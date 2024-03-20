Phoebe Kong is an award-winning video journalist, a multimedia and bilingual correspondent contributing to DW's English and Chinese services.

She is a visual storyteller specializing in production and filming of video reports, ranging from news features to in-depth documentaries. Her live and written coverage also appear on DW's TV channel and online platforms.

Her extensive video coverage has won two Human Rights Press Awards in 2021 and 2023, as well as the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

Throughout her career, Phoebe has been reporting on some of the region's most historic news events, including the Hong Kong Umbrella Movement, Sunflower Movement and presidential elections in Taiwan, China's major Party Congress and Two Sessions, the 2018 Inter-Korean summit and more. Before joining DW, she gained experience as a Beijing correspondent, broadcast journalist and presenter.