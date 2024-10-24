Israel strikes Beirut as Paris aid conference begins

10/24/2024 October 24, 2024 Germany pledges further aid to Lebanon

Annalena Baerbock met with Lebanese Parliament speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday in Beirut Image: Jörg Blank/dpa/picture alliance

Germany has said it will give Lebanon a further €96 million ($103.57 million) in humanitarian and development aid.

Speaking ahead of an aid conference for Lebanon in the French capital, Paris, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany wanted to show it was responding actively to the current Middle East crisis.

"We are making it clear that we not only see the suffering in Lebanon these days, we are taking action; we are supporting the people on the ground who, for the most part, want only one thing: to live in safety and peace in the future, just like so many people in Israel," Baerbock said.

The German foreign minister added that "everything must be done" to prevent a new war breaking out between Israel and Lebanon.

"That is exactly what we are continuing to work on, even if it has become much more difficult," she said.

The French Foreign Ministry says it is hoping that the meeting of some 50 delegations will raise about €500 million in humanitarian aid.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz already announced the support late on Wednesday during a phone call with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, according to government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.