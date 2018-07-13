Hong Kong police seek ban on pro-independence party

Hong Kong police on Tuesday launched action to shut down a pro-independence party that promotes secession from China.

The Hong Kong Security Bureau sent a letter to Hong Kong National Party (HKNP) founder Andy Chan telling him he had until August 7 to "make representations in writing" as to why it should not be banned, according to the party's social media page, which posted photos of the letter.

The letter said the secretary for security had received a recommendation that it was "necessary in the interests of national security or public safety, public order or the protection of human rights" to prohibit the operation of the HKNP.

Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous territory within China that is governed under a "one country, two systems" principle.

It is the first time since the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997 that it has attempted to ban a political organization.

Hong Kong's secretary for security, John Lee, said Tuesday he was considering the request made by police to ban the HKNP, which is one of the leading groups in Hong Kong's pro-independence movement.

"In Hong Kong we have freedom of association, but that right is not without restriction," Lee told reporters.

Faces of the Umbrella Revolution Charles Tsoi, 18, pupil "I've been demonstrating here for four days. The tents are donations for the protesters, so they can rest, but actually it's hotter inside them than outside."

Faces of the Umbrella Revolution Michelle Keung, 21, student "I volunteer at a supply point. A lot of people have donated different things, such as protective glasses or water. I am very proud to be part of this movement."

Faces of the Umbrella Revolution Calvin Ng, 31, accountant "I brought an umbrella because umbrellas are a symbol of this protest. I am here to fight for the people of Hong Kong. I support democracy."

Faces of the Umbrella Revolution Chan Ka Ying, 16, pupil "It is so hot, so I spray the demonstrators with water to help them cool down. They always smile and thank me."

Faces of the Umbrella Revolution Eric Leung, 40, merchant "I am here with my wife and daughter. I am neither for nor against the demonstrations, but I want my daughter to decide for herself. We rarely have such a major protest movement in Hong Kong."

Faces of the Umbrella Revolution Eugene Chan, 17 Jahre alt, pupil "I realized that a lot of journalists need interpreters, so my fellow pupils and I translate from Cantonese into English. We also have a Facebook page of translations."

Faces of the Umbrella Revolution Felicia Wong, 43, computer scientist "The yellow ribbon is a symbol of the protests, just like the umbrellas. The ribbon has been around for a while, but I don't know its exact background. I found out from the Internet that the yellow ribbon is a symbol of protest." Author: Philipp Bilsky



'I will never stop'

Chan, 27, told news organization Reuters that he would need to consult lawyers on his next step, but pledged to continue pushing for independence.

"I will never stop in my pursuit of freedom, human rights, equality and dignity," Chan said.

While Hong Kong enjoys a high level of autonomy and freedoms China doesn't have, such as freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, there is increasing concern that those rights are under threat from a forceful China under President Xi Jinping.

Hong Kong's independence movement gained momentum following mass pro-democracy rallies in 2014 that failed to win reforms.

Pro-independence campaigners have been barred from running for office and others disqualified from the legislature, including Chan, who was blocked from standing for a seat in the city's Legislative Council.

Leading independence activist Edward Leung was jailed for six years in June on rioting charges after clashes with police in 2016.

law/kms (AFP, AP, Reuters)