 Hague tribunal aims to investigate journalist killings

Latin America

Hague tribunal aims to investigate journalist killings

More than 1,400 journalists have been killed worldwide since 1992. A tribunal in The Hague is set to investigate some of these murders. One highlighted case is the 2011 killing of a Mexican reporter.

Pictures of murdered journalists and cameras in Mexico City in 2017

Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists

In his last column for the Mexican regional newspaper Notiver, Miguel Angel Lopez Velasco wrote about femicide, nepotism and contaminated drinking water.

Lopez Velasco, who was the deputy director of the Veracruz-based media outlet and used the pen name "Milo Vera," said the authorities had promised to deal with the problems. "And if not," he wrote, "we will remind them here."

It never came to that. A few hours later, the 55-year-old was dead.

In the early hours of June 20, 2011, his murderers came to the journalist's home under the cover of darkness while he was sleeping, smashed the front door and shot him dead, along with his wife, Agustina, and their youngest son, Miseal. They fired more than 400 bullets.

Mexican journalist Miguel Angel Lopez Velasco

Lopez Velasco, a respected journalist, knew the state of Veracruz like the back of his hand

The police, stationed just one block away, did not even dispatch a patrol car. Ten years later, prosecutors have yet to find the perpetrators and a clear motive. Lopez Velasco's two older children have gone into exile in fear of their lives.

'Over 90% get away with murder'

The murderers destroyed a family and got rid of yet another critical voice in Mexico. "In over 90% of cases, they can count on getting away with it," said Balbina Flores, Mexico's representative for Reporters Without Borders.

Now, however, the case is going to court, at least symbolically: The Permanent People's Tribunal will hold an open hearing on November 2 on violations of press freedom across the world.

The murders of three journalists in particular will be on the agenda: those of Lopez Velasco, Lasantha Wickrematunge from Sri Lanka and Nabil al-Sharbaji from Syria. The tribunal does not have the power to convict anybody, but it can at least raise awareness and exert pressure on governments to protect journalists.

'Hold states accountable for their failures'

The tribunal was instigated by Reporters Without Borders, Free Press Unlimited (FPU) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). "This public forum is a chance to hold states accountable for their failures to bring perpetrators to account," said Natalie Southwick, CPJ's Latin America and the Caribbean program coordinator.

"These efforts are especially important in Latin America, where the vast majority of killers of journalists never face justice, and particularly in Mexico, the hemisphere's deadliest country for the press."

Watch video 12:36

Mortal danger for Mexico's reporters

It is one of a series of actions with which journalists around the world hope to draw attention to the dangers both to themselves and to press freedom. Another example is the nonprofit Forbidden Stories project, which supports journalists who continue with the investigations begun by murdered, imprisoned or threatened colleagues.

The aim is to show those who order or carry out the murders that reprisals against journalists are not an effective way to stop unpleasant truths being revealed. Its slogan: Killing the journalist won't kill the story.

Velasco's death a warning shot

The death of Lopez Velasco, an experienced and respected journalist who knew the Mexican state of Veracruz like the back of his hand, was a warning shot. His murder was the "prelude to a whole series of journalists being murdered" in the state, said Balbina Flores.

One of those journalists was Yolanda Ordaz de la Cruz, a colleague of Lopez Velasco from Notiver, who had criticized the authorities' slow progress in investigating the murder shortly before she herself was killed in July 2011. Another was Regina Martinez Perez, the correspondent for the prestigious national weekly magazine Proceso, who was killed in 2012.

Yolanda Ordaz de la Cruz

Ordaz de la Cruz was killed after criticizing the slow investigation into her colleague's murder

At the time, Veracruz was the most dangerous state in Mexico for journalists. The governor was Javier Duarte de Ochoa of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). During his term of office from 2010 to 2016, 17 journalists were murdered; three disappeared without a trace. Duarte kept a blacklist of journalists who he, and his influential predecessor and mentor Fidel Herrera Beltran, disapproved of; those journalists were spied on.

After Lopez Velasco was killed, regional state prosecutors, who answered to Duarte, put forward the theory that a local drug lord, El Naca, was involved. They then let the case drop.

In 2018, Duarte was charged with corruption and sentenced to nine years in jail. 

Protection mechanism for journalists too slow

In 2012, under pressure from human rights activists, the Mexican Congress passed a law to protect endangered journalists and activists. According to Flores of Reporters Without Borders, over 1,500 Mexicans, including 500 journalists, have had recourse to it.

But she said the protective mechanism was still too bureaucratic and slow. "Under the law, the authorities are supposed to respond to a call for help within 12 hours by providing a panic button, regular police patrols, bodyguards or, in the most extreme cases, a safe house. In practice, however, this can take two weeks," she said.

Watch video 02:02

Fighting for press freedom from exile

When Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador became president in December 2018, he promised dramatic changes to security policy, but little has changed. According to official figures, 43 journalists and 69 activists have been killed since he came to office.

"In most cases, there had been death threats beforehand," said Flores. "Of the seven journalists killed this year, two had requested protection measures, but these came too late."

She said that a reform of the law, which was drafted in cooperation with journalist organizations, was currently on hold in Congress and that the budget for the protection agency had not been increased. "The issue is not high on the political agenda," she said.

This article has been translated from German

  • TV presenter Viktoria Marinova

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Viktoria Marinova, Bulgaria

    The 30-year-old TV presenter had recently hosted investigative journalists working on alleged corruption involving European Union funds. She was brutally murdered in the northern Bulgarian town of Ruse in October 2018.

  • Jamal Kashoggi speaking at a Middle East Monitor event in London in September.

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia

    The 60-year-old author, Washington Post columnist and former editor-in-chief of Al Arab News Channel was last seen walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 to get papers to verify his divorce. His fiancee waited outside for 11 hours, and she says he never came out. Khashoggi had previously said he believed the Saudi leadership wanted to kill him.

  • Samim Faramarz, Ramiz Ahmadi, killed by a bomb in Afghanistan

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Samim Faramarz, Ramiz Ahmadi, Afghanistan

    TV news reporter Samim Faramarz was killed in September 2018 with his cameraman Ramiz Ahmadi when they were reporting from the scene of an explosion in the west of Kabul. The car bomb went off just meters from where they were just finishing a live report. Afghanistan remains the deadliest place in the world to be a journalist.

  • Photos of murdered Mexican journalists

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Mario Gomez, Mexico

    After Afghanistan and Syria, Mexico is the most dangerous nation for journalists. There were 14 journalists killed in 2017, and at least 10 more lost their lives in 2018. Mario Gomez, a 35-year-old correspondent, was shot dead by armed men as he left his home in Chiapas in September 2018. He had reportedly received death threats after investigating corruption among state officials.

  • Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, Myanmar

    Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had reported the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim villagers. They were arrested in December 2017 after being invited to meet police for dinner in Yangon. In September 2018, after 39 court appearances and 265 days in detention, they were jailed for seven years for breaching the 1923 Official Secrets Act.

  • Protest against corruption

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Marlon de Carvalho Araujo, Brazil

    A major issue in Brazil's election campaign was corruption. Radio journalist Marlon de Carvalho Araujo focused on reporting graft, and he wrote on corruption involving officials at various levels of the Bahia regional administration. In August 2018, four gunmen burst into his home in the early hours and shot him dead.

  • Shujaat Bukhari

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Shujaat Bukhari, Kashmir

    Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead outside his newspaper office in Srinagar in June 2018. A contributor to DW, he advocated a peaceful resolution to the conflict between India and Pakistan over the mountainous region.

  • Front page of the Capital newspaper in Maryland

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    The Capital, Maryland, USA

    Editor Wendi Winters, her assistant Robert Hiaasen, writer Gerald Fischman, reporter John McNamara and sales assistant Rebecca Smith died when a gunman shot through the glass door into their office in June 2018. The man, who had filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, was arrested at the scene and charged with their murders.

  • A protest in Slovakia with a banner #ALLFORJAN

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, Slovakia

    An ex-police officer was named as the killer of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his partner Martina Kusnirova in February 2018. The murders sparked mass protests and led to the resignation of the prime minister. Kuciak had been investigating ties between government officials and the Italian mafia.

  • Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta

    Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist who linked Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to the Panama Papers scandal, was killed when a bomb destroyed her car in October 2017.

    Author: Jane Mcintosh


