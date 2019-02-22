Germany's top court backs VW customers over 'Dieselgate'

The Federal Court of Justice has classed manipulative software in diesel cars as a "defect." The decision is a major boost for consumers seeking damages over the VW dieselgate scandal.
Germany's top court on Friday issued an opinion that could help consumers who want to sue auto giant Volkswagen over the wide-ranging scandal known as Dieselgate.
The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe said that the emissions-cheating software purposely loaded onto hundreds of thousands of diesel cars, produced by several companies, could be considered a "defect."
"In the case of a vehicle delivered to the buyer with an illegal defeat device... the presence of a material defect can be assumed," the BGH said in a statement.
The decision was about more than semantics, however, as the wording will provide a boon to diesel customers who are trying to launch a class-action lawsuit against VW. This kind of suit is a rarity in Germany.
It also means that VW cannot argue that it should not have to buy back the cars, as the firm had claimed they remained "functional."
50,000 lawsuits
According to Volkswagen, about 50,000 lawsuits are pending against the carmaker or affiliated businesses, with about 14,000 already settled, many of them in favour of the company.
Read more: Does the world still love German cars?
Dieselgate erupted in 2015, when US researchers discovered that many Volkswagen vehicles had software installed to make it look like the cars were passing emissions regulations when they were not. A number of car makers soon became targeted with similar accusations, including Volvo, Jeep, Renault, and Fiat.
Consumers were irate, as vehicles they thought had been frugal purchases soon became illegal to use in many parts of Germany.
VW has had had to pay about 28 billion euros ($31.75 billion) for compensation, fines, buybacks, and refits.
The scandal is believed to have affected about 11 million cars worldwide and caused significant damage to VW's reputation.
es/rt (dpa/AFP)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
In what is viewed as a major win for German consumers in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal rocking the nation’s mighty auto industry, the German parliament has passed legislation enabling class-action lawsuits. (14.06.2018)
Chief Executive Oliver Blume has said the sports carmaker will focus on petrol/gasoline, hybrid and all-electric vehicles. Porsche and its parent Volkswagen have seen their image take a beating in the wake of Dieselgate. (23.09.2018)
Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has announced that German car manufacturers have agreed to retrofit older diesel vehicles at their own cost. BMW, however, has refused to go along with the plan. (08.11.2018)
German carmaker Volkswagen said they "promptly" informed German authorities after discovering abnormalities in the new emissions software. The firm is still paying billions over the 2015 emissions cheating scandal. (23.12.2018)
Public prosecutors have ordered the auto giant to pay for falsifying their vehicles' emissions test results. VW has said it "accepts responsibility" and will pay the fine without contesting it. (13.06.2018)