Germany: 101-year-old ex-Nazi camp guard sentenced to 5 years in jail

A German court in the northeastern state of Brandenburg on Tuesday sentenced a former concentration camp guard to five years in jail.

Prosecutors accused the pensioner of involvement in the murders of 3,518 prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945.

At the age of 101, he is the oldest person to have ever faced trial over Nazi crimes during World War II.

The man, who now lives in Brandenburg state, had pleaded innocent throughout the trial. He did so again on Monday, just ahead of Tuesday's verdict.

"I don't know why I am here," he said again at the close of the proceedings. Under cross-examination, the defendant previously said he did "absolutely nothing." He denied knowledge of the vast crimes that took place at Sachsenhausen, saying he had been a farm laborer at the time in question.

Prosecutors maintain that he "knowingly and willingly" took part in crimes as a guard at the camp. They produced documents for a guard with the same name, date of birth and birthplace as the man, as well as other papers.

The prosecutors called for the defendant to be punished with five years in prison.

What were the allegations?

Allegations against him include participating in "execution by firing squad of Soviet prisoners of war in 1942" and the deployment of "poisonous gas Zyklon B" in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp's gas chambers.

He has been on trial since October at the Neuruppin regional court. Hearings in the case have been held in the nearby eastern city of Brandenburg, near the man's home.

He has remained free for the duration of his trial. It was considered highly unlikely he would be jailed given his age.

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Rachel Oschitzki Rachel Oschitzki survived the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and a death march. In 1947, she boarded the Palestine-bound refugee ship, Exodus, which was involved in a scuffle with the British the military. After Israel's declaration of independence on May 14, 1948, she was one of the first to be allowed to emigrate to the newly established state. She returned to Germany in 1956.

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Arik Brauer As a teenager, Arik Brauer witnessed his homeland of Austria coming under the control of the Nazis. His father was murdered in a concentration camp. Arik, however, escaped from a transport vehicle and hid in a garden in the weeks before liberation by the Soviet Red Army. Later he became one of the main representatives of the Viennese School of Fantastic Realism art movement.

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Manfred Rosenbaum From his supposedly safe hiding place in the Netherlands, Rosenbaum was sent to the Westerbork transit camp at the age of 17. He survived the Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps, where many concentration camp prisoners were taken towards the end of the war. "There were no sleeping accommodations, it was a typhus epidemic, there was nothing to eat. People were dropping like flies."

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Manfred Rosenbaum's parents Manfred Rosenbaum's stepmother died in a gas chamber and his father passed away as a result of a death march. Rosenbaum himself survived and emigrated to Palestine in 1946. "I have every reason to hate the Germans. People talk about reparations, Germany pays billions. But there is no reparation for such a death industry."

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Malwina Braun Born in Krakow, Poland, in 1928, Malwina Braun lived with her family in the Nazi-designated Jewish ghetto for two years before being taken to the Auschwitz concentration camp and later to the Plaszow concentration camp. It was in a uniform factory in Plaszow that she met Oskar Schindler. "He was a very, very nice man. He got 1,200 people out who worked for him and whom he protected."

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Eva Umlauf Eva Umlauf was born in 1942 in the Novaky labor camp in what is now present-day Slovakia. As a two-year-old at the Auschwitz concentration camp, the number A-26959 was tattooed on her forearm. After being tattooed, she fainted in her mother's arms.

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Eva Umlauf and her mother This picture from around 1943-44 shows Eva Umlauf as a child with her mother. The picture was taken in the labor camp, where there was a photo workshop. There, scenes from camp life were documented in order to convey a positive image to the public, even when the inmates were facing death.

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Rudolf Gelbard "It's unbelievable what people can endure and what they get used to," Gelbard said of his horrific experiences in the Theresienstadt concentration camp. There, he was forced to open cardboard urns containing the ashes of murdered people and put them in the river to make them, as evidence of Nazi atrocities, disappear. He was a committed fighter against fascism until his death in 2018 Author: Maria John Sánchez



What happened at Sachsenhausen?

Over 200,000 people — mostly Jewish but also members of the Roma community, regime opponents, and gay people — were imprisoned at Sachsenhausen between 1936 and 1945 for no reason other than their religious and ethnic identity, sexuality, or political beliefs.

Tens of thousands died from forced labor or as the result of unethical medical experiments, hunger, and disease, in addition to the acts of mass murder that took place there. Six million Jewish people were murdered during the Holocaust.

Soviet troops arrived first to liberate the camp north of Berlin in the town of Oranienburg in 1945.

