Netanyahu: Israel 'changing security balance in the north'

Brent Goff | Tania Krämer
September 23, 2024

How is the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justifying the current escalation with Lebanon, and what exactly is it trying to achieve? DW correspondent Tania Krämer reports from Haifa.

