Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The World Bank serves as an international financial institution granting loans to developing countries. The recipients have to pledge structural reforms in return.
The World Bank's official objective No. 1 is to reduce poverty. This page collates recent DW content on the lender's activities.
A decade ago, Brazil's economy was the seventh largest in the world, according to the World Bank. Today, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, it's ranked 12th. In big cities like Sao Paulo, effects of the devastating recession are hard to miss.