Halftime review for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Politics in Berlin is officially on summer vacation. But behind the scenes, conflicts within the governing coalition continue to rumble on — and voters aren't happy.

The chancellor's annual summer press conference was filled to the rafters in the German capital Berlin on Friday as Olaf Scholz sat down to field questions from journalists.

The press conference is a tradition in Germany: Former Chancellor Angela Merkel used to spend more than an hour and a half answering questions on all kinds of issues once a year.

Germany's government was elected to the Bundestag two years ago this September. Halfway through its parliamentary four-year term, the report card doesn't look great for the center-left SPD, Greens and liberal FDP ruling coalition, at least according to opinion polls.

Three out of four Germans are less or not at all satisfied with the work of the federal government. Since fall 2002, opinion polls say that Germany's ruling coalition would no longer have a majority in the event of new elections.

The SPD, the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has fallen to third place in opinion polls behind the center-right CDU/CSU and the far-right AfD. Approval ratings for the Greens are at their lowest in five years. The smallest coalition partner, the FDP, has lost a third of its support since the last general election.

How Olaf Scholz sees the future

None of this seems to worry the German chancellor. "I'm quite confident that the AfD won't do any better in the next general election as it did in the last one," he said at Friday's press conference.

He's optimistic about the fate of his own party, too: "This government will get a new mandate," he told public broadcaster ARD with a view to the 2025 Bundestag elections, without a flicker of concern.

He consistently refers to the right-wing populists of the AfD as a "bad-mood party" whose popularity only surges during crises. "The climate crisis is coming to a head; war is back in Europe; global balance of power is shifting," the chancellor told the Bundestag in March. "These are the challenges the federal government is taking on. This great upheaval will end well for us — and badly for the AfD, because [its] line of work will be gone."

Demonstrators at an AfD rally for energy security curbs on inflation Image: Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance

Scholz is blessed with an unshakable self-confidence. Keep calm and carry on — but also never doubt yourself: that's how the 65-year-old has been doing politics for over three decades.

Critics say he often comes across as a smart Alec — especially when challenged. He appears utterly convinced that his policies are logical — and therefore correct. When questioned, Scholz can occasionally seem condescending.

"If I could really be bothered to refute the whole list of incorrect assertions I wouldn't have any time left," he said during a grilling from Bundestag members before the summer recess.

In the SPD, they call that leadership. For others, it borders on arrogance. Scholz is a master of letting questions bounce off him, often giving vague and convoluted answers, his tone always calm and monotonous. Not for nothing is he nicknamed the "Scholzomat" on account of his robotic style of delivery.

But Scholz can do things differently when he wants to — at least according to his fellow SPD parliamentarians. It's said that he's much much more passionate when arguing with colleagues behind the scenes. Unfortunately he rarely lets that side show in public, some in his party say.

Tanks instead of wind turbines

Scholz won't allow the coalition's feathers to be ruffled either. When it entered office, the three-way coalition promised "new beginnings and progress," announcing it would quickly tackle key projects in the areas of climate protection, digitization and economic transformation.

German Chancellor Scholz: 'Security is a major challenge' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the so-called "turning point" speech shifted priorities. Instead of building 400,000 homes a year and five wind turbines a day, €100 billion ($112 billion) was spent on the German armed forces and billions more on finding alternatives to Russian gas and providing financial relief for citizens hit by the cost of living crisis.

In 2022, Germany took in more than one million refugees from Ukraine alone. Ukraine is also receiving significanthumanitarian aid and weapons support, closely coordinated with the US and the EU, although the chancellor was initially accused of acting too hesitantly.

British historian Timothy Garton Ash won some attention earlier this year by coining the term "scholzing," meaning the act of "communicating good intentions, only to use/find/invent any reason imaginable to delay these and/or prevent them from happening."

True, Scholz still says that Ukraine must not lose, not that it must win. But his fundamental position is now clear.

Rarely has a federal government been confronted with so many major crises all at the same time. The three-party coalition mastered its first year in government with impressive unity. But then party-political rivalries bubbled up to the surface.

Too much divides them: The SPD and the Greens are center-left parties that advocate for a state that regulates more and supports the socially disadvantaged. The neoliberal FDP, on the other hand, wants as little state intervention as possible.

As the pressure mounts from lost elections in the federal states and falling popularity ratings, it has become more and more important for each party to distinguish itself from the others.

The Greens don't want to compromise on climate and environmental protection, while the FDP has the interests of the free market in mind. This inevitably leads to coalition infighting and roadblocks in the already difficult process of governing.

Who's really setting the agenda?

Whether it's about the planned transition to carbon-free heating in Germany, budget cuts or child benefits, the coalition seems unable to agree.

The FDP insists on not incurring any new debt from 2024, which is to be achieved through massive budget cuts — raising taxes for the rich is out of the question for the neoliberals.

The SPD chancellor often remains invisible amid the squabbles, which also earns criticism from some quarters. The Greens accuse Scholz of sitting back as the FDP attempts to raise its own profile. The SPD base wants to see the FDP reined in.

Ukraine policy: Scholz still says that Ukraine must not lose, not that it must win Image: Matthias Schrader/AP Photo/picture alliance

A chancellor not a cowboy

But Scholz remains steadfastly Scholz. He's no John Wayne, he once said in an interview with ARD, alluding to the actor who played the cowboy hero in old Westerns.

He is perhaps "the standard model that some people find great" when it comes to political leadership — strong and steady against them all. But it doesn't really work like that.

"In actual fact, this is a family of three parties and over 80 million citizens who all have an opinion on the many the issues on the path to a successful future," Scholz said. But an authoritarian patriarch wouldn't be a good fit in the coalition's modern family.

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.