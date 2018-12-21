Volkswagen finds 'anomalies' in diesel software update

German carmaker Volkswagen said they "promptly" informed German authorities after discovering abnormalities in the new emissions software. The firm is still paying billions over the 2015 emissions cheating scandal.
Carmaking giant Volkswagen (VW) detected "anomalies" while running internal checks on a software update for their diesel engines, the company said on Sunday. The software measures emission values for a type of Volkswagen's 1.2 liter diesel engine.
VW said the update was developed by a third party. The German auto concern did not provide details.
The carmaker is still dealing with the fallout from the 'Dieselgate' scandal over three years ago, when VW admitted to cheating on emission tests for millions of their diesel cars.
After discovering the latest anomalies, the company "promptly moved" to inform Germany's transport authority.
"Appointments have already been made for early January, in order to intensively pursue further checks and analysis," VW said on Sunday.
"As a short-term precaution, there was a joint decision to halt the current implementation" of the update, according to company representatives.
'Dieselgate' costs to top €30 billion
VW had used malicious software to make emission values lower during official tests of their diesel engines. The company's CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned over the scandal, which also saw US officials put the company's American branch on trial in 2015.
The company has already spent over €27 billion ($30.7 billion) in fines, damages, investors' compensations, and technical upgrades for the affected cars, VW's Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said on Saturday.
"Dealing with (the emissions scandal) would keep us busy for a long time," Witter told the Börsen-Zeitung daily.
The price tag for the emissions scandal will reach €5.5 billion in 2018 alone, with another €2 billion projected for 2019 and €1 billion for 2020, according to Witter.
