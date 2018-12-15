 Jean-Claude Juncker: Africa′s future will shape Europe′s | News | DW | 18.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Jean-Claude Juncker: Africa's future will shape Europe's

Africa's future will shape Europe's destiny, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has told a joint investment forum in Vienna. Austria's Sebastian Kurz urged Europe to take on China's head-start in Africa.

Österreich EU-Afrika-Forum in Wien (Getty Images/AFP/J. Klamar)

Juncker urged European firms on Tuesday to boost their investments in Africa in a "partnership among equals," reminding the joint European Union and Africa Union forum that Africa's population was forecast to double to 2.5 billion by 2050.

"Africa's future is also our [European] future," said Juncker in opening remarks to representatives of 800 businesses and political leaders gathered in Vienna.

Read more: learning Chinese in Kenya

Asked if Europe was too late in discovering business investment opportunities in Africa, Juncker replied: "Yes, but we do it better."

Hosting the forum with the AU's current chairman, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, Chancellor Kurz of Austria — which holds the rotating EU presidency and is an advocate of strict European rules on migration — said: "We must not leave the African continent to China," describing Tuesday's forum as a "good start" for more investment by Europe beyond the Mediterranean.

Read more: 'racist face' of Chinese presence in Africa

In September, Beijing hosted African leaders at a summit, offering billions. Last year, China opened its first overseas military base in Djibouti and ranks as Africa's largest trading partner, followed by Japan and the EU (taken as a single entity), according to EU statistics.

Watch video 02:06
Now live
02:06 mins.

China ups the ante in Africa

Among EU nations, the highest surpluses in trade with Africa last year were accrued by Germany (€8.3 billion) and France (€ 5.6 billion).

"It's better to start than not start at all," said Namibian Communications Minister Stanley Simataa in Vienna Tuesday, saying past colonial "dark chapters" were part of the "shared history" of Africa and Europe.

Austria chided for anti-migrant stance

Austria's recent avoidance of the UN migration pact adopted by 164 nations in Morocco was criticized as a "surprise" by AU commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat.

European heavyweights like Germany, France and Italy only sent ministerial level officials to the Vienna investment forum, according to a forum list of attendees: Those present included presidents and premiers from Egypt, Ethiopia, Guinea, Kenya and Mauritius.

Climate warning for African mega-cities

Listen to audio 20:00
Now live
20:00 mins.

The 77 Percent: 'really' a friend of Africa?

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser said that the German giant planned to invest an additional 500 million euros ($567 million) to provide infrastructure, including "affordable" electricity, on the African continent.

Africa's burgeoning mega-cities include Congo's Kinshasa, Nigeria's Lagos, Egypt's Cairo, Tanzania's Dar es Salaam and Angola's Luanda, faced "extreme risks" from climate warming, warned the Britain-based research team Verisk Maplecroft in a study last month.

Kinshasa, now at 13 million and set to double in population by 2035, risked extreme flooding. Luanda would struggle with high heat levels, as well as water shortages, it added.

ipj/msh (dpa, Reuters, KNA)

DW recommends

Kenyans are saying 'Ni Hao' as Chinese language learning booms

China's presence in Africa is growing. Hot on the heels of the economic boom is a flowering of Chinese language schools, targeting young Kenyans –hoping to increase their chances of work on the competitive job market. (14.05.2018)  

China offers Africa billions, 'no strings attached'

Beijing has promised to invest tens of billions in infrastructure projects across Africa. Both Chinese and African leaders have rejected claims that Beijing is trying to build a "new colonialism." (03.09.2018)  

Austria's Sebastian Kurz wants to use EU border guards in Africa

In an effort to stop migrants from crossing the Mediterranean, Austria's chancellor has said EU border patrol guards should be sent to northern Africa. Sebastian Kurz has made cracking down on immigration a priority. (27.05.2018)  

The racist face of the Chinese presence in Africa

Chinese money is cranking up Africa’s economy. However, the conduct of some Chinese people on the continent is causing displeasure among the locals. Does 'Chinafrica' have a racism problem? (09.11.2018)  

UN migration compact formally adopted

UN member states have adopted the UN's controversial migration compact at a conference in Morocco. A number of countries have refused to sign the nonbinding accord, among them the US. (10.12.2018)  

US, China plus Russia in Africa: Will it mean a 'best deal' for Africans?

The US has a new strategy for Africa to counter China and Russia. Rather than roll their eyes at the new scramble for the continent, Africans should see it as a chance to get the best deal for themselves, analysts say. (14.12.2018)  

WWW links

Background report - Thomson Reuters Foundation

Verisk Maplecroft: mega-cities at "extreme risk" from climate warming

Eurostats

EU third largest trade partner in goods with Africa, behind China and Japan,

African Union (AU)

AU chairpersons over the years

Audios and videos on the topic

The 77 Percent: 'really' a friend of Africa?  

China ups the ante in Africa  

Poaching threatens South Africa's coveted abalone  

Related content

Ruanda vor den Wahlen 2017

Opinion: Kagame cannot revamp AU without support from other African leaders 22.01.2018

Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s objective of a self-reliant and integrated continent is likely to remain a distant dream as most of his peers are going their own way, politically and economically, says DW's Fred Muvunyi

Deutschland Heiko Maas (SPD), Außenminister

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas starts first visit to Africa 02.05.2018

After being at the center of attention in 2017, Germany's Africa policy has somewhat stagnated. But Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wants to keep communications open and is visiting Ethiopia and Tanzania this week.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 