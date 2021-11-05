Visit the new DW website

World Bank

The World Bank serves as an international financial institution granting loans to developing countries. The recipients have to pledge structural reforms in return.

The World Bank's official objective No. 1 is to reduce poverty. This page collates recent DW content on the lender's activities.

Can Africa achieve universal internet access by 2030? 05.11.2021

Can Africa achieve universal internet access by 2030? 05.11.2021

Despite recent growth in internet connectivity, Africa lags behind other regions of the world. The World Bank hopes to help the continent achieve universal connectivity by 2030, but huge hurdles stand in the way.
Peru's climate refugees feel 'abandoned' by the state 02.11.2021

Peru's climate refugees feel 'abandoned' by the state 02.11.2021

If the global community doesn't act soon on global warming, hundreds of millions will have no choice but to search for better climes. The World Bank says by 2050, 200 million people could be looking for a new home.

Sudan: Protests continue as UN confirms PM Hamdok is 'well' 31.10.2021

Sudan: Protests continue as UN confirms PM Hamdok is 'well' 31.10.2021

Anti-coup demonstrators have taken to the streets once more, one day after at least three people died during civil unrest. The United Nations is seeking a way out of the crisis.
Sudan: Mass demonstrations against military coup begin 30.10.2021

Sudan: Mass demonstrations against military coup begin 30.10.2021

Demonstrations by the opponents of Sudan's military junta began on Saturday to protest the ouster of the civilian government. Three people were reportedly killed during the protest.
African Union suspends Sudan after military coup 27.10.2021

African Union suspends Sudan after military coup 27.10.2021

The African Union has suspended Sudan's participation in activities until the restoration of a civilian-led authority. The World Bank has also suspended funding as the military becomes more internationally isolated.
Brazil: Pandemic forces people onto streets 21.10.2021

Brazil: Pandemic forces people onto streets 21.10.2021

A decade ago, Brazil's economy was the seventh largest in the world, according to the World Bank. Today, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, it's ranked 12th. In big cities like Sao Paulo, effects of the devastating recession are hard to miss.
IMF chief allegations cast shadow over World Bank talks 13.10.2021

IMF chief allegations cast shadow over World Bank talks 13.10.2021

A scandal involving the head of the IMF is looming over the global lender's annual meeting with the World Bank. Kristalina Georgieva is accused of manipulating data in China's favor — a claim she's vehemently denied.
IMF will decide on Kristalina Georgieva's future 'very soon' 09.10.2021

IMF will decide on Kristalina Georgieva's future 'very soon' 09.10.2021

The IMF's managing director faces allegations that during her previous stint at the World Bank, she pressured staff to alter data to benefit China.

DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 16.09.2021

IMF head Georgieva accused of pressure campaign - Salvadorians take to the streets - 'Dieselgate' trial kicks off in Germany
Coronavirus digest: 267,000 infants may have died due to economic hit 24.08.2021

Coronavirus digest: 267,000 infants may have died due to economic hit 24.08.2021

The economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has caused more children to die, according to the World Bank. New York City will require all public school teachers to get vaccinated. Follow DW for more.

DW Business - Africa 16.07.2021

African leaders want $100bn for economic recovery - US Senate passes bill banning imports from Xinjiang - Global demand threatens local shea butter producers
Indonesia's Sri Mulyani: A reformer working for women's rights 11.07.2021

Indonesia's Sri Mulyani: A reformer working for women's rights 11.07.2021

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is one of the most powerful women in Southeast Asia. In a DW interview, she tells what shaped her, her goals for her country and what she admires about Angela Merkel.
As Lebanon nears collapse, EU debates sanctions 02.07.2021

As Lebanon nears collapse, EU debates sanctions 02.07.2021

The Lebanese want the EU to sanction political leaders they say are responsible for the country's crisis. Some EU nations are in favor, but experts warn sanctions could be dangerous.
IMF grants $2.5 billion loan and debt relief to Sudan 30.06.2021

IMF grants $2.5 billion loan and debt relief to Sudan 30.06.2021

IMF and US officials praised the Sudanese civlian government's economic reforms. The African country is now on track to paying off most of its massive debt over the next few years.
Lebanon's pound plumbs new depths as economic crisis deepens 28.06.2021

Lebanon's pound plumbs new depths as economic crisis deepens 28.06.2021

Lebanon descends into an economic crisis that the World Bank says will likely rank among the worst of the last 150 years.

World Bank and African Union team up to vaccinate Africa 25.06.2021

The African Union wants to vaccinate 60% of the continent's population by 2022. DW speaks with World Bank President David Malpass about how it aims to help AU to purchase and deploy vaccines for up to 400 million people.
