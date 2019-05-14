Islamic State militants riot in Tajik prison, dozens dead

Convicted Islamic State militants detained in a high-security prison in the Tajik city of Vakhdat killed three guards and five fellow prisoners, the country's justice ministry said on Monday.

The incident occurred late on Sunday after the militants, armed with knives, started a riot in the facility which houses people convicted of religious extremism, reported the Reuters news agency.

A state security source said that 29 inmates were killed in the prison, located on the outskirts of the capital Dushanbe.

more to come...

kw/rt (AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features every evening. Sign up here.