Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

African Union (AU)

The African Union (AU) is a union consisting of 55 African states. Its goal is to promote political and economic cooperation on the continent.

The AU was established in 2001 in Addis Ababa to replace the Organization of African Unity (OAU). The most important decisions of the AU are made by the Assembly of the African Union, heads of state and government of its member states which meets twice a year. The AU's secretariat, the African Union Commission, is based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This is a collection of DW's latest content on the AU.

Current situation in Ethiopia. (c) Meddy Jummane / DW

AfricaLink on Air - 09 November 2021 09.11.2021

African Union Peace and Security Council calls for end to Ethiopian crisis++ Vote counting underway in Nigeria’s crucial Anambra election++ COP26 summit in Glasgow reaches climax
FILE PHOTO: A person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah//File Photo

African Union suspends Sudan after military coup 27.10.2021

The African Union has suspended Sudan's participation in activities until the restoration of a civilian-led authority. The World Bank has also suspended funding as the military becomes more internationally isolated.
FILE—In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson

Coronavirus digest: African Union to acquire 100 million Moderna vaccine doses 26.10.2021

The African Union has secured more than 100 million vaccine doses with partial help from the United States. Meanwhile, China will begin vaccinating children as young as 3 years old. Follow DW for more.
Security officers patrol on the site of a car-bomb attack in Mogadishu, on September 25, 2021. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Somalia: Deadly explosion kills several outside the presidential palace 25.09.2021

Several people have been killed in a car bomb attack at a checkpoint close to the president's residence in Mogadishu. The ultraconservative jihadi group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility.
Very few Chinese, all wearing masks outdoors, walk through a normally busy historic neighborhood in Beijing, on Thursday, August 5, 2021. China has once again put much of the country on high alert with travel restrictions, lockdowns and mandatory Covid tests due to new cases of the coronavirus. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

Coronavirus digest: WHO sees drop in global cases 15.09.2021

The World Health Organization says only about 4 million coronavirus cases were reported globally last week — a significant drop. Meanwhile, the African Union wants to be able to buy more jabs. Follow DW for the latest.
TOPSHOT - Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (C), head of the Armys special forces and coup leader, waves to the crowd as he arrives at the Palace of the People in Conakry on September 6, 2021, ahead of a meeting with the Ministers of the Ex-President of Guinea, Alpha Conde. - Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the latest coup in Guinea, is a highly educated, combat-hardened soldier who once served in France's Foreign Legion. Doumbouya's special forces on September 5, 2021 seized Alpha Conde, the West African state's 83-year-old president, a former champion of democracy accused of taking the path of authoritarianism. (Photo by CELLOU BINANI / AFP) (Photo by CELLOU BINANI/AFP via Getty Images)

African Union suspends Guinea after military coup 10.09.2021

The move comes after a military junta arrested Guinea's President Alpha Conde and dissolved the country's constitution.
FILE - In this Friday, May 7, 2021 file photo, a fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) mans a guard post on the outskirts of the town of Hawzen, then-controlled by the group but later re-taken by government forces, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. The Tigray forces that in late June 2021 have retaken key areas after fierce fighting have rejected the cease-fire and vowed to chase out Ethiopian government forces and those of neighboring Eritrea. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Global calls for mediation grow over Ethiopia's conflict 31.08.2021

Africans around the world have signed an open letter enjoining the African Union to mediate in the war in Ethiopia. Analysts agree on the need for intervention to end the bloodshed and prevent a major refugee crisis.
President of the African Development Bank, M. Akinwumi?Adesina, President of the?World?Bank?David Malpas, Managing Director of the International?Monetary?Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European?Council?President Charles Michel, South?African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, Senegal's President Macky Sall, Guinea's President Alpha Conde, ?Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Ursula von der Leyen and African Union (AU) Commission Chairman?Moussa?Faki pose for a picture at the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

African leaders praise Merkel's support for continent 28.08.2021

Many African heads of state saw off German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Compact with Africa summit in Berlin. Merkel once more underlined Africa's potential — and what needs to be done to use it.
Symbolbild Vigilantes and local hunters armed with locally made guns gather before they go on patrol in Yola, Nigeria, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2014. Suspected Boko Haram gunmen killed at least 20 people in an attack Monday on two villages on the outskirts of Chibok, the town where more than 200 schoolgirls were abducted in April, said a Nigerian civilian defense officer. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba ) picture-alliance/AP Photo/S.Alamba

AfricaLink on Air — 20 August 2021 20.08.2021

Are civilians across Africa arming themselves?+++Ivory Coast closes borders+++Al-Shabab's presence in Somalia as AU mission winds down+++Nigerian teen helps youths with vocational training+++Sports
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 29.06.2021

African Union calls on EU to approve Covishield - Hopes for Morocco tourism as restrictions ease - Doing business in space

World Bank and African Union team up to vaccinate Africa 25.06.2021

The African Union wants to vaccinate 60% of the continent's population by 2022. DW speaks with World Bank President David Malpass about how it aims to help AU to purchase and deploy vaccines for up to 400 million people.
15.9.2020, Accra, Mali, FILE PHOTO: Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of Malian military junta, attends the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) consultative meeting in Accra, Ghana September 15, 2020. REUTERS/ Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

Mali: New government filled with military leaders 11.06.2021

The African country is reeling from its second coup in less than a year. The transitional government promised that elections would take place in early 2022.
OvaHerero und Nama Aktivistinnen protestierten schon mehrfach in Deutschland für eine Wiedergutmachung. Foto: © Joachim Zeller CC BY-ND 2.0 Frauen-Power aus Namibia Der erste Völkermord des 20. Jahrhunderts war der an den Herero und Nama zwischen 1904 und 1908 und kostete 100.000 Menschen das Leben. Die deutsche Kolonialmacht in „Deutsch-Westafrika“ war für den Genozid verantwortlich. Für eine Entschädigung machen sich heute die namibischen Aktivistinnen rund rum die Vorsitzende der Ovaherero Genocide Foundation, Esther Muinjangue, stark.

AfricaLink on Air - 02 June 2021 02.06.2021

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) suspended- +++ Leaders of the Herero and Nama ethnic groups in Namibia reject Germany's payment for colonial-era genocide +++ Cameroon's Anglophone crisis continues +++ Uganda considers adopting a new policy dubbed 'No jab, no job' targeted at teachers who refuse a COVID-19 vaccination.
May 31, 2021, Bamako, Bamako district, Mali: About a hundred supporters came to welcome the new president of the transition, Colonel Assimi Goita, upon his arrival at the airport of Senou-Bamako. The posters read ''Assimi Goita, the strong man'' and ''Assimi Goita, the hope of the people''. The President of the transition went this weekend to the extraordinary ECOWAS summit that brought together West African heads of state in Accra on the Malian crisis. (Credit Image: © Nicolas Remene/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA Press

African Union suspends Mali following military coup 01.06.2021

Mali has been suspended from the African Union after Colonel Assimi Goita took power in a coup. The AU said the suspension would stay in place "until normal constitutional order has been restored."
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 05.03.2021

China announces ambitious economic target - African Union unveils infrastructure funding plans - Taiwan's dark book store illuminates readers
A general view shows the plenary session during the opening ceremonies of the 11th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 17, 2018. - Rwandan President Paul Kagame on November 17 urged African heads of state to come to an agreement on long-debated reforms to their continental body at a special summit in the Ethiopian capital. (Photo by MICHAEL TEWELDE / AFP) (Photo credit should read MICHAEL TEWELDE/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: AU's new leaders may spell more of the same 10.02.2021

The African Union's new leadership has some fresh faces. But it will be hard for the newcomers to overcome the AU's lack of political will to solve the continent's crises, writes DW's Mimi Mefo Takambou.
Show more articles