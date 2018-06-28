 Hong Kong′s democracy movement ′needs new ideas′ | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 29.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Hong Kong's democracy movement 'needs new ideas'

Twenty one years since the transfer of Hong Kong's sovereignty from the UK to China, considerable opposition to Beijing's rule remains. DW spoke to law professor Johannes Chan about potential consequences of protest.

Hongkong Demonstration Wahlen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Cheung)

July 1 marks the 21st anniversary of Hong Kong's return to People's Republic of China (PRC). Over the past two decades since the UK handed over control to China, Beijing's grip on the city has tightened. This has triggering concerns and, sometimes, protests demanding more autonomy. 

Three protesters from Hong Kong's radical youth opposition were recently jailed for taking part in a violent protest, receiving the harshest sentences handed down to democracy activists since the city returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Edward Leung, 27, one of the leaders of a movement advocating Hong Kong's independence from China, was jailed for six years for rioting and assaulting police in a 2016 overnight protest that turned violent.

In a DW interview, Johannes Chan Man-mun, a prominent Hong Kong-based law professor, spoke about the pro-democracy movement and the independence of the city's judiciary.

DW: How do you view the recent sentencing of Edward Leung?

Johannes Chan: I think imprisoning him for six years is too harsh. A four or five-year jail sentence would have been appropriate. During the same trial, another defendant who had set a taxi on fire was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison. The circumstances of Leung's act were not considerably different from those in the other case. 

Hong Kong - Johannes Chan Man-Mun Rechtsprofessor der Juristischen Fakultät der Universität Hong Kong (J. Chan )

Chan: 'It worries me that more and more people are questioning the independence of the judiciary'

If one reads the verdict, one finds that the court views violent protests very negatively and therefore Leung's complicity here was considered as a grave fault.

Some argue that pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are being punished more severely now than before. What is your take on this?

In this specific case, it is difficult to judge based on the motives behind the act; because the more serious the act, the less consideration is given for the motives behind it. It is irrelevant whether the offense committed is democratically motivated or otherwise. I can follow the legal reasoning of the judges in this instance.

I see the harsher punishments delivered by the courts as a consequence of the increasing number of cases against activists. The judiciary has legitimate concerns about violence and wants to send a signal with its rulings that even if one's motives are inspired by ideals of freedom and democracy, one may not resort to violent means.

It is viewed by the court as an attack on civil society. And any use of force is strictly pursued. Everyone is allowed to exercise their civil rights as long as he or she doesn't break the laws.

Read more: 

Xi warns of 'red line' as Hong Kong marks 20 years under China

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam lays out policy plans

There have been increasing doubts about the independence of the judiciary in Hong Kong in recent years. How do you view this trend?

It worries me that more and more people are questioning the independence of the judiciary. The judiciary has repeatedly asserted that no political debates will take place in the courtroom. It is biased and one-sided when critics no longer read the verdict and form their opinions based on whether or not the judgement was made in their favor or not.

We lawyers agree that no judgement will please everyone. But that does not mean that the judiciary is compromised. As part of the "One Country, Two Systems" framework, Hong Kong is something special, especially because of its independent judiciary. And that makes up "the second system." Without an independent judiciary, civil rights cannot be guaranteed.

Edward Leung (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V. Yu)

Edward Leung was jailed for six years for rioting and assaulting police in a 2016 overnight protest that turned violent

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has been in office for a year now. How different is she from her predecessor Leung Chun-ying, whose actions had often resulted in provoking and polarizing the city's public?

Carrie Lam is focusing on solving the city's economic and social problems. But they are always related to politics. I hope that the city administration is more open and tolerant than it used to be, and that it does not simply push through everything that it wants with the help of its majority in the city's legislature.

It's not right for the city government to petition the judiciary to have some pro-democracy lawmakers disqualified and lose their seats in the territory's Legislative Council because of the manner in which they took their oaths of office when they were sworn in.

A tolerant society cannot just turn off critical voices. This approach is certainly not a solution.

How do you see the future of the democracy movement in Hong Kong?

There are many tools at the disposal of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement's followers to address issues related to social justice. Looking back at the past two years, so many confrontations would not have been necessary. They allow the issue to briefly attract media attention, but achieve nothing more. So there is a need to come up with new ideas.

Recent court rulings must make activists think. Violence cannot solve problems. It will benefit no one in Hong Kong's society to resort to it to simply vent one's anger. 

Calling attention to social problems requires innovative methods. Losing societal support will not help in achieving any goals, even honorable ones.

Johannes Chan Man-mun is Professor of Law and former Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong.

The interview was conducted by Phoebe Kong.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 1997 (Reuters/D. Martinez)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    1997: Historic moment

    The handover of Hong Kong's sovereignty from the United Kingdom to the People's Republic of China took place on July 1, 1997. The territory on China's Pearl River Delta became a British colony in 1842 and was occupied by Japan during World War II. After Hong Kong's return to China, the political situation was described as "one country, two systems."

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 1999 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    1999: No family reunions

    Divided families, who had been split by the Hong Kong border, had hoped to be reunited after the territory's return to China. But with a daily quota of only 150 mainland Chinese allowed to settle in Hong Kong, many were left disapointed. This photo from 1999 shows mainland Chinese visitors protesting outside Hong Kong's Legal Aid Department after they were denied residency permits.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2002 (Reuters/K. Cheung)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2002: Dashed hopes

    The residency issue flared up again in April 2002 when Hong Kong began deporting some 4,000 mainland Chinese who had lost legal battles to stay in the territory. These desperate families were evicted from a central park where they had been protesting.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2003 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2003: The SARS pandemic hits

    In 2003, the highly contagious SARS virus spread through Hong Kong. The territory was hard hit by the flu-like virus and in March, the WHO declared it a pandemic. This man attended Doctor Tse Yuen-man's funeral in May. Dr. Tse had volunteered to care for SARS patients and had contracted the virus herself. Hong Kong was declared SARS-free in June 2003. Almost 300 people had died of the disease.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2004 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2004: Rally for democracy

    China's policy of "one country, two systems" has often created tension. In 2004, on the seventh anniversary of the handover, hundreds of thousands of people protested in Hong Kong, demanding political reform. They were calling for democracy and direct elections for Hong Kong's next leader.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2008 (Reuters/V. Fraile)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2008: No place to live

    Soaring property prices in Hong Kong forced rents higher. By 2008, it wasn't unusual to see people like Kong Siu-kau living in so-called "cage homes," 15-square-foot (1.4 square meters) wire mesh cubicles, eight of which were usually crammed into one room. Today an estimated 200,000 people call a wire cage, or a single bed in a shared apartment, home.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2009 (Reuters/A. Tam)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2009: Remembering Tiananmen Square

    On the twentieth anniversary of the government's brutal crackdown in Tiananmen Square, Hong Kong residents gathered for a candlelight vigil in Victoria Park. It showed how different Hong Kong is from China, where the massacre of pro-democracy supporters and students on June 4, 1989, is usually only referred to as the June Fourth Incident.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2014 (Reuters/T. Siu)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2014: Occupy Central

    Starting in September 2014, large-scale protests demanding more autonomy rocked Hong Kong for over two months. Beijing had announced that China would decide on the candidates for the 2017 election of Hong Kong's chief executive. The protests were referred to as the Umbrella Revolution, because protesters used umbrellas to fend off pepper spray and tear gas used by police.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2015 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2015: Sport becomes political

    Less than a year after the Occupy Central protests ended, China played against Hong Kong in a soccer World Cup qualifiying match on November 17, 2015. The guests did not receive a friendly welcome in Hong Kong. Fans booed when the Chinese national anthem was played and held up posters saying "Hong Kong is not China." The match ended 0-0.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2016 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2016: Another bout of violence

    In February 2016, Hong Kong's rough police tactics made headlines again. Authorities tried to remove illegal street vendors from a working-class Hong Kong neighborhood. They sent riot police, who used batons and pepper spray against protesters, and also fired live warning shots into the air. The street clashes were the worst since the Umbrella Revolution in 2014.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


DW recommends

Hong Kong's 20 years under Chinese rule – A failed project?

As Hong Kong celebrates the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule, it can boast of its freedom of assembly and an independent press. But many residents are dissatisfied with a lack of democratic freedom. (01.07.2017)  

How sky-high rents are affecting Hong Kongers

Housing in the city has become severely unaffordable for most locals, a new study finds. Experts say the trend is having a major impact on Hong Kongers' lifestyle choices, particularly those of younger generations. (27.01.2016)  

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam lays out policy plans

In her debut speech after 100 days in office, Hong Kong's new chief executive called for improvements to housing policy and social issues. She also emphasized Hong Kong's autonomy from mainland China. (11.10.2017)  

Xi warns of 'red line' as Hong Kong marks 20 years under China

Hong Kong has sworn in its first female leader in a ceremony celebrating two decades of rule from China. President Xi Jinping said the territory was as free as ever, but warned against challenges to Beijing's authority. (01.07.2017)  

Hong Kong pro-democracy movement loses ground in by-election

Pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong have won back only two of the four seats up for grabs in a crucial by-election. The result means the democrats will lose veto power over some bills in the city's legislature. (12.03.2018)  

Hong Kong activist Edward Leung jailed for 6 years

Hong Kong independence activist Edward Leung has been sent to prison for taking part in a violent clash with police in 2016. He was among a generation of activists supporting full independence from China. (11.06.2018)  

Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

Hong Kong returned to Chinese sovereignty twenty years ago, after 156 years of British rule. The territory's history during this time has been marked by numerous protests against mainland China and the SARS pandemic. (29.06.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Searching for the sound of silence in Hong Kong  

Blow for Hong Kong democrats in key elections  

Hong Kong's housing shortage drives prices up  

Related content

Edward Leung

Hong Kong activist Edward Leung jailed for 6 years 11.06.2018

Hong Kong independence activist Edward Leung has been sent to prison for taking part in a violent clash with police in 2016. He was among a generation of activists supporting full independence from China.

Tiananmen Peking Panzer Protest

Tiananmen anniversary — keeping the memory of the massacre alive 04.06.2018

Almost three decades after Chinese authorities crushed protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, China still forbids open discussion of it. DW spoke to Wu Renhua, a Tiananmen exile who has compiled records of the incident.

USA Delta Airlines

China insists on airline demands after US dismisses 'Orwellian nonsense' 07.05.2018

China has again urged foreign airlines operating in the country to change the way they refer to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau to comply with Chinese law. The US had dismissed the demands as "Orwellian nonsense."

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 