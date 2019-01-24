 International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Places of memory and mourning | DW Travel | DW | 25.01.2019

Travel

International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Places of memory and mourning

Whether in Buchenwald, Dachau or Sachsenhausen, January 27 is a solemn occasion that attracts many visitors to sites of Nazi terror. Jewish leaders warn that the day must serve to combat historical ignorance.

  • Deutschland, Berlin, Holocaust-Mahnmal (picture-alliance/Schoening)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The Holocaust Memorial

    A huge field of stelae slabs in the center of the German capital was designed by New York architect Peter Eisenmann. Almost 3,000 stone blocks commemorate the six million Jewish people from all over Europe who were murdered by the National Socialists.

  • Stolpersteine (DW/T.Walker)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Stumbling Blocks

    These brass plates are very small, only 10 by 10 centimeters (3.9 x 3.9 inches). You can find them everywhere on the sidewalks in Berlin. The stumbling blocks are a reminder of people who lived in the adjacent houses before they were deported by the Nazis. In total there are more than 7,000 of these stumbling blocks in Berlin.

  • Haus der Wannsee-Konferenz in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The Wannsee Conference House

    Fifteen high-ranking Nazi officials met in this villa on the Wannsee Lake on January 20, 1942 to discuss the systematic murder of European Jews which they called the "final solution to the Jewish question". Today the house is a memorial. It informs about the unimaginable dimension of the genocide that was decided here.

  • Mahnmal Gleis 17 (imago/IPON)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Track 17 Memorial

    White roses on track 17 at Grunewald station remember the more than 50,000 Berlin Jews who were sent to their deaths from here. 186 steel plates show the date, destination and number of deportees. The first train went to the Litzmannstadt ghetto (Łódź) on 18 October 1941, the last train to the Sachsenhausen concentration camp on January 5, 1945.

  • Deutschland Berlin Museum Blindenwerkstatt Otto Weidt (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Otto Weidt's Workshop for the Blind

    Today, the Hackesche Höfe in Berlin Mitte are mentioned in every travel guide. They are a backyard labyrinth in which many Jewish people lived and worked - for example in the brush factory of the German entrepreneur Otto Weidt. During the Nazi era he employed many blind and deaf Jews and saved them from deportation and death. The workshop of the blind is now a museum.

  • Deutschland Berlin - Hausvogteiplatz (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Fashion Center Hausvogteiplatz

    The heart of Berlin's fashion metropolis once beat here. A memorial sign made of high mirrors recalls the Jewish fashion designers and stylists who made clothes for the whole of Europe at Hausvogteiplatz. The National Socialists expropriated the Jewish owners and handed over the fashion stores to Aryan employees. Berlin's fashion center was irretrievably destroyed during the Second World War.

  • Jüdisches Leben in Berlin (DW)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Memorial at Koppenplatz

    Before the Holocaust, 173,000 Jews lived in Berlin, in 1945 there were only 9,000. The monument "Der verlassene Raum" (The Deserted Room) is located in the middle of the Koppenplatz residential area. It is a reminder of the Jewish citizens who were taken from their homes without warning and never returned.

  • Jüdisches Museum Berlin (AP)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The Jewish Museum

    Architect Daniel Libeskind chose a dramatic design: viewed from above, the building looks like a broken Star of David. The Jewish Museum is one of the most visited museums in Berlin, offering an overview of the turbulent German-Jewish history.

  • Jüdische Kultur in Berlin (Renate Pelzl)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Weissensee Jewish Cemetery

    There are still eight remaining Jewish cemeteries in Berlin, the largest of them in the Weissensee district. With over 115,000 graves it is the largest Jewish cemetery in Europe. Many persecuted Jews hid in the complex premises during the Nazi era. On May 11, 1945, only three days after the end of the Second World War, the first Jewish service was held here.

  • Jüdische Kultur in Berlin (Renate Pelzl)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The New Synagogue

    When the New Synagogue on Oranienburger Strasse was first consecrated in 1866 it was considered the largest and most magnificent synagogue in Germany. It burned down during the Second World War. In 1995 the reconstructed synagogue was inaugurated. Since then, the 50-meter-high golden dome once again dominates Berlin's city-scape.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


The Holocaust Memorial in Berlin's Mitte district is open this Sunday, as it is every day for visitors from all over the world. The vast concrete memorial serves as a reminder of the suffering of the six million Jewish people who were murdered by the National Socialists. But the memorial hour, organized by the foundation that oversees the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, will take place at a much smaller monument nearby: The Memorial to the Sinti and Roma Victims of National Socialism. There is also a silent remembrance at the Memorial to Homosexuals Persecuted Under Nazism in Berlin’s Tiergarten park.

A rose put down at Berlin's Memorial to Homosexuals Persecuted Under Nazism (Imago)

The Memorial to Homosexuals Persecuted Under Nazism, located in central Berlin

73 years since Auschwitz liberation

Every year on January 27, the millions of victims of the Nazi reign of terror (1933-1945) are remembered, with commemorative concerts, interviews with contemporary witnesses or guided tours of memorial sites. The date also marks the liberation of Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration camp, by Soviet troops in 1945.

In 2005, the UN General Assembly declared January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It has been officially commemorated in Germany, however, since 1996.

Read more: How safe are Jews living in Germany?

  • Haus der Wannsee-Konferenz in Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Wannsee House

    The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. Fifteen members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

  • Skulptur über der Außenmauer der KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Dachau

    The Nazi regime opened the first concentration camp in Dauchau, not far from Munich. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power it was used by the paramilitary SS "Schutzstaffel" to imprison, torture and kill political opponents to the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

  • Kongresshalle auf dem ehemaligen Reichsparteitagsgelände in Nürnberg

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Nazi party rally grounds

    Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of the Second World War. The annual Nazi party congress as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants took place on the 11-km² (4.25 square miles) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

  • Gedenkstätte Bergen-Belsen

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Bergen-Belsen

    The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, so many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame posthumously after her diary was published.

  • Deutschland ehemaliges Konzentrationslager Buchenwald (Getty Images/J. Schlueter)

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Buchenwald Memorial

    Buchenwald near the Thuringian town of Weimar was one of the largest concentration camps in Germany. From 1937 to April 1945, the National Socialists deported about 270,000 people from all over Europe here and murdered 64,000 of them.

  • Bendlerblock - Ehrenhof der Gedenkstätte Deutscher Widerstand

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Memorial to the German Resistance

    The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler that failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, which is today the German Resistance Memorial Center.

  • Gedenkstätte Hadamar

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Hadamar Euthanasia Center

    From 1941 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed at a psychiatric hospital in Hadamar in Hesse. Declared "undesirables" by the Nazis, some 15,000 people were murdered here by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide or by being injected with lethal drug overdoses. Across Germany some 70,000 were killed as part of the Nazi euthanasia program. Today Hadamar is a memorial to those victims.

  • Holocaust Denkmal Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Holocaust Memorial

    Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated sixty years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus verfolgten Homosexuellen Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Memorial to persecuted homosexuals

    Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The four-meter high monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus ermordeten Sinti und Roma Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Sinti and Roma Memorial

    Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani: "gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears."

  • Stolperstein in Hamburg

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    'Stolpersteine' - stumbling blocks as memorials

    In the 1990s, the artist Gunther Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims, provide details about the people and their date of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries in Europe - it's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

  • Der ehemalige Führerbau

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Brown House in Munich

    Right next to the "Führerbau" where Adolf Hitler had his office, was the headquarters of the Nazi Party in Germany, in the "Brown House" in Munich. A white cube now occupies its former location. A new "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the liberation from the Nazi regime, uncovering further dark chapters of history.

    Author: Max Zander, Ille Simon


Record numbers of visitors

Today there are around 300 memorial sites, commemorative stones or plaques at authentic Holocaust sites in Germany. Over 2.5 million people visited former concentration camps last year. In 2018, almost all facilities recorded a steady or rising number of visitors.

The largest former concentration camps in Germany continue to be important destinations for visitors from around the world. The Dachau concentration camp outside of Munich received 900,000 visitors in 2018 — a record number. The Sachsenhausen memorial north of Berlin also reported an increase to over 700,000 visitors. With 500,000 visitors, the Buchenwald Memorial near Weimar recorded such a strong increase that the facility is reaching its maximum visitor numbers, according to a spokesperson.

Read more: How secret diarists of the Warsaw Ghetto fought against Nazi lies

Contemporary witnesses lay down wreaths and flowers at Buchenwald memorial 2018 (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schutt)

Buchenwald memorial 2018: Witnesses who lived through the Nazi era lay down wreaths and flowers

AfD unwelcome

In the run-up to Holocaust Memorial Day, representatives of the Buchenwald Memorial said that politicians of Thuringia’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party were barred from attending Friday's wreath-laying event. The Buchenwald memorial representatives cited the AfD's continuing refusal to condemn remarks and actions by Thuringian AfD politician Björn Höcke, including calling the Holocaust memorial in Berlin a "monument of shame."

On the occasion of the International Holocaust Memorial Day, the Central Council of Jews in Germany warned of a growing historical amnesia in Germany and Europe. The lack of historical knowledge and the lack of empathy with the victims of the Shoah leads to indifference, says Josef Schuster, the council's president. He stressed that Holocaust Memorial Day events must send a clear signal against such indifference and ignorance.

Watch video 11:44
Now live
11:44 mins.

Shalom Berlin!

Far-right AfD lawmakers walk out of Holocaust commemoration in Bavaria

AfD lawmakers in Bavaria's state parliament were sharply criticized for leaving during a speech by Jewish community leader Charlotte Knobloch. The Holocaust survivor had accused the party of downplaying Nazi atrocities. (24.01.2019)  

Far-right AfD barred from Buchenwald concentration camp memorial services

The Buchenwald concentration camp's memorial foundation doesn't want AfD politicians from the central state of Thuringia to attend its services. The foundation's director cited some member's "historical revisionism." (25.01.2019)  

How secret diarists of the Warsaw Ghetto fought against Nazi lies

In her documentary "Who Will Write Our History," director Roberta Grossman pays homage to the Jewish creators of a secret archive in the Warsaw Ghetto. The film is to be released worldwide on Holocaust Remembrance Day. (25.01.2019)  

Auschwitz: 'This is the most horrible place in the world'

Germany's top diplomat, Heiko Maas, has urged respect for human dignity on a visit to Auschwitz. He said Germany's responsibility for the attrocities committed at the Nazi death camp would never end. (20.08.2018)  

How safe are Jews living in Germany?

For the first time in 18 years, international Jewish service organization B'nai B'rith has held its European congress in Berlin. On the agenda: the renewed threat to Jews in Germany. (21.01.2019)  

Jewish memorials in Berlin

The Holocaust may have been eight decades ago, but it is not forgotten. Large and small memorials all over the German capital commemorate the crimes of the Nazi Third Reich. (11.05.2018)  

'Never Again': Memorials of terror

International Holocaust Remembrance Day: The Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945. Memorials across Germany ensure the millions of victims are not forgotten. (12.04.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland ehemaliges Konzentrationslager Buchenwald

Far-right AfD barred from Buchenwald concentration camp memorial services 25.01.2019

The Buchenwald concentration camp's memorial foundation doesn't want AfD politicians from the central state of Thuringia to attend its services. The foundation's director cited some member's "historical revisionism."

Gedenkstätte Konzentrationslager Stutthof

International Holocaust Remembrance Day: It's not about guilt, but about responsibility 25.01.2019

My generation grew up knowing about the Holocaust, says DW's Felix Schlagwein. But we need to talk more about it today — especially because it goes against the grain for many people.

Deutschland Landesparteitag der AfD Bayern

Far-right AfD lawmakers walk out of Holocaust commemoration in Bavaria 23.01.2019

AfD lawmakers in Bavaria's state parliament were sharply criticized for leaving during a speech by Jewish community leader Charlotte Knobloch. The Holocaust survivor had accused the party of downplaying Nazi atrocities.

