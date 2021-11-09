The African Union (AU) is a union consisting of 55 African states. Its goal is to promote political and economic cooperation on the continent.

The AU was established in 2001 in Addis Ababa to replace the Organization of African Unity (OAU). The most important decisions of the AU are made by the Assembly of the African Union, heads of state and government of its member states which meets twice a year. The AU's secretariat, the African Union Commission, is based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This is a collection of DW's latest content on the AU.