Namibia's ruling party challenged in tense election

PoliticsNamibiaNamibia's ruling party challenged in tense electionLisa Ellis11/27/2024November 27, 2024Namibia's ruling SWAPO party has nominated anti-apartheid and liberation veteran Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to become the southwest African country's first female president. But the party's popularity has suffered amid growing poverty and unemployment.