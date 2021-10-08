Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Concentration camps

Nazi Germany maintained concentration camps ("Konzentrationslager") throughout the territories it controlled before and during World War II.

The first Nazi camps were erected in Germany in March 1933 to hold and torture political opponents and union organizers. The role of the camps were expanded to holding so-called "racially undesirable elements" of German society, such as Jews, criminals, homosexuals and Roma. The term "concentration camp" is often used to refer to extermination camps, which were established for the industrial-scale mass murder of Jews in gas chambers. The number of people in Nazi concentration camps peaked at 715,000 in January 1945. This is a collection of DW's content on the concentration camps.

The accused Josef S. covers his face as he sits at the court room in Brandenburg, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The 100-year-old man charged as an accessory to murder on allegations that he served as a guard at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Germany: Oldest Nazi defendant protests innocence 08.10.2021

A former guard at Sachsenhausen has claimed that he "knew nothing" about the thousands of murders that took place at the concentration camp. He is accused of aiding in the killing of more than 3,500 prisoners.
377234 17: FILE PHOTO: Prisoners stand in lines outdoors in the concentration camp at Sachsenhausen, Germany, December 19, 1938. (Courtesy of the National Archives/Newsmakers)

100-year-old Nazi concentration camp guard goes on trial 07.10.2021

A former guard from the Sachsenhausen concentration camp is charged with complicity in more than 3,500 instances of murder.
People are visiting the museum in former Nazi Death Camp Stutthof, in Sztutowo, July 21, 2020. - The pyres of burning bodies in the forests around Nazi Germany's Stutthof concentration camp still haunt 93-year-old Marek Dunin-Wasowicz, a crucial witness in the trial of former SS guard Bruno Dey which is expected to close on July 23, 2020. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

German court releases ex-Nazi camp secretary pending trial 05.10.2021

The 96-year-old woman, who was "on the run" for several hours last week, has been released. She was charged with complicity in the murder of more than 11,000 people.
People are visiting the museum in former Nazi Death Camp Stutthof, in Sztutowo, July 21, 2020. - The pyres of burning bodies in the forests around Nazi Germany's Stutthof concentration camp still haunt 93-year-old Marek Dunin-Wasowicz, a crucial witness in the trial of former SS guard Bruno Dey which is expected to close on July 23, 2020. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany: Nazi camp secretary caught after fleeing trial 02.10.2021

A 96-year-old woman scheduled to go on trial for war crimes as a secretary at a Nazi concentration camp had gone into hiding.
Ehemaliges Konzentrationslager in Sztutowo (ehemals Stutthof /Ostpreussen) an der polnischen Ostseeküste an der Frischen Nehrung. Polen, Europa.

Secretary at Stutthof Nazi camp goes on trial aged 96 30.09.2021

Once a secretary at the Stutthof concentration camp, Irmgard F. is being charged with complicity to murder in more than 11,000 cases. A Stutthof survivor tells DW that he thinks it's too late.
FamBamberger: Angehörige der deutschen Sinti-Familie Bamberger zu Beginn der Dreißigerjahre. Margarete Bamberger (links vorne) wurde 1943 nach Auschwitz deportiert. Max Bamberger (rechts) fiel kurz vor Kriegsende in Jugoslawien, wohin er mit seiner Familie geflohen war, einem Massaker zum Opfer. Dokumentations- und Kulturzentrum Deutscher Sinti und Roma Copyright geklärt von Birgit Goertz.

Europe remembers Sinti, Roma murdered under Nazi rule 01.08.2021

On August 2, 1944, 4,300 Sinti and Roma were killed in the gas chambers of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. Genocide survivors described the horrors. To this day, many of their descendants are refused compensation.
Blick auf das Mahnmal auf dem Gelände der Gedenkstätte Sachsenhausen. In der Gedenkstätte auf dem Gelände des ehemaligen nationalsozialistischen Konzentrationslagers fand eine digitale Gedenkfeier für die Opfer des Nationalsozialismus statt.

Germany: 100-year-old ex-death camp guard to go on trial 01.08.2021

The accused worked as a prison guard at the Sachsenhausen death camp near Berlin from 1942 to 1945. The elderly man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will face trial in the fall.
Barbed wire fence is seen at the former Nazi Death Camp Stutthof, in Sztutowo, July 21, 2020. - The pyres of burning bodies in the forests around Nazi Germany's Stutthof concentration camp still haunt 93-year-old Marek Dunin-Wasowicz, a crucial witness in the trial of former SS guard Bruno Dey which is expected to close on July 23, 2020. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

German court to try 96-year-old over time at Nazi concentration camp 16.07.2021

The elderly woman, once a secretary at Hitler's Stutthof camp, is accused of being an accessory to the murder of over 11,000 people. She will be tried in a juvenile court as she was 18 at the time.
01/03/2021 Ein neunarmiger Chanukkaleuchter ist durch ein Guckloch zu sehen, das sich in einem von vier begehbaren Kuben der Ausstellung «Menschen, Bilder, Orte - 1700 Jahre jüdisches Leben in Deutschland» befindet. Der Fokus der Multimedia-Wanderausstellung liegt auf der Alltagsgeschichte von Jüdinnen und Juden im Gebiet des heutigen Deutschlands.

People, pictures, places: German Jews across the centuries 03.07.2021

An exhibition in Cologne about 1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany showcases personal stories through the ages.

Nationalsozialismus: Konzentrationslager. Befreiung des KZ-Majdanek bei Lublin in Polen, durch Einheiten der 1. Weißrussischen Front, am 24. Juli 1944. Schädel ermordeter Häftlinge. Foto, um Juli 1944. |

Majdanek: The Nazi war camp trials that put spotlight on women 29.06.2021

It was one of the biggest trials in post-war Germany dealing with Nazi-era war crimes. The verdicts against ex-SS guards and some high-ranking women were contentious but contributed to legal change.

The Ukrainian veteran David Dushman mourns during a memorial service of Ukraine on 05.08.2015 at the Soviet memorial on the Stravüe des 17. Juni in Berlin , Germany during a memorial stone with a Russian tank . Throughout Europe, the 70th anniversary of the end of World War will be remembered in the present days. (Photo by Markus Heine/NurPhoto)

Last surviving Auschwitz liberator David Dushman dies 06.06.2021

In January 1945, Red Army tank driver David Dushman saw Auschwitz survivors stagger out of the concentration camp, amidst the dead victims of Nazi terror. He passed away in Munich, aged 98.
Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung! *** Interior of Dresden Barracks, the largest and most damaged building in the Main Fortress of Theresienstadt Copyright The Theresienstadt Centre for Genocide Studies

Holocaust remembrance site in Terezin is crumbling 07.05.2021

Under the Nazis, the entire town of Terezin was a Jewish ghetto that served as a transit camp during the Holocaust. Today, there is much to be done to keep the memory of the town alive.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his wife Elke Buedenbender and Thuringia's State Premier Bodo Ramelow stand at the former concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany April 11, 2021, as Germany marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp by the U.S. army on April 11, 1945. REUTERS/Karina Hessland

Germany marks 76 years since the Buchenwald concentration camp's liberation 11.04.2021

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has attended commemorations in Weimar to remember the thousands of people killed by the Nazis at the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora concentration camps.
Der Stacheldraht des ehemaligen Konzentrationslagers Neuengamme in Hamburg zeichnet sich am Dienstag (04.05.2010) vor dem dunklen Himmel ab. Zum 65. Jahrestag der Befreiung aus den Konzentrationslagern haben Überlebende am Dienstag in der KZ- Gedenkstätte Hamburg-Neuengamme von ihren Erlebnissen berichtet. Foto: Maurizio Gambarini dpa/lno | Verwendung weltweit

US and Germany: How to deal with the last Holocaust perpetrators 03.04.2021

The case of former Nazi guard Friedrich Karl B. underlines the disconnect between how the US and Germany deal with Holocaust perpetrators. The 95-year-old will now live out the rest of his days in Germany.
A man holds a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a demonstration in solidarity with political prisoners on March 6, 2021 in Lisbon. - Belarus said it had requested the extradition of exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was forced from the country during a crackdown on critics of leader Alexander Lukashenko. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia's Navalny describes prison as 'concentration camp' on Instagram 15.03.2021

The Kremlin critic joked that he had no idea it was possible to construct such a facility so close to Moscow. Navalny, who survived an assassination attempt last summer, is serving a two-and-a-half year sentence.
Rembert Boese vor der ehemaligen Holzplankaserne in Kłodzko (Glatz) wo die Häftlinge aus dem Todesmarsch übernachteten. Autor © Aureliusz M. Pędziwol Aufnahmedatum 09.08.2020 Standort Glatz (Kłodzko), Niederschlesien, Polen

Auschwitz to Geppersdorf: Shining a light on a little-known death march 22.02.2021

In 1945, Nazi prisoners were marched past Rembert Boese's family home. Years later, after learning about the incident, he investigated the harrowing death march. Today, he wants the victims to be remembered properly.
Show more articles