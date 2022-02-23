How have Asia's leaders responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has unleashed a wide range of responses from leaders of countries across Asia.
Experts believe that Russia's unilateral invasion of Ukraine could embolden China to attack Taiwan, which Beijing lays claims on. How will the West react to a potential Taiwan invasion?
Pakistani Premier Imran Khan chose to meet with President Putin in Moscow, just as Russian forces were invading Ukraine. DW analyzes why the visit is likely to strain Islamabad's ties with Washington and Brussels.
China has paid lip service to respecting the "territorial integrity" of Ukraine but has so far refused to call Russia's invasion what it is. Beijing could soon be forced to make an uncomfortable decision.
Experts say Beijing wants to avoid overtly taking sides, while looking for divisions in how Western countries respond to Russian aggression.
