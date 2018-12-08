Global debt on the rise, Africa hit hardest

Debt has been rising around the world and according to a new report, the trend is unlikely to stop anytime soon. Some African countries are so indebted that they don't even bother trying to service their debt anymore.
The "Debt Report 2019," presented by Jubilee Germany in Berlin on Wednesday, paints a dark picture of global debt. The organization, which is comprised of civic and church groups, is engaged in efforts to end the problem.
The report claims that low interest rates and cheap credit are motivating poorer countries to borrow beyond their means, catching them in a debt trap they will never be able to escape from.
Read more: Global Wealth Report: The rich still getting richer
Of the 154 countries that Jubilee analyzed, it found 122 to be critically indebted, three more than in 2017.
The organization has called for debt moratoriums and even debt relief for the most indebted countries, as well as an international bankruptcy plan. Furthermore, it is calling for a public register listing each country's debt, their creditors and the cost of servicing that debt.
Speaking in Berlin, Klaus Schilder of the Catholic aid organization Misereor said "the situation is truly dramatic."
Mozambique's tragic example
Schilder used Mozambique as an example of what can happen to countries burdened by debt when catastrophe strikes. Mozambique was hit by a cyclone following a surge of floodwaters in mid-March, yet because of its dire financial straits, it does not have sufficient funds to help the 1.85 million people affected by the devastation.
Asian countries such as Mongolia and Bhutan and some countries in the Middle East such as Bahrain and Lebanon carry high debt, but the report says that Africa is the continent hardest hit by the crisis.
Almost every African country is heavily indebted, with the report listing the situation in several countries as critical or very critical.
Angola, The Gambia, Eritrea, Sao Tome and Principe, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan are in such dire straits that they have simply stopped servicing their debts.
Although corruption is one cause of debt, the report directly points a finger at predatory lending practices.
Read more: Africa's debt crises not the fault of creditors alone
'China isn't the bad guy'
Although China often gets a bad rap for creating debt traps when financing infrastructure projects, Jubilee came to Beijing's defense.
From 2000 to 2017, China extended some €143 billion ($161 billion) in credit to African nations and businesses, but Jürgen Kaiser of Jubilee said: "China isn't the bad guy." He also noted that China had written off substantial debts in the past.
The report made clear that the far bigger problem of predatory lending was posed by institutions such as the World Bank or European development funds.
"Initiatives like the 'Compact with Africa,' created while Germany held the presidency of the G-20, can also pose very high debt risk depending on which financing model is employed," according to Misereor's Klaus Schilder.
The German government is currently planning a new billion-euro African investment fund.
Ultimately, Schilder said, it is citizens who suffer when countries fall into debt: "When a large portion of a country's budget goes toward servicing debt it becomes impossible for governments to govern — and they can't allocate adequate funds for sectors like health and education."
Daniel Pelz contributed to this story.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
In most countries, the global financial crisis has led to a ballooning of sovereign debt levels. Large-scale economic stimulus programs and bank bailouts have been a costly affair, a fresh study bears out. (21.01.2019)
Allianz, a giant insurance and financial services company, reported the monetary value of financial assets owned by savers continued to grow in 2015, but not as fast as in the previous three years. Is that good or bad? (21.09.2016)
Kenya owes more to China than it does to Western lenders, the traditional source of loans to Africa. As Beijing throws open its credit line to Africa, analysts warn of the risk of a double-debt stranglehold. (25.07.2018)
Africa is groaning under its worst debt burden since 2001. On the continent where many countries faced bankruptcy in the 1990s, once again the outlook is grim. This time around, help is harder to find. (24.10.2018)
G8 countries cancelled the debts of 18 African countries in 2005. But many of these countries now face bankruptcy again. Is China really to blame, as many in the West believe? (18.02.2019)
The German development minister has warned African businesses against taking out loans from China. At the same time, the German Finance Ministry is hoping Beijing will be using more financial services from overseas. (17.01.2019)
Africa's future will shape Europe's destiny, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has told a joint investment forum in Vienna. Austria's Sebastian Kurz urged Europe to take on China's head-start in Africa. (18.12.2018)
As Mozambique's hidden debt scandal continues, groups are pushing for the secret loans that triggered the financial crisis to be declared illegal. (16.08.2018)
Mozambique can no longer pay all its debts. The government has called for deferment but anaylsts say that won't suffice. They recommend a partial write-off. (28.10.2016)
Germany has for years sought to strengthen its cooperation with Africa. This has led to a flood of concepts across various government ministries and a confusion of competencies. New guidelines are now on the table. (28.03.2019)
While domestic corruption and mismanagement are part of the problem, activists say the situation is complex. The international community is also to blame for the enormous mountain of debt threatening African economies. (08.12.2018)
Jim Yong Kim is officially leaving as president of the World Bank on February 1. His departure comes three years ahead of schedule and reveals the lender's confusion about its role in a globalized world. (31.01.2019)