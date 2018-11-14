 Khashoggi killing: Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty for five suspects | News | DW | 15.11.2018

News

Khashoggi killing: Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty for five suspects

Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor has recommended the death penalty for five of the suspects charged in the murder case of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi. However, he denied Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's involvement.

Picture of Jamal Khashoggi in front of screen showing his fiancée (picture-alliance/AP/J.S. Applewhite)

Saud al-Mojeb, the kingdom's top prosecutor, announced on Thursday that he was recommending the death penalty for five of the 11 suspects who have been charged with ordering and carrying out the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

He did not name the suspects. In total, 21 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Crown Prince bin Salman exonerated

Khashoggi, a regular contributor to US newspaper The Washington Post, was a staunch critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His murder cause international outrage, and many believe it could not have been carried out without bin Salman's knowledge.

The prosecutor, however, claimed the crown prince was not involved in the killing. He said the highest-ranking member of the Saudi leadership implicated in the operation was former deputy intelligence chief chief Ahmad al-Assiri, who has since been fired for ordering Khashoggi's forced return.

Watch video 06:12
Now live
06:12 mins.

Saudis face growing pressure over Khashoggi killing

A spokesman for the prosecution told reporters that plans to assassinate Khashoggi were set in motion on September 29.

"The crime included a fight and injecting the citizen Khashoggi with a drug overdose that led to his death," the official said.  The body was dismembered and handed over to a local collaborator, he added. He did not give any details on the location of the body.

Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to get some paperwork for his upcoming wedding. His fiancée raised the alarm when he did not return. After weeks of denials and under growing international pressure, Riyadh finally admitted that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate in a "rogue" operation.

The case has caused a row between the kingdom and Turkey, whose government insists the suspects should be tried in Turkey. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the Saudi prosecutor's statement "positive but insufficient," insisting that Khashoggi's murder was "premeditated."

ng/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

  • A still image taken from CCTV video claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Vanishes into thin air

    October 2: Prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the building, prompting Cengiz, who waited outside, to raise the alarm.

  • Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Confusion over whereabouts

    October 3: Turkish and Saudi officials came up with conflicting reports on Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh said the journalist had left the mission shortly after his work was done. But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the journalist was still in the consulate.

  • In this February 1, 2015, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Murder claims

    October 6: Turkish officials said they believed the journalist was likely killed inside the Saudi consulate. The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi wrote, cited unnamed sources to report that Turkish investigators believe a 15-member team "came from Saudi Arabia" to kill the man.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a business forum during his visit to Budapest, Hungary.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Ankara seeks proof

    October 8: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to prove that Khashoggi left its consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also sought permission to search the mission premises. US President Donald Trump voiced concern about the journalist's disappearance.

  • Virgin Group's Richard Branson stands in front of SpaceShipTwo during the rocket plane's worldwide debut.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Davos in the Desert' hit

    October 12: British billionaire Richard Branson halted talks over a $1 billion Saudi investment in his Virgin group's space ventures, citing Khashoggi's case. He also pulled out of an investment conference in Riyadh dubbed the "Davos in the Desert." His move was followed by Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and a host of other business leaders.

  • Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Search operation

    October 15: Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The search lasted more than eight hours and investigators removed samples from the building, including soil from the consulate garden and a metal door, one official said.

  • A man holds a poster of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Death after fistfight

    October 19: Saudi Arabia finally admitted that Khashoggi died at the consulate. The kingdom's public prosecutor said preliminary investigations showed the journalist was killed in a "fistfight." He added that 18 people had been detained. A Saudi Foreign Ministry official said the country is "investigating the regrettable and painful incident."

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Grave mistake'

    October 21: Saudi Arabia provided yet another account of what happened to Khashoggi. The kingdom's foreign minister admitted the journalist was killed in a "rogue operation," calling it a "huge and grave mistake," but insisted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the murder. Riyadh said it had no idea where Khashoggi's body was.

  • A patrol boat being loaded onto a ship

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Germany halts arms sales

    October 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would put arms exports to Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being, given the unexplained circumstances of Khashoggi's death. Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, Britain and France.

  • default

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Strangled to death, dissolved in acid

    October 31: The Turkish prosecutor concluded that Khashoggi was strangled to death soon after entering the consulate, and was then dismembered. Another Turkish official later claimed the body was dissolved in acid. Turkish President Erdogan said the order to murder the journalist came from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government.

  • Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission President makes a speech at the UN

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Grilled at the UN

    November 5: Saudi Arabia told the United Nations it would prosecute those responsible for Khashoggi's murder. This came as the United States and dozens of other countries raised the journalist's death before the UN Human Rights Council and called for a transparent investigation.

  • Hatice Cengiz

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Fiancee in mourning

    November 8: Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, wrote on Twitter that she was "unable to express her sorrow" upon learning that the journalist's body was dissolved with chemicals. "Are these killers and those behind it human beings?" she tweeted.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


