 Hong Kong ′suspends work′ on controversial extradition bill | News | DW | 15.06.2019

News

Hongkong Protest gegen Auslieferungen nach China | Plakat Carrie Lam, Regierungschefin (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V. Yu)

Hong Kong's government announced on Saturday a delay to an unpopular extradition bill that has triggered the biggest protests in the Chinese city since its handover in 1997, several local media outlets reported.

City leader Carrie Lam addressed reporters at 3:00 pm local time (07:00 UTC) following a meeting with pro-Beijing lawmakers, including some who have urged her to back down on the proposed law.

"We have to maintain law and order and restore calm as soon as possible. We should pause and think instead of resuming the second reading of the bill as scheduled in the legislative council," Lam told a press conference on Saturday.

Lam said that the next steps would be decided in consultation with various parties, but added that there was "no intention" to set a deadline for the work. 

Read more: Hong Kong protests: 'This discontent is really about China'

Carrie Lam

Before the protests, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was adamant about pushing the bill through parliament

Growing anger

The bill proposes a legal mechanism to allow the extradition of Hong Kong residents and Chinese or foreign nationals traveling through the city to mainland China. Hong Kong leader Lam argues that it prevents criminals from seeking to hide in the financial hub.

"We can't be a refuge for fugitive offenders," Lam said on Saturday. 

But critics believe it would extend Beijing's grip on the autonomous city, which is governed under a "one country, two systems" policy cemented during the British handover of Hong Kong in 1997.

Last Sunday, more than a million protesters took to the streets to call on the government to withdraw the proposed law, prompting a heavy-handed crackdown with police using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

Thousands of parents gathered on Friday to decry the violence against the predominantly young protesters. "My kids were also out there that day, and although I want them to be safe, want them to be at home, this is their home," Y. Chan told Agence France-Presse news agency. "They are defending it."

Read more: Opinion: Hong Kong wants democracy

  • Protestors in helmets

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Defiance

    Despite official calls to disperse, demonstrators continued to march on Wednesday. They overturned police barriers and stood their ground even when confronted with pepper spray and a threat by police to use force if they continued to oppose their orders.

  • Umbrellas on a police barricade

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Homage

    Some protesters left umbrellas on the police barricades, an homage to the "Occupy Democracy" movement that began in 2014. The massive, months-long campaign was prompted by constitutional reforms that allowed Beijing to approve candidates for Hong Kong elections.

  • Crowd of protesters

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    One million strong

    Organizers say that over 1 million people have joined in the demonstrations, which blocked two main highways near government headquarters on Wednesday. Most of the protesters are students and young people. Students were boycotting classes to attend the rallies.

  • Protestors with red placards

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    A question of autonomy and rights

    Activists have decried the move to allow extradition to China, because of Beijing's poor human rights and legal record. Many in Hong Kong are also upset by the creeping authoritarianism in the city, after they were promised autonomy when the territory was given back to China from the UK in 1997.

  • A police officer and a protester

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Out in force

    Thousands of officers, including riot police, have been deployed throughout the city. Over the weekend, demonstrators hurled bottles at security forces and tried to push their way into the parliament building, but were blocked.

  • Protestor with a placard reading Hong Kong is not China

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    One country, two systems

    China has long promised Hong Kong self-rule under the "one country, two systems" motto. But for those in the sprawling city, the extradition bill is the latest in a long line of examples of creeping Chinese control.


ls/jm (AFP, Reuters)

