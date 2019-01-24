International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Places of memory and mourning

The Holocaust Memorial in Berlin's Mitte district is open this Sunday, as it is every day for visitors from all over the world. The vast concrete memorial serves as a reminder of the suffering of the six million Jewish people who were murdered by the National Socialists. But the memorial hour, organized by the foundation that oversees the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, will take place at a much smaller monument nearby: The Memorial to the Sinti and Roma Victims of National Socialism. There is also a silent remembrance at the Memorial to Homosexuals Persecuted Under Nazism in Berlin’s Tiergarten park.

The Memorial to Homosexuals Persecuted Under Nazism, located in central Berlin

73 years since Auschwitz liberation

Every year on January 27, the millions of victims of the Nazi reign of terror (1933-1945) are remembered, with commemorative concerts, interviews with contemporary witnesses or guided tours of memorial sites. The date also marks the liberation of Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration camp, by Soviet troops in 1945.

In 2005, the UN General Assembly declared January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It has been officially commemorated in Germany, however, since 1996.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Wannsee House The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. Fifteen members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Dachau The Nazi regime opened the first concentration camp in Dauchau, not far from Munich. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power it was used by the paramilitary SS "Schutzstaffel" to imprison, torture and kill political opponents to the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Nazi party rally grounds Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of the Second World War. The annual Nazi party congress as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants took place on the 11-km² (4.25 square miles) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Bergen-Belsen The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, so many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame posthumously after her diary was published.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Buchenwald Memorial Buchenwald near the Thuringian town of Weimar was one of the largest concentration camps in Germany. From 1937 to April 1945, the National Socialists deported about 270,000 people from all over Europe here and murdered 64,000 of them.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Memorial to the German Resistance The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler that failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, which is today the German Resistance Memorial Center.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Hadamar Euthanasia Center From 1941 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed at a psychiatric hospital in Hadamar in Hesse. Declared "undesirables" by the Nazis, some 15,000 people were murdered here by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide or by being injected with lethal drug overdoses. Across Germany some 70,000 were killed as part of the Nazi euthanasia program. Today Hadamar is a memorial to those victims.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Holocaust Memorial Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated sixty years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Memorial to persecuted homosexuals Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The four-meter high monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Sinti and Roma Memorial Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani: "gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears."

'Never Again': Memorials of terror 'Stolpersteine' - stumbling blocks as memorials In the 1990s, the artist Gunther Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims, provide details about the people and their date of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries in Europe - it's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Brown House in Munich Right next to the "Führerbau" where Adolf Hitler had his office, was the headquarters of the Nazi Party in Germany, in the "Brown House" in Munich. A white cube now occupies its former location. A new "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the liberation from the Nazi regime, uncovering further dark chapters of history. Author: Max Zander, Ille Simon



Record numbers of visitors

Today there are around 300 memorial sites, commemorative stones or plaques at authentic Holocaust sites in Germany. Over 2.5 million people visited former concentration camps last year. In 2018, almost all facilities recorded a steady or rising number of visitors.

The largest former concentration camps in Germany continue to be important destinations for visitors from around the world. The Dachau concentration camp outside of Munich received 900,000 visitors in 2018 — a record number. The Sachsenhausen memorial north of Berlin also reported an increase to over 700,000 visitors. With 500,000 visitors, the Buchenwald Memorial near Weimar recorded such a strong increase that the facility is reaching its maximum visitor numbers, according to a spokesperson.

Buchenwald memorial 2018: Witnesses who lived through the Nazi era lay down wreaths and flowers

AfD unwelcome

In the run-up to Holocaust Memorial Day, representatives of the Buchenwald Memorial said that politicians of Thuringia’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party were barred from attending Friday's wreath-laying event. The Buchenwald memorial representatives cited the AfD's continuing refusal to condemn remarks and actions by Thuringian AfD politician Björn Höcke, including calling the Holocaust memorial in Berlin a "monument of shame."

On the occasion of the International Holocaust Memorial Day, the Central Council of Jews in Germany warned of a growing historical amnesia in Germany and Europe. The lack of historical knowledge and the lack of empathy with the victims of the Shoah leads to indifference, says Josef Schuster, the council's president. He stressed that Holocaust Memorial Day events must send a clear signal against such indifference and ignorance.