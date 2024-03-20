  1. Skip to content
Phoebe Kong

Correspondent based in Hong Kong and previously Taiwan covering the Greater China region, with a special focus on social and human rights issues.

Phoebe Kong is an award-winning video journalist, a multimedia and bilingual correspondent contributing to DW's English and Chinese services.

She is a visual storyteller specializing in production and filming of video reports, ranging from news features to in-depth documentaries. Her live and written coverage also appear on DW's TV channel and online platforms

Her extensive video coverage has won two Human Rights Press Awards in 2021 and 2023, as well as the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

Throughout her career, Phoebe has been reporting on some of the region's most historic news events, including the Hong Kong Umbrella Movement, Sunflower Movement and presidential elections in Taiwan, China's major Party Congress and Two Sessions, the 2018 Inter-Korean summit and more. Before joining DW, she gained experience as a Beijing correspondent, broadcast journalist and presenter. 

Featured stories by Phoebe Kong

Riot police cordon a road in Mong Kong, Hong Kong, on May 27, 2020, rounding a hundred of people, including students and elderlies were asked to back face the crowd, and were sent away by police vehicles. Protesters take to streets in various districts of Hong Kong on Wednesday in protest of Beijing s plan to impose national security law in the city.

What Hong Kong's Article 23 means for its future

There is concern the new law will further cripple civil society and foreign investment in the global financial hub.
Human RightsMarch 20, 2024
Stories by Phoebe Kong

Worshippers pray and burn their first joss sticks at a temple as they welcome the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Hong Kong

Hong Kong rings in Year of the Dragon

After a year marred by economic and political strain, Hong Kongers welcomed the Lunar New Year with incense and prayers.
SocietyFebruary 10, 202401:17 min
external

China: Online antisemitism spikes amid Israel-Hamas war

China normally heavily censors its internet. But anti-Jewish comments largely are being allowed to stay up.
PoliticsNovember 13, 202301:44 min
Hong Kong's art and culture have suffered since Beijing imposed a draconian National Security Law.

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

Hong Kong's art and culture have suffered since Beijing imposed a draconian National Security Law.
Human RightsJune 29, 202304:06 min
People head towards the Regal Airport Hotel at Chek Lap Kok airport in Hong Kong

Brain drain jeopardizes Hong Kong's economic future

Hong Kong's outlook is at risk amid an exodus of talent due to COVID restrictions and eroding civil liberties.
SocietyApril 6, 202203:05 min
Patient rests on the hospital bed under the makeshift tent outside Caritas Medical Centre, Hong Kong

Hong Kongers rail against strict COVID rules

Space is at a premium for Hong Kong's 7.5 million residents, making strict COVID isolation harder amid an omicron surge.
HealthMarch 8, 202201:53 min
Onlookers record footage of a van arriving at the Wanchai district court in Hong Kong on December 9, 2021

Hong Kong activists convicted over Tiananmen vigil

Jimmy Lai, the owner of the shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, was among those convicted.
Rule of LawDecember 9, 2021
