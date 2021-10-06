Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Republic of Namibia is a country in southern Africa and a former German colony. It gained independence from South Africa in 1990, following the Namibian War of Independence.
Namibia's capital and largest city is Windhoek. Most of its territory was a German Imperial protectorate in 1884 and remained a German colony until the end of World War I. South Africa occupied the colony in 1915 and administered it from 1919 onward as a League of Nations mandate territory. Since independence Namibia has successfully completed the transition from white minority apartheid rule to parliamentary democracy.
On the 77 percent this week, we get to hear what the youth in Uganda think about their country taking in Afghan evacuees. Uganda and Rwanda have agreed to take in Afghan evacuees but countries like Namibia and South Africa have refused. Is it fair for a government to reject refugees? Join the debate!
Oil is big business. It's an industry that employs an estimated 6 million people from Russia to Saudi Arabia to the US. But oil is a leading contributor to climate change and can lead to leaks and spills that pollute waterways and ecosystems. As the world gets more serious about shifting away from fossil fuels, the future for oil looks tenuous.
US to send troops to Kenya to tackle growing terror activities in the region +++ COVID-19 third wave grips Africa +++ Series: Women activists in Africa - The brave activist in Uganda who won't be silenced +++ Software firm SuaCode.ai aims to train millions across Africa to code from their smartphones
Germany's compensation offer to apologize for the colonial-era genocide against the Herero and Nama people has been rejected by some chiefs. Despite criticism, Namibia's top negotiator told DW the deal will go ahead.
Europe demands answers after US-Danish spying claims — Frustration with the German government's handling of the vaccine program — Italian transgender sprinter Valentina Petrillo goes for gold — Ethnic groups in Namibia reject reconciliation agreement with Germany — Are abortion rights under threat in Catholic Croatia? — Spain's ambitions to become climate neutral by 2050 — and more!
The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) suspended- +++ Leaders of the Herero and Nama ethnic groups in Namibia reject Germany's payment for colonial-era genocide +++ Cameroon's Anglophone crisis continues +++ Uganda considers adopting a new policy dubbed 'No jab, no job' targeted at teachers who refuse a COVID-19 vaccination.