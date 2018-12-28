 Hungary removes statue of anti-Soviet icon Imre Nagy | News | DW | 29.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Hungary removes statue of anti-Soviet icon Imre Nagy

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has come under fire for the removal of a statue of a politician executed by the Soviet Union in the 1950s. Opposition parties accuse Orban's right-wing government of historical revisionism.

The statue of Imre Nagy

Hungarian authorities have removed a bronze statue of Imre Nagy, the prime minister during the 1956 uprising against Soviet rule, from a square near the Hungarian parliament in Budapest.

According to plans, the popular monument is being relocated to less prominent location away from the country's National Assembly.

Read more: Opinion: Hungary protests doomed without a strong leader

The statue of Nagy, a national hero who was executed in 1958 for his role in the revolt against a pro-Moscow government, will be replaced by the reconstruction of a post-World War I monument dedicated to the victims of a short-lived communist regime in 1919.

The memorial was originally erected by Hungary's anti-Semitic wartime leader, Miklos Horthy, who became an ally of Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.

Critics have decried the move as an attempt by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing government to revise the country's history and rehabilitate Horthy. Orban has in the past praised the wartime leader.

Orban-Putin relationship

Orban's supporters say the move is aimed at restoring public spaces in the capital to their pre-World War II appearance before the decades of communist rule, which ended in 1989.

Orban, who addressed a rally in 1989 to celebrate the exhumation and reburial of Nagy, has a close rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read moreVladimir Putin and Viktor Orban's special relationship

Watch video 04:06
Now live
04:06 mins.

Hungarian radicalism on the rise (17.08.2017)

ap/cmk (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Hungarians protest draconian 'slave law' as Orban cracks down on dissent

Hungary is seeing its largest protests in years, triggered by an employee-hostile law. But for the protesters, it's about a lot more. Meanwhile, the government, led by strongman PM Viktor Orban, smells a conspiracy. (17.12.2018)  

Is Viktor Orban the EU's hardline hero or villain?

One of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's most vocal critics, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is coming to Berlin to talk refugees. His uncompromising asylum policy has made him a favorite of German conservatives. (04.07.2018)  

Opinion: Hungary's Viktor Orban finally welcomes a 'refugee'

By giving refuge to former Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, Orban is making a mockery of his government's position. More importantly, he's ridiculing everything the EU stands for, writes Boris Georgievski. (16.11.2018)  

Opinion: Hungary protests doomed without a strong leader

DW's Fanny Facsar has returned to her native Hungary to witness political enemies join forces against the government for the first time. This could be a turning point for the country, she says. (21.12.2018)  

Hungary's Viktor Orban challenges EU over Article 7 sanctions

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has condemned the European Union's effort to censure his government. The move is part of a broader strategy to push back against criticism of his hard-line anti-immigration policies. (25.09.2018)  

Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban's special relationship

Russia's Vladimir Putin and Hungary's Viktor Orban are to meet on Tuesday. They both are nationalistic strongmen with a dislike for western liberalism. But the ties between the two are both deeper and more complicated. (18.09.2018)  

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

Hungary's right-wing prime minister has been one of Europe's leading voices against migration into the EU. Unafraid of controversy, he has described migration as an "invasion" and migrants as a "poison." (09.01.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hungarian radicalism on the rise (17.08.2017)  

Anti-immigration stance brings Orban victory in Hungary  

Hungary's law on working hours, overtime causes uproar  

Related content

Ungarn Putin trifft Orban

Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban's special relationship 18.09.2018

Russia's Vladimir Putin and Hungary's Viktor Orban are to meet on Tuesday. They both are nationalistic strongmen with a dislike for western liberalism. But the ties between the two are both deeper and more complicated.

Europäisches Parlament in Straßburg | Viktor Orban, Premierminister Ungarn

Hungary's Viktor Orban challenges EU over Article 7 sanctions 25.09.2018

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has condemned the European Union's effort to censure his government. The move is part of a broader strategy to push back against criticism of his hard-line anti-immigration policies.

Gazprom Pipeline Gas Öl Förderung

Hungarian gas: Devil or deep blue sea? 07.12.2018

Hungary says it wants to diversify the sources of its gas, with Polish and Croatian terminals potentially supplying US and Qatari gas. But its main focus remains Russia, as the Turkstream pipeline makes clear.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 