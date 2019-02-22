 Germany′s top court backs VW customers over ′Dieselgate′ | News | DW | 22.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany's top court backs VW customers over 'Dieselgate'

The Federal Court of Justice has classed manipulative software in diesel cars as a "defect." The decision is a major boost for consumers seeking damages over the VW dieselgate scandal.

A row of cars

Germany's top court on Friday issued an opinion that could help consumers who want to sue auto giant Volkswagen over   the wide-ranging scandal known as Dieselgate.

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe said that the emissions-cheating software purposely loaded onto hundreds of thousands of diesel cars, produced by several companies, could be considered a "defect."

 "In the case of a vehicle delivered to the buyer with an illegal defeat device... the presence of a material defect can be assumed," the BGH said in a statement.

The decision was about more than semantics, however, as the wording will provide a boon to diesel customers who are trying to launch a class-action lawsuit against VW. This kind of suit is a rarity in Germany. 

It also means that VW cannot argue that it should not have to buy back the cars, as the firm had claimed they remained "functional."

50,000 lawsuits

According to Volkswagen, about 50,000 lawsuits are pending against the carmaker or affiliated businesses, with about 14,000 already settled, many of them in favour of the company.

Read moreDoes the world still love German cars? 

  • A rusted VW logo

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann


Dieselgate erupted in 2015, when US researchers discovered that many Volkswagen vehicles had software installed to make it look like the cars were passing emissions regulations when they were not. A number of car makers soon became targeted with similar accusations, including Volvo, Jeep, Renault, and Fiat.

Consumers were irate, as vehicles they thought had been frugal purchases soon became illegal to use in many parts of Germany.

VW has had had to pay about 28 billion euros ($31.75 billion) for compensation, fines, buybacks, and refits.

The scandal is believed to have affected about 11 million cars worldwide and caused significant damage to VW's reputation.

Watch video 02:56

After Dieselgate: MAD in Germany!

es/rt (dpa/AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Dieselgate — will class-action lawsuits come to Germans' rescue?

In what is viewed as a major win for German consumers in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal rocking the nation’s mighty auto industry, the German parliament has passed legislation enabling class-action lawsuits. (14.06.2018)  

Porsche ditches diesel for good amid VW fallout

Chief Executive Oliver Blume has said the sports carmaker will focus on petrol/gasoline, hybrid and all-electric vehicles. Porsche and its parent Volkswagen have seen their image take a beating in the wake of Dieselgate. (23.09.2018)  

German carmakers to fund diesel retrofits, says transport minister

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has announced that German car manufacturers have agreed to retrofit older diesel vehicles at their own cost. BMW, however, has refused to go along with the plan. (08.11.2018)  

Volkswagen finds 'anomalies' in diesel software update

German carmaker Volkswagen said they "promptly" informed German authorities after discovering abnormalities in the new emissions software. The firm is still paying billions over the 2015 emissions cheating scandal. (23.12.2018)  

VW ordered to pay €1 billion fine for Dieselgate in Germany

Public prosecutors have ordered the auto giant to pay for falsifying their vehicles' emissions test results. VW has said it "accepts responsibility" and will pay the fine without contesting it. (13.06.2018)  

Does the world still love German cars?

If you live in Germany, you might occasionally get the impression that the car industry in the country is embattled and under siege. Yet more German cars sell around the world than from any other country. Why? (21.06.2018)  

Dieselgate: A timeline

VW's emissions scandal plunged the automaker into its deepest crisis ever. It brought with it everlasting damage to VW's reputation and massive fees and penalties — not to mention compensation claims from car owners. (02.08.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

After Dieselgate: MAD in Germany!  

Related content

Volkswagen - Auspuff

German court deals 'Dieselgate' blow to VW customer 19.02.2019

A regional appeals court has rejected a claim by a VW owner backed by legal services group MyRight. But the verdict means it could now be the first "Dieselgate" compensation case to go to Germany's supreme court.

Elektrisches Laden eines VW e-Golf

How Volkswagen wants to drive e-mobility revolution 19.02.2019

From diesel fraudster to pioneer of sustainable mobility: that's how German automotive giant Volkswagen wants to transform itself. The e-cars are also to be produced in a carbon-neutral way. How can this be achieved?

USA Audi Autohaus

Dieselgate: Four Audi managers charged in the US over emissions scandal 18.01.2019

Four German managers at carmaker Audi were the latest to be charged in the United States as part of a diesel emissions cheating scandal. The company has already paid an €800 million fine as part of a case in Germany.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 