President Donald Trump, whose ally Riyadh denies orders came from the top. (18.11.2018)  

Turkey: Khashoggi strangled to death, then dismembered

The chief prosecutor in Istanbul has alleged that Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled to death as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate. (31.10.2018)  

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

Official Saudi statements on the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have changed several times since he disappeared at the Istanbul consulate on October 2. DW traces the most important events in this intricate case. (22.10.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

CIA blames Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman for murder  

Saudis face growing pressure over Khashoggi killing  

Related content

Jamal Khashoggi

EU demands Saudi 'clarity' on Khashoggi, Trump wavers over top suspect 18.11.2018

The EU has told Saudi Arabia to "shed full clarity" on what it openly calls the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Still wavering is US President Donald Trump, whose ally Riyadh denies orders came from the top.

Washington Protest Vermisster Journalist Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia calls Jamal Khashoggi killing a 'grave mistake' 21.10.2018

Saudi Arabia has called the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi a "huge and grave mistake," but said the crown prince had not been aware of the murder. Turkey has said it will give a full account of Khashoggi's death.

Saudi-Arabien - Saudischer Kronprinz Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia admits Jamal Khashoggi death was intentional 25.10.2018

The finding contradicts earlier assertions that Khashoggi's death at Riyadh's Turkish consulate was accidental. Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for a quick, transparent and credible investigation.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 