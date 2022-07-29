 Global 3000 - The Globalization Show | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 05.08.2022

Global 3000

Global 3000 - The Globalization Show

In Egypt, Mahraganat is the sound of the street - and the state wants to silence it. In China, health care services for the elderly are going high-tech. In Peru, the thriving blueberry industry is a boon for the economy but a burden for the environment. And in Ghana, Alberta Akosa is encouraging women to plant backyard gardens that will help them feed their familes and earn an independent income.

Sendung Global 3000 Tansania, Bodenschutz durch Aufforstung. Anhaltende Trockenheit verwandelt Agrarflächen in Steppe. Das Projekt „Justdiggit“ will das stoppen. Rechte: Nur für diese Berichterstattung!

Preserving Tanzania's soil through reforestation 29.07.2022

Desalination Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Made in Germany Quelle: DW

Is desalination the solution to increasing water scarcity? 29.07.2022

Global Ideas Aufforstung Libanon

In Lebanon, making cedar seed bombs — and friends 29.07.2022

The Globalization Program

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 29.07.2022

Urheberrecht: DW Ort: Accra Zeit: Jan 2022 Beschreibung: Die Landwirte in Ghana können ihre Bevölkerung nicht versorgen, ihre Betriebe sind zu klein, europäische Subventionen sorgen für den Import von billigen Lebensmitteln nach Afrika. Die NGO Agrihouse Foundation will das ändern: Sie unterstützt Privathaushalte beim Anbau von Gemüse und Frauen, die in der Landwirtschaft arbeiten wollen. Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, Landwirtschaft, Ghana

Backyard gardens empower women 05.08.2022

Magazin Global 3000 vom 21.02.2022 Peru Blaubeeren Beschreibung: Peru ist weltweit einer der großen Exporteure von Blaubeeren. Das bringt Geld und Arbeitsplätze - auf Kosten der Umwelt. Rechte: sind nur für diesen Beitrag gegeben Copy: SWR

Blueberries from the desert 05.08.2022

Magazin Global 3000 vom 21.02.2022 Ägypten Musik Beschreibung: Mahraganat ist in Ägypten unter jungen Menschen populär. Die Regierung hat den Mix aus Elektro und Rap verboten. Rechte: sind nur für diesen Beitrag gegeben Copy: WDR

Egypt: Mahraganat, the sound of the street 05.08.2022

Armenien, Schöner wohnen mit Schildkröte. Ani Manuk zeigt uns ihr Wohnzimmer, in dem sie Gästen Tee serviert und Schildkröte Godzilla ihre Runden dreht. Rechte: Nur für diese Berichterstattung!

Armenia: How a turtle can make life better 29.07.2022

