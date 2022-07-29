Global 3000

Global 3000 - The Globalization Show

In Egypt, Mahraganat is the sound of the street - and the state wants to silence it. In China, health care services for the elderly are going high-tech. In Peru, the thriving blueberry industry is a boon for the economy but a burden for the environment. And in Ghana, Alberta Akosa is encouraging women to plant backyard gardens that will help them feed their familes and earn an independent income.