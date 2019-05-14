 Islamic State militants riot in Tajik prison, dozens dead | News | DW | 20.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Islamic State militants riot in Tajik prison, dozens dead

Three prison guards and 29 inmates have been killed after a riot broke out at a high-security prison in Tajikistan.

Tajikistan presidential palace

Convicted Islamic State militants detained in a high-security prison in the Tajik city of Vakhdat killed three guards and five fellow prisoners, the country's justice ministry said on Monday.

The incident occurred late on Sunday after the militants, armed with knives, started a riot in the facility which houses people convicted of religious extremism, reported the Reuters news agency.

A state security source said that 29 inmates were killed in the prison, located on the outskirts of the capital Dushanbe.

more to come...

kw/rt (AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features every evening. Sign up here.

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Related content

Sri Lanka - Ein muslimischer Mann in der Abbraar Masjid-Moschee nach einem Mob-Angriff in Kiniyama

Muslim killed in Sri Lanka riots despite curfew 14.05.2019

Mobs have killed a Muslim man and vandalized mosques and stores in Sri Lanka despite a nationwide curfew. The state also shut down social media after Christians interpreted a Facebook post as threatening.

Irak Mossul Jüdisches Viertel

Jewish heritage survived 'Islamic State' in Iraq 14.04.2019

Mosul's Jewish quarter miraculously survived three years of occupation by the "Islamic State" terror group and the battle to evict it. Reporter Judit Neurink and photographer Eddy van Wessel went there to find out how.

Symbolbild Polizei-Einsatz

Germany: Police conduct major anti-terrorism operation 30.03.2019

Police are investigating six terror suspects who were allegedly planning an attack. The suspects, who were arrested and later released, are accused of being affiliated with the "Islamic State" extremist group.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  