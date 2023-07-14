  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsGermany

Scholz says coalition on track to modernize Germany

3 hours ago

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has answered questions about current domestic and foreign policy matters. It is his second summer press conference since taking office.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TsnZ
Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the press conference
A majority of Germans have expressed dissatisfaction with the work of Scholz's government.Image: Michael Kappeler/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appeared before the press on Friday to take questions on his government's record — the second time the chancellor has faced the annual press conference before heading on summer vacation.

The event, which became an annual tradition under Scholz's predecessor, Angela Merkel, sees questions posed across all policy areas.

What did Scholz say?

The chancellor said the government was on course with its professed aim of modernizing Germany, for instance when it came to climate change.

He expressed optimism about ensuring that 80% of electricity comes from renewable energies by 2030. According to industry information, the proportion is currently more than half.

Investments to stop man-made climate change are taking place in Germany, said the chancellor, with momentum picking up considerably.

Regarding the budget, Scholz pointed out that Germany would return to compliance with the country's so-called "debt brake" this year.

The brake, to which the neoliberal Free Democrats within the coalition attach particular significance, limits new borrowing to the tune of only 0.35% of annual gross domestic product (GDP) and categorically rules out raising taxes. 

The rule, enshrined in Germany's Basic Law or constitution, was suspended in 2020 as the government took fiscal action to boost the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"We're back on track with the budget," said Scholz, a former finance minister.

On defense, Scholz said a 2% of GDP spending target for the military and security would be achieved for the first time in 2024.

German Chancellor Scholz: 'Security is a major challenge'

The NATO-established threshold will be met with help from a special €100 billion fund set up to modernize the German military after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Later this decade, Berlin aims to meet the target via its regular budget, something that Scholz underlined on Friday.

Poor polling for coalition parties

According to surveys, a majority of Germans have expressed dissatisfaction with the work of Scholz's government.

Scholz' Social Democrats (SPD) garner less than 20% in the surveys, behind the conservative CDU/CSU block and the far-right Alternative for Germany.

The coalition partners Greens and FDP are also weak in the polls, with the image of the so-called "traffic light" government often marked by disputes.

rc/sms (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Indian PM Modi salutes Indian troops as French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during the Bastille Day military parade

Modi's Bastille Day visit stirs controversy in France

Politics53 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bird's eye view of a market in Lagos

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Politics28 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

A group of men handle a bra

How India's obscenity laws control women's bodies

How India's obscenity laws control women's bodies

Society22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A married couple holds hands

Germany considers scrapping 'tax breaks' for married couples

Germany considers scrapping 'tax breaks' for married couples

Politics24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Black and white photo of Ales Pushkin wearing beret in front of snowy background

Belarus: Prominent Lukashenko-critical artist dies in jail

Belarus: Prominent Lukashenko-critical artist dies in jail

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

SoccerJuly 13, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

Trade21 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage