 Volkswagen finds ′anomalies′ in diesel software update | News | DW | 23.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Volkswagen finds 'anomalies' in diesel software update

German carmaker Volkswagen said they "promptly" informed German authorities after discovering abnormalities in the new emissions software. The firm is still paying billions over the 2015 emissions cheating scandal.

Volkswagen's 'ID Buzz' electric prototype (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

Carmaking giant Volkswagen (VW) detected "anomalies" while running internal checks on a software update for their diesel engines, the company said on Sunday. The software measures emission values for a type of Volkswagen's 1.2 liter diesel engine.

VW said the update was developed by a third party. The German auto concern did not provide details.

The carmaker is still dealing with the fallout from the 'Dieselgate' scandal over three years ago, when VW admitted to cheating on emission tests for millions of their diesel cars.

Read more: VW car owners to vent their anger in German class-action suit

After discovering the latest anomalies, the company "promptly moved" to inform Germany's transport authority.

"Appointments have already been made for early January, in order to intensively pursue further checks and analysis," VW said on Sunday.

"As a short-term precaution, there was a joint decision to halt the current implementation" of the update, according to company representatives.

Watch video 01:08
Now live
01:08 mins.

VW Dieselgate damages case

'Dieselgate' costs to top €30 billion

VW had used malicious software to make emission values lower during official tests of their diesel engines. The company's CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned over the scandal, which also saw US officials put the company's American branch on trial in 2015.

Read more: Porsche ditches diesel for good amid VW fallout

The company has already spent over €27 billion ($30.7 billion) in fines, damages, investors' compensations, and technical upgrades for the affected cars, VW's Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said on Saturday.

"Dealing with (the emissions scandal) would keep us busy for a long time," Witter told the Börsen-Zeitung daily.

The price tag for the emissions scandal will reach €5.5 billion in 2018 alone, with another €2 billion projected for 2019 and €1 billion for 2020, according to Witter.

  • A rusted VW logo

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann


dj/jm (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Dieselgate — will class-action lawsuits come to Germans' rescue?

In what is viewed as a major win for German consumers in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal rocking the nation’s mighty auto industry, the German parliament has passed legislation enabling class-action lawsuits. (14.06.2018)  

Volkswagen ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn charged in the US over Dieselgate scandal

US prosecutors have filed charges against Martin Winterkorn, the former CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen, over his involvement in the Dieselgate scandal. Winterkorn is accused of conspiring to mislead US regulators. (03.05.2018)  

German carmakers to fund diesel retrofits, says transport minister

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has announced that German car manufacturers have agreed to retrofit older diesel vehicles at their own cost. BMW, however, has refused to go along with the plan. (08.11.2018)  

VW car owners to vent their anger in German class-action suit

New German legislation taking effect on November 1 is enabling duped VW car owners to fight for compensation in the country's first-ever class action suit. But angry consumers will have to hurry up. (01.11.2018)  

Porsche ditches diesel for good amid VW fallout

Chief Executive Oliver Blume has said the sports carmaker will focus on petrol/gasoline, hybrid and all-electric vehicles. Porsche and its parent Volkswagen have seen their image take a beating in the wake of Dieselgate. (23.09.2018)  

Dieselgate: A timeline

VW's emissions scandal plunged the automaker into its deepest crisis ever. It brought with it everlasting damage to VW's reputation and massive fees and penalties — not to mention compensation claims from car owners. (02.08.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

VW Dieselgate damages case  

Related content

Symbolbild: Volkswagen

VW growing out of cheating crisis with third-quarter profit boost 30.10.2018

Volkswagen has seen net profits for the third quarter of 2018 more than double from the same period last year. The figures suggest that VW is pulling itself out of crisis following its emissions-cheating scandal.

Deutschland Symbolbild VW-Abgasskandal

No evidence of cheating in VW's petrol cars, says ministry 02.09.2018

The ministry said there is no new information in a Bild newspaper report on VW cheating emissions tests for petrol cars. Volkswagen has admitted cheating on emissions tests for diesel vehicles.

Symbolbild: Volkswagen

Test case against Volkswagen opens — why it matters 07.09.2018

The first major court case against Volkswagen in Germany over its cheating in emissions tests involving millions of diesel cars begins Monday. It will examine whether the auto giant should have informed investors sooner.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 