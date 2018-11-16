Saudi Arabia defends prince from Khashoggi murder claims

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Tuesday that any allegations implicating Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have "no basis in truth."

Jubeir told the Saudi-owned Al Sharq Al Awsat newspaper in an interview that the kingdom "categorically" rejects such charges as they are not backed up by "conclusive evidence."

"The leadership of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the king and the crown prince, is a red line, and we will not permit attempts to harm or undermine them," he added.

The foreign minister's comments came after the US Central Intelligence Agency reportedly concluded over the weekend that the crown prince gave the order to kill Khashoggi. The agency was expected to brief US Donald Trump on its findings later Tuesday.

Watch video 02:13 Now live 02:13 mins. Share CIA fingers Saudi crown prince Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/38Qv7 CIA blames Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman for murder

Close allies

Trump has thus far avoided pointing the finger at Prince Mohammad, although Washington has imposed sanctions on 17 Saudis allegedly involved in the murder plot, including two of the prince's aides.

Khashoggi — a Washington Post contributor who often wrote critical columns about the kingdom's leadership — was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Saudi Arabia has offered several contradictory versions of the journalist's demise. After initially insisting he had left the consulate alive, officials later claimed he had died in a fistfight, before saying a hit-squad carried out the killing as part of a rogue mission.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claims the orders for the killing came from "the highest levels" of the Saudi government.

Watch video 06:12 Now live 06:12 mins. Share Saudis face growing pressure over Khashoggi killing Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/37XP5 Saudis face growing pressure over Khashoggi killing

France, Germany take action

The Saudi public prosecutor last week exonerated Crown Prince Mohammed and announced the arrest of 21 suspects. He said 11 people had been charged in connection with Khashoggi's killing, including five who could face the death penalty.

Germany announced on Monday that it would slap an entry ban on 18 Saudis with alleged links to the murder. Hours later France followed suit, saying it too was planning sanctions against the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia — one of the French defense industry's most important customers bought €1.38 billion ($1.58 billion) worth of weapons from France last year.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Vanishes into thin air October 2: Prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the building, prompting Cengiz, who waited outside, to raise the alarm.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Confusion over whereabouts October 3: Turkish and Saudi officials came up with conflicting reports on Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh said the journalist had left the mission shortly after his work was done. But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the journalist was still in the consulate.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Murder claims October 6: Turkish officials said they believed the journalist was likely killed inside the Saudi consulate. The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi wrote, cited unnamed sources to report that Turkish investigators believe a 15-member team "came from Saudi Arabia" to kill the man.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Ankara seeks proof October 8: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to prove that Khashoggi left its consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also sought permission to search the mission premises. US President Donald Trump voiced concern about the journalist's disappearance.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death 'Davos in the Desert' hit October 12: British billionaire Richard Branson halted talks over a $1 billion Saudi investment in his Virgin group's space ventures, citing Khashoggi's case. He also pulled out of an investment conference in Riyadh dubbed the "Davos in the Desert." His move was followed by Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and a host of other business leaders.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Search operation October 15: Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The search lasted more than eight hours and investigators removed samples from the building, including soil from the consulate garden and a metal door, one official said.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Death after fistfight October 19: Saudi Arabia finally admitted that Khashoggi died at the consulate. The kingdom's public prosecutor said preliminary investigations showed the journalist was killed in a "fistfight." He added that 18 people had been detained. A Saudi Foreign Ministry official said the country is "investigating the regrettable and painful incident."

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death 'Grave mistake' October 21: Saudi Arabia provided yet another account of what happened to Khashoggi. The kingdom's foreign minister admitted the journalist was killed in a "rogue operation," calling it a "huge and grave mistake," but insisted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the murder. Riyadh said it had no idea where Khashoggi's body was.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Germany halts arms sales October 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would put arms exports to Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being, given the unexplained circumstances of Khashoggi's death. Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, Britain and France.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Strangled to death, dissolved in acid October 31: The Turkish prosecutor concluded that Khashoggi was strangled to death soon after entering the consulate, and was then dismembered. Another Turkish official later claimed the body was dissolved in acid. Turkish President Erdogan said the order to murder the journalist came from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Grilled at the UN November 5: Saudi Arabia told the United Nations it would prosecute those responsible for Khashoggi's murder. This came as the United States and dozens of other countries raised the journalist's death before the UN Human Rights Council and called for a transparent investigation.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Fiancee in mourning November 8: Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, wrote on Twitter that she was "unable to express her sorrow" upon learning that the journalist's body was dissolved with chemicals. "Are these killers and those behind it human beings?" she tweeted. Author: Ashutosh Pandey



nm/rt (Reuters, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.