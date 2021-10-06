The Republic of Namibia is a country in southern Africa and a former German colony. It gained independence from South Africa in 1990, following the Namibian War of Independence.

Namibia's capital and largest city is Windhoek. Most of its territory was a German Imperial protectorate in 1884 and remained a German colony until the end of World War I. South Africa occupied the colony in 1915 and administered it from 1919 onward as a League of Nations mandate territory. Since independence Namibia has successfully completed the transition from white minority apartheid rule to parliamentary democracy.