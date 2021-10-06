Visit the new DW website

Namibia

The Republic of Namibia is a country in southern Africa and a former German colony. It gained independence from South Africa in 1990, following the Namibian War of Independence.

Namibia's capital and largest city is Windhoek. Most of its territory was a German Imperial protectorate in 1884 and remained a German colony until the end of World War I. South Africa occupied the colony in 1915 and administered it from 1919 onward as a League of Nations mandate territory. Since independence Namibia has successfully completed the transition from white minority apartheid rule to parliamentary democracy.

Ethiopia's Parliament prepares to swear-in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a second five-year term, at the House of Peoples Representatives in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The prime minister, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner for restoring ties with neighboring Eritrea and for pursuing sweeping political reforms, now faces major challenges as war in the Tigray region spreads into other parts of the country. (AP Photo)

Africalink 06.10.21 - 16 UTC - MP3-Stereo 06.10.2021

Ethiopia’s PM Abiy names new cabinet +++ UN warns of ‘human catastrophe’ in Tigray +++ Amnesty report accuses Namibia of neglecting Indigenous San people
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 07, 2019 South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (2nd R) and opposition leader Riek Machar (2nd L) shake hands after talks on South Sudan's proposed unity government with Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni (R) and President of Sudan's Transitional Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (not in picture) at State House in Entebbe. - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar agreed on February 20, 2020, to form a unity government on February 22, 2020, a long-delayed step towards ending six years of war. (Photo by Michael O'HAGAN / AFP)

AfricaLink on Air - 22 September 2021 22.09.2021

South Sudan President Salva Kiir mulls retiring+++Namibia's parliament debates reconciliation agreement with Germany+++Liberians coping with floods
SCHREIBFEHLER Reperationen *** 28.05.2021, Berlin: Reperationen an Nachfahren statt Entwicklungshilfe an Namibia steht auf dem Schild der Teilnehmer an einer Kundgebung nach der Namibia-Entscheidung der Bundesregierung. Mehr als 100 Jahre nach den Verbrechen der deutschen Kolonialmacht im heutigen Namibia erkennt die Bundesregierung die Gräueltaten an den Volksgruppen der Herero und Nama als Völkermord nun an. Die Nachkommen will Deutschland offiziell um Vergebung bitten und in den kommenden 30 Jahren mit 1,1 Milliarden Euro unterstützen. Darauf haben sich nach fast sechs Jahren Verhandlungen beide Regierungen verständigt. Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Namibia: A timeline of Germany's brutal colonial history 22.09.2021

Though relatively short-lived, Germany's colonial presence has had a major impact on present-day Namibia. Here's a timeline of Germany's brutal colonial past in the African country.

21.09.2021 Namibia Windhoek | Proteste gegen Genozid Abkommen mit Deutschland

Namibia debates German genocide deal 21.09.2021

The opposition has accused the ruling SWAPO party of pushing through a joint agreement with Germany over an apology for colonial-era atrocities against the Nama and Herero people. They have called for reparations.
Afghan refugees living in Indonesia hold posters during a rally outside the building that houses UNHCR representative office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The protesters, mostly members of the Hazara ethnic minority, held the rally on Tuesday decrying the Taliban's takeover of their country and calling for resettlement in third countries. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

The 77 Percent - Welcoming Afghan evacuees 07.09.2021

On the 77 percent this week, we get to hear what the youth in Uganda think about their country taking in Afghan evacuees. Uganda and Rwanda have agreed to take in Afghan evacuees but countries like Namibia and South Africa have refused. Is it fair for a government to reject refugees? Join the debate!
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Crude awakenings: Oil on the delta, spills in the Russian Arctic and revolts in the boardroom 24.06.2021

Oil is big business. It's an industry that employs an estimated 6 million people from Russia to Saudi Arabia to the US. But oil is a leading contributor to climate change and can lead to leaks and spills that pollute waterways and ecosystems. As the world gets more serious about shifting away from fossil fuels, the future for oil looks tenuous.
29.08.2018, Berlin: Vekuii Rukoro, Traditioneller Führer der Herero aus Namibia, spricht während einer Gedenkveranstaltung in der Französischen Friedrichstadtkirche. Auf Einladung der Evangelischen Kirche und des Rates der Kirchen in Namibia werden die sterblichen Überreste zweier Opfer des Genozids 1904-1908 im früheren Deutsch-Südwestafrika im Rahmen eines Gottesdienstes zurückgegeben. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa

Namibia: Herero Chief Vekuii Rukoro dies after COVID diagnosis 18.06.2021

Chief Vekuii Rukoro, has died aged 66 from COVID complications. The veteran politician thrust his people's plight into the spotlight, urging German reparations for colonial-era atrocities.
LAGOS, NIGERIA - DECEMBER 25: A view from Nigeria's Lagos city as people continuing their daily lives in crowded area amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, on December 25, 2020. Vehicle and human density continues. People did not pay attention to social distancing in the city. Adeyinka Yusuf / Anadolu Agency

AfricaLink On Air - 15 June 2021 15.06.2021

US to send troops to Kenya to tackle growing terror activities in the region +++ COVID-19 third wave grips Africa +++ Series: Women activists in Africa - The brave activist in Uganda who won't be silenced +++ Software firm SuaCode.ai aims to train millions across Africa to code from their smartphones
Ein Denkmal zur Erinnerung an den von deutschen Kolonialtruppen begangenen Völkermord an den Herero und Nama (etwas 1904-1907) im Zentrum der namibischen Hauptstadt Windhuk. Die Inschrift laut übersetzt etwa: «Ihr Blut nährt unsere Freiheit». Die Aufarbeitung der Kolonialzeit in Namibia - der ehemals deutschen Kolonie Südwestafrika - hängt vor der Schlussrunde der fünfjährigen Verhandlungen weiter an der noch offenen Frage einer finanziellen Wiedergutmachung. Das Angebot der Bundesregierung, dafür zehn Millionen Euro zu zahlen, sei für Präsident Geingob weiter «nicht akzeptabel», zitierte die Zeitung «The Namibian» am Dienstag den Berater des Präsidenten Hengari. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Germany's Namibian genocide apology could miss the mark 09.06.2021

Germany has said it will officially apologize for its colonial-era atrocities against the Nama and Herero people. But this apology could fail to placate the anger felt among the descendants, writes Okeri Ngutjinazo.
Armut in Okakarara. Einige Herero wohnen in Wellblechhütten Aufnahmeort Namibia, Juni 2021, Fotograf Adrian Kriesch, DW-;Mitarbeiter.

Namibian opposition rails against settlement with Germany during parliamentary debate 08.06.2021

Lawmakers in Windhoek debated a settlement that will see Germany apologize and pay for past atrocities. But opposition lawmakers are furious about being cut out of talks.
04.06.2019, Namibia, Windhuk: Ein Denkmal zur Erinnerung an den von deutschen Kolonialtruppen begangenen Völkermord an den Herero und Nama (etwas 1904-1907) im Zentrum der namibischen Hauptstadt Windhoek. Die Inschrift laut übersetzt etwa: „Ihr Blut nährt unsere Freiheit“. Foto: Jürgen Bätz/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Namibia genocide: Mbumba says Germany's payment is 'not enough' 05.06.2021

The Germany-Namibia genocide accord is on track to be ratified by the Namibian parliament. But Namibian Vice President Nangolo Mbumba is not happy with the amount of money pledged by Berlin.
Zed Ngavirue, Verhandlungsführer der namibischen Regierung Aufnahmeort Namibia, Juni 2021, Fotograf Adrian Kriesch, DW-;Mitarbeiter.

Namibia's chief negotiator says he expects deal with Germany to be signed 04.06.2021

Germany's compensation offer to apologize for the colonial-era genocide against the Herero and Nama people has been rejected by some chiefs. Despite criticism, Namibia's top negotiator told DW the deal will go ahead.
Äthio- Amerikanische Bürger haben heute gegen die Sanktion vor der amerikanische Botschaft demonstriert . Ca. 50 Leute.

AfricaLink on Air - 03 June 2021 03.06.2021

Ethiopians protest new US sanctions in response to the ongoing Tigray conflict+++Namibia’s government addresses Germany’s response to its colonial-era genocide+++Why are many in Zimbabwe using illicit drugs?
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe: 03.06.2021 03.06.2021

Europe demands answers after US-Danish spying claims — Frustration with the German government's handling of the vaccine program — Italian transgender sprinter Valentina Petrillo goes for gold — Ethnic groups in Namibia reject reconciliation agreement with Germany — Are abortion rights under threat in Catholic Croatia? — Spain's ambitions to become climate neutral by 2050 — and more!

OvaHerero und Nama Aktivistinnen protestierten schon mehrfach in Deutschland für eine Wiedergutmachung. Foto: © Joachim Zeller CC BY-ND 2.0 Frauen-Power aus Namibia Der erste Völkermord des 20. Jahrhunderts war der an den Herero und Nama zwischen 1904 und 1908 und kostete 100.000 Menschen das Leben. Die deutsche Kolonialmacht in „Deutsch-Westafrika“ war für den Genozid verantwortlich. Für eine Entschädigung machen sich heute die namibischen Aktivistinnen rund rum die Vorsitzende der Ovaherero Genocide Foundation, Esther Muinjangue, stark.

AfricaLink on Air - 02 June 2021 02.06.2021

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) suspended- +++ Leaders of the Herero and Nama ethnic groups in Namibia reject Germany's payment for colonial-era genocide +++ Cameroon's Anglophone crisis continues +++ Uganda considers adopting a new policy dubbed 'No jab, no job' targeted at teachers who refuse a COVID-19 vaccination.
People hold banners as they stage a protest in Windhoek, Namibia, Friday May 28, 2021. Germany has reached an agreement with Namibia that will see it officially recognize as genocide the colonial-era killings of tens of thousands of people and commit to spending 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), largely on development projects. (AP Photo/Sonja Smith).

Namibia chiefs reject "insulting" German aid offer over colonial killings 31.05.2021

The Council of Chiefs, a body representing the Herero and Nama people, have rejected an offer to fund infrastructure projects in Namibia as a means of apologizing for the genocide during Germany's colonial rule.
